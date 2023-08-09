The Strong Message Ohio Voters Just Sent Republicans

In a major victory for the abortion rights, Ohioans, by an overwhelming margin, voted on Tuesday to reject a measure that would make it harder to change the state constitution.

That might sound like too technical an issue to energize the average voter—in a special election held in August, on an off-year, no less—but Ohioans knew there was a secondary issue at play: a proposed amendment on the ballot in November that could make abortion access a constitutionally protected right in the state.

Advertisement

Like many red states, Ohio passed a severely restrictive abortion ban after Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. But that ban has been on pause, held up as the state Supreme Court ponders its legality. In the meantime, proponents of reproductive health care collected signatures to secure a vote on an amendment that would protect abortion access. That proposed amendment will go to vote in November, and current polling shows that it would likely win a majority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after the amendment was added to the November docket, the state’s Republican-controlled legislature kicked into gear—with an initiative, known as Issue 1, that proposed that instead of a simple majority of votes to pass a constitutional amendment, the state would require a supermajority of 60 percent of the vote. The initiative would also make it harder to get an amendment on the ballot in the first place, requiring that petitioners collect signatures from 5 percent of the voting population from all 88 counties. Right now, activists need signatures from only half of the counties.

Advertisement

Those changes, however technical sounding, would be profound: A single obstinately conservative county could block an amendment from getting onto the ballot statewide. And, more importantly, raising the bar for passing an amendment from 50 to 60 percent of the vote would create an impractically high bar, putting a lot of reforms out of reach. The New York Times found that only a third of the state’s amendments would have passed the 60 percent, supermajority threshold.

Those promoting Issue 1 originally had said it was about protecting the constitution from special interest groups and that it was not specifically about the abortion vote. But it didn’t take long for Republicans in the state to give away the truth.

Advertisement

Related From Slate The Most Important Vote for Abortion Rights in the U.S. So Far This Year Read More

“This is 100 percent about keeping a radical, pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in June.

Republicans in the state legislature purposefully scheduled the vote for August—a notoriously dead time for civic engagement—in hopes of a low voter turnout. That didn’t work.

Big money poured in from around the country for this special election: Each side raised around $15 million, leading to large advertising and get-out-the-vote campaigns. Reports of voter turnout comparable to years with gubernatorial elections and presidential elections excited activists, even as it remained unclear which side, exactly, was benefiting from the energy. Early voting alone saw nearly 600,000 votes before election day. According to the Times, that kind of early turnout more than doubled that of 2022—a major election year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stakes, voters in the state knew, were high. They went beyond the future of Ohio abortion access: Many have seen the tactic as a test run for other conservative assaults on abortion referendums. Already, several Republican-led states have attempted to implement reforms to make it harder for voters to pass progressive ballot measures. Most, but not all, of these have failed. Had Ohioan Republicans succeeded in passing the measure, it would have inspired confidence for abortion opponents around the country.

But the results proved that Republicans underestimated just how unpopular such a measure was: Issue 1 failed in at least one major Republican county. According to the Times, Issue 1 seems to have failed by some 13 points, with roughly 2.8 million people voting. It remains unclear how much the public was animated by the threat to abortion access versus the attempt to sabotage the public’s voting power for partisan aims. Regardless, the result sent Republican strategists around the country a strong message: This particular tactic will not work.