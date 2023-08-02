Mike Pence Is No Hero. His Actions Might Send Trump to Jail Anyway.

Tuesday’s indictment of Donald Trump on felony charges, for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his role in the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, features six unnamed co-conspirators—and one very frequently named man who is not facing charges: former Vice President Mike Pence. In fact, a not-insignificant amount of the evidence in the indictment seems to come from the hand of the ex-president’s right hand.

Advertisement

In the 45-page document, Pence makes more than a few cameo appearances. Throughout December 2020 and January 2021, Pence is routinely being brought into meetings with the president and his co-conspirators, and being informed of his evolving role at the center of the attempted coup, when Pence was expected to pull off the ever-changing plan. As co-conspirator 2 put it, “In the end, Pence then gavels President Trump as re-elected.’”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

As we all now know, Pence didn’t do that—nor did he heroically condemn the president and go straight to the press, the police, or much of anywhere. What he did do, though, was take thorough and “contemporaneous notes,” which the Department of Justice seems to have leaned on heavily—and references explicitly and repeatedly—in its case against Trump.

Advertisement

As the indictment has it, “On several private phone calls in late December and early January, the Defendant repeated knowingly false claims of election fraud and directly pressured the Vice President to use his ceremonial role at the certification proceeding on January 6 to fraudulently overturn the results of the election.” It then details a number of private phone calls between the president and Pence on Dec. 25, Dec. 29, Jan. 1, and Jan. 3, apprising Pence of the plan and informing him of his role in it. We know the details of these conversations, the indictment affirms, because Pence was busy taking “contemporaneous notes,” which he seems to have handed over to the DOJ.

What the notes reveal is that Pence did push back, meekly. He’s in the indictment as “telling the Defendant, as the Vice President already had in previous conversations, ‘You know I don’t think I have the authority to change the outcome.’ ”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Again, at a later date, he “responded that he thought there was no constitutional basis for such authority and that it was improper.” Not that there was no constitutional basis, mind you, but that he just didn’t think there was. According to the document, that resulted in an exchange Pence would probably have liked to lead the news coverage of his role in the gambit. “In response, the Defendant told the Vice President, ‘You’re too honest.’ ”

But if, through all that time, Pence wasn’t committed to defiant, patriotic heroism, he was deeply committed to jotting down the details. On Jan. 4, the president met with co-conspirator 2, the vice president, Pence’s chief of staff, and his counsel “for the purpose of convincing the Vice President, based on the Defendant’s knowingly false claims of election fraud, that the Vice President should reject or send to the states Biden’s legitimate electoral votes, rather than count them.” (White House counsel Pat Cipollone got the boot from this particular meeting after throwing cold water on the false claims of election fraud.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the meeting, Pence thoroughly cataloged Trump’s lies to him about the election result. “Defendant made knowingly false claims of election fraud, including, ‘Bottom line, won every state by 100,000s of votes,’ and ‘We won every state.’ ” These claims included stuff that Department of Justice officials had told Trump was false “as recently as the night before.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then, Trump “asked the Vice President to either unilaterally reject the legitimate electors from the seven targeted states, or send the question of which slate was legitimate to the targeted states legislatures.” Pence, in response, challenged not the president but “co-conspirator 2 on whether the proposal to return the question to the states was defensible.” Co-conspirator 2 responded, “ ‘Well, nobody’s tested it before.’ The Vice President then told the Defendant, ‘Did you hear that? Even your own counsel is not saying I have that authority.’ ”

Advertisement

Related From Slate Why Trump Is the Most Furious About This Indictment Read More

The details of that exchange are also attributed to the vice president’s “contemporaneous notes.”

The indictment also notes that the Jan. 6 crowd was chanting “Hang Mike Pence!,” “Where is Pence? Bring him out!,” and “Traitor Pence!,” and features an infamous Trump tweet, an exhortation to the vice president to send back the electors from the states whose results were unfavorable. “All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

After the indictment dropped, though, Pence made no mention of either in his presidential campaign’s statement. Instead, the campaign echoed Pence’s notable, yet tepid pushback in the indictment. “Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” it reads. Pence is not defending the former president, whom he is running against in the Republican primary, as has become standard practice in the GOP. But he also follows that statement up with some grade-A pablum: “I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment. The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence, but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about Jan. 6th and more distractions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not exactly a fearless truth-teller calling it like it is. It’s a pretty mealymouthed assertion from a man who found himself cast in a central role in a plot to overthrow American democracy—it was Pence, after all, who would have been responsible for pressing the actual button in this scheme. In that position, Pence set to work trying to convince the plot’s mastermind that Pence himself shouldn’t be tasked with such an essential part because the rules forbade it. Pence, remember, has at no point been an ally of the case against Trump: He refused to testify before the House panel on Jan. 6 just nine months ago. His great act of defiance was as much an act of self-preservation—he preferred not to. Instead, he wrote it all down. His post-indictment statement leaves just enough room to admit the strong possibility that Trump will again be the Republican nominee for president, and that the ex–vice president will be led, in some way yet again, to fall in line: either to grumble and refuse, or to support the Republican ticket, but certainly never to help the opposition trying to stop all of this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

At no point in the saga did Pence ever tap into a well of extreme courage, in one way or the other. But he did seem to will himself into some extreme stenography, whether for self-preservation or merely his own memory, or for some other reason. In the end, the notes may end up doing more to bring about Trump’s political and legal downfall than anything Pence said or did while running and serving as Trump’s deputy. Given the central place of his notes in a case that may land a former president of the United States in jail, Pence’s scribblings may end up defining his political legacy. When history asks, “What did you do, Mr. Pence, when the revolution came?” the former vice president will hold his head not very high, and say, “I took dictation, and let someone else figure it out.”