If You Want to Know Republican Plans Following the Ohio Abortion Vote, Look to Missouri

Defenders of democracy, as well as advocates for abortion rights, have posted a major win with the resounding defeat of Ohio’s Issue 1. This ballot proposition would have required a 60 percent supermajority to pass any proposed amendment to the state constitution, offering a virtually insurmountable obstacle to a November vote to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s constitution.

A victory for Issue 1 would not only have curtailed the right of voters to amend the constitution through the ballot. It would have provided a blueprint for opposing what has been a winning strategy for rebuilding abortion rights after Dobbs. So while there is cause to celebrate Ohioans’ rejection of this cynical attack on abortion rights and popular voice, it would be a mistake to declare premature victory. Republicans are already implementing other strategies to oppose pro-abortion citizen initiatives. The rocky path of a petition in nearby Missouri, which I have observed through my research, makes clear that Ohio’s supermajority gambit was only the opening salvo in a determined effort.

In Missouri, disagreements among Republican legislators about the appropriate supermajority threshold prevented the adoption of a ballot issue like Issue 1. But this has not stopped Republican officials from waging war on a pro-abortion citizen initiative. Their strategies represent a less visible but perhaps more insidious path to the same goal: curtailing an abortion right that enjoys majority support by impeding the operation of democratic processes.

The Missouri tactics show that impediments to pro-abortion citizen petitions can function in ways that are potentially more damaging than the rejected Ohio measure. First, they can be imposed not by legislative means, but by executive officials. Second, they can be contested and resolved not at the ballot box, as with Issue 1, but in state courts. Third, they can materialize not through a single challenge by state officials, but through serial attacks that delay already time-constrained efforts to place a pro-abortion amendment on the ballot.

In one example, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey refused to certify the estimate of state auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, a fellow Republican, that the proposed amendment restoring abortion rights would cost the state only $51,000. When Bailey, who insisted that the appropriate figure was roughly $51 billion, was sued by the Missouri ACLU, he refused to comply with the order of a lower court to certify the auditor’s estimate.

Ultimately the order was upheld by the state’s Supreme Court, which criticized Republicans for implementing stall tactics that could deprive voters of their right to amend the state constitution through a ballot vote. Yet even after this decisive opinion, the issue is now back in court, with a new case brought by Republican legislators who effectively restate the rejected arguments of the attorney general, arguing that the auditor’s fiscal note misleads voters as to the true cost of the ballot measure and citing unsubstantiated claims about prospective loss of population and Medicaid funding.

In the second tactic, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is charged with composing the language summarizing the ballot issue for voters, advanced an argumentative synopsis of the proposed abortion petition. While the petition seeks to amend the constitution to declare that “the government shall not infringe upon a person’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” Ashcroft’s summary stated that the proposed amendment would “allow for dangerous, unregulated, and unrestricted abortions from conception to live birth, without requiring a medical license or potentially being subject to medical malpractice.”

The ACLU again sued, arguing that the official statement was “argumentative against adoption of the Initiative, [and] misleading as to the Initiative’s probable effects.” A trial in Cole County is currently scheduled for Sept. 11, from which the losing party is virtually guaranteed to appeal.

These strategies are different from Ohio lawmakers’ Issue 1, but hold their own distinctive dangers. They demonstrate that challenges to citizen initiatives on abortion can come from more than one branch of a hostile state. These more technical interventions by executive officials—unlike the much-discussed vote on Issue 1—can fly under the radar of public awareness.

In addition, because these interventions must be opposed not through an election but through litigation in state courts, the forum itself mutes the public voice. Citizens who know and understand such attacks may vehemently oppose them, but they can do little but await the results of the ACLU’s determined advocacy.

Resolution through the courts, and the inevitable process of appeals, also extends the time necessary for elimination of these barriers. This can run out the clock on a ballot proposal by delaying the date on which proponents can begin gathering signatures. This delay was decisive in 2019, when it prevented citizens from challenging the state’s new eight-week abortion ban by placing a referendum on the ballot.

Even if court cases conclude while there is still time to amass signatures, the court may approve a ballot summary that proponents find impossible to defend. Strategies emerging in Missouri demonstrate the persistence of anti-abortion politicians in thwarting the will of those who elected them. They highlight the falsity, if not the cynicism, of the Dobbs majority’s promise that the question of abortion would be returned to the democratic process. So while the defeat of Ohio’s Issue 1 is indeed a celebratory moment, efforts to mobilize every democratic tool against Republican opposition must continue in order to secure reproductive rights and democracy itself.