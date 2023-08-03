Merrick Garland Is Virtue Signaling With the Tree of Life Shooter’s Death Sentence

The old adage “Be careful what you wish for” is a reminder that decisions and plans may go awry even when they seem to come to fruition. On Wednesday, the Biden administration got what it wanted when a jury voted to sentence Robert Bowers to death for perpetrating what the Washington Post reported was “ the highest-casualty antisemitic attack in the nation’s history.”

Now what?

The Bowers verdict adds a new wrinkle to the already confusing picture of the Biden administration’s position on the death penalty. Specifically, the administration doesn’t actually want to see Bowers executed.

Bowers will join the 41 other people on federal death row in Terre Haute, Indiana, pursue a lengthy appeals process, and hope that President Biden gets reelected or that he commutes all federal death sentences before leaving office.

A 2015 study suggests that the odds that someone like Bowers will actually be executed are very low. It found that nationwide, less than one in six defendants convicted of capital crimes were actually executed—most of the rest die in prison, while a few are eventually exonerated.

But this is likely just what the Biden administration was after—a death sentence infinitely deferred, a death sentence that would never be carried out.

Let’s recall the horror of what happened on Oct. 27, 2018, when Bowers killed 11 people and wounded other members of the congregations of three synagogues who were worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Bowers also shot and wounded several police officers who responded to news of the shooting.

Later, the Department of Justice went forward with a capital prosecution, although the defendant offered in 2019 to plead guilty to the murders in exchange for a life sentence. The DOJ chose to continue that prosecution even after Joe Biden entered office and Merrick Garland took over as attorney general.

During the trial, prosecutors claimed that Bowers hated Jews and wanted to slaughter as many of them as possible. His defense lawyers admitted that he had committed the crime at the Tree of Life, but they downplayed his antisemitism.

They tried unsuccessfully to convince the jury to spare Bowers’ life because he was mentally ill and was not able to think in a rational manner.

When the jury returned its death verdict, it made Bowers the first person to receive such a sentence in a federal case since 2019. He is also the first to be sent to death row since Biden became president.

Biden ran for president as a death penalty opponent, and there is nothing to indicate he has had a change of heart. Garland declared a moratorium on federal executions in July 2021, and there is little likelihood that it will be lifted so long as Biden remains in the Oval Office.

So then why did the DOJ go forward with the Bowers prosecution when it could have likely struck a plea deal for a life sentence?

In my view, it sought a death sentence as a kind of virtue signaling. Securing the Bowers verdict was a symbolic and political gesture, a sign of the administration’s intolerance for antisemitic and other hate crimes, as well as its toughness on acts of domestic terrorism.

That is why the administration has also defended the death sentences for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon bomber, and for Dylann Roof, who killed nine Black people in a racially motivated attack at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. And it’s why the administration has tried, without success, to secure a death sentence for Sayfullo Saipov, who carried out a terrorist attack in New York City in 2017.

Seeking, or defending, death sentences in those cases also shows the administration’s commitment to a centrist stance on criminal justice issues that it hopes will appeal to swing voters.

The press release issued by the DOJ immediately after the Bowers verdict is noticeably silent about the prospect of executing him. What it says confirms the symbolic and political importance of the death sentence in his case.

The press release quotes Garland as saying, “Hate crimes like this one inflict irreparable pain on individual victims and their loved ones and lead entire communities to question their very belonging. All Americans deserve to live free from the fear of hate-fueled violence and the Justice Department will hold accountable those who perpetrate such acts.”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division reinforced Garland’s message about the posture of the department and its desire to use the Bowers sentence to signal its determination to hold him and others like him “accountable.”

Clarke said, “The massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue imposed grievous and far-reaching harms and is a reminder about the ongoing threat that we face as a result of antisemitic violence and hatred in our country. … We hope that this civil rights prosecution … highlights the determination of the Justice Department to protect people from antisemitic violence and other hate crimes in our country.”

Finally, Eric Olshan, the U.S. attorney who prosecuted the Bowers case, delivered the same political message about the Biden administration’s posture on hate crimes. “When people who espouse white supremacist, anti-Semitic, and bigoted views pick up weapons and use them to kill or try to kill people because of their faith,” Olshan explained, “our Office and our partners in law enforcement will hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Each and every time.”

These statements are reminders that, as sociologist David Garland puts it, “In the course of the last half century, the American death penalty has been transformed from a penal instrument that puts people to death … to a system that is primarily about enactment and evocation rather than execution. It revolves around the utterance of words, not the breaking of bones or the spilling of blood.”

That’s why so many death penalty states have not carried out an execution in more than a decade but still retain capital punishment.

In the Bowers case, the Biden administration may be mimicking that pattern and giving what many people who say they support capital punishment actually want: a death sentence that is unlikely ever to be carried out.

But I don’t think that the Biden administration can have its cake and eat it too on the issue of the death penalty. Its symbolic use of capital punishment complicates whatever hope the administration has to advance the abolitionist cause.

In the end, pursuing death sentences even in extraordinary cases like Bowers’ helps sustain the death penalty in a country that, polls show, is now deeply divided about the punishment’s future.