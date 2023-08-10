Democrats won all sorts of pleasant surprises on midterms election night last November, none more pleasant or more surprising than the shocking triumph of Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez in Washington’s 3rd District. Here was a millennial mother, sporting bangs, Blundstones, and cool jeans, working in a mechanic shop, who beat Joe Kent, a virulent election denier and Trump endorsee, in a red and rural district, the exact sort of place where Democrats had been in steep decline. She was, perhaps, the way forward: young, populist, and supportive of anti-corporate policies like “right to repair.” Unequivocally pro-choice but also pro-gun, Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez campaigned as a progressive who was rough around the edges of liberal piety, the moderate’s answer to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Six months into her first term, she is not at all what her backers expected. On abortion, environmental issues, student debt, and criminal justice, she has opposed and undercut the president, alienated activist groups, spurned Democrats and sided with Republicans repeatedly—so much so that she is voting against her party more than almost any other Democrat.

It’s equal parts confounding and disappointing.

Democrats in red and purple districts do take tough votes, and it’s well understood that they may break with the party on certain issues. South Texas’ Henry Cuellar votes against the party on abortion; Alaska’s Mary Peltola bucks the Dems in support of Arctic drilling. But usually, it’s a give and take: A vote with Republicans on one particular issue is followed by votes with Democrats on other parts of the program.

This was the expectation with Gluesenkamp Pérez, especially when it came to gun control, but not on popular, winning Democratic issues like student debt relief or abortion.

And yet, here is a sampling of the votes she’s helped Republicans with: She was one of just seven Democrats to side with Kevin McCarthy on a resolution condemning the use of elementary school facilities to provide shelter for undocumented immigrants. She voted “present,” rather than “yes,” on a failed effort to expel Republican con man George Santos. She voted with Republicans in favor of the Save Our Gas Stoves Act, a completely ridiculous messaging bill that the L.A. Times editorial board called “pro-fossil-fuel foolishness.” She voted with Republicans to repeal the D.C. criminal code revision, which the D.C. ACLU called an insult to the “name of democracy and common sense.” And she was one of only four Democrats to vote for a National Defense Authorization Act that limited transgender health care and diversity training, banned “critical race theory” for military personnel, and, most jarringly, restricted abortion access for service members.

This last vote cost her credibility with abortion activists, at a time when abortion is perhaps Democrats’ winningest issue. Greg Greene, who spent six years as associate director of Planned Parenthood Federation for America, said that Gluesenkamp Pérez’s vote for the NDAA “raises real questions about how much she’s willing to stand by her campaign rhetoric about defending reproductive freedom.”

That’s pretty bad. But it was Gluesenkamp Pérez’s vote with Republicans on student debt, where she was one of just two Democrats to vote for a proposal that would have thrown out the entirety of President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan—and would have also retroactively reinstated interest payments and reinstated some already forgiven loans—that really stung.

“Expansions of student debt forgiveness need to be matched dollar for dollar with investments in career and technical education,” Gluesenkamp Pérez said after her vote against student debt relief. “I can’t support the first without the other. The severe shortage of trades workers needs to be seen and treated as a national priority. It’s about respect.”

It’s almost convincing, except for the fact that Gluesenkamp Pérez’s colleague, fellow Washington Democrat Pramila Jayapal, has a bill called College for All, which makes community college and most four-year colleges tuition free; crucially, it includes trades school, and Gluesenkamp Pérez has thus far declined to sponsor it. (Gluesenkamp Pérez has been a willing sponsor of Democratic priority bills elsewhere.)

In a statement sent over email, Gluesenkamp Pérez’s deputy district director wrote: “A comprehensive look at Marie’s voting record, her bill sponsorships, and her public statements would show she is fighting in Congress every day to represent the interests of working people, rural communities, and small business owners—not corporate interests or D.C. elites.”

How to make sense of it? There is a one glaring clue that might help explain Gluesenkamp Pérez’s surprise Republican bent.

In a recent campaign finance disclosure, she was one of just a very small handful of Democrats to accept money from the Chamber of Commerce, one of D.C.’s biggest and most influential corporate lobbies, a consortium of the largest and most powerful corporations on the planet. Though Gluesenkamp Pérez has pledged to refused corporate PAC money, recent campaign finance filings show that she was one of just eight Democrats to accept a donation from the Chamber. Incidentally, she has voted in lockstep with the lobby’s stated positions repeatedly, especially on hot button Democratic priorities. The Chamber of Commerce is strongly opposed to Biden’s efforts to cancel student loan debt, and the group circulated multiple letters in support of the NDAA bill that restricted abortion access (among other things) for members of the armed forces.

Gluesenkamp Pérez has also become co-chair of the Blue Dog Coalition, a notoriously lobbyist-adjacent caucus beloved by corporate America that suffered major defections at the beginning of this year over its reputation as a too-socially-conservative Southern “boys club”; the group was left with just seven members, all male, before Gluesenkamp Pérez and Peltola joined in May. The Chamber of Commerce and PhRMA, the pharmaceutical industry front group, are among the top Blue Dog backers and associates.

But Gluesenkamp Pérez’s corporate coziness still doesn’t account for how swift her transition has been. She is a freshman who has only been in office since January, and she is voting with Republicans more than other Democrats who represent districts that are far redder than hers. Even fellow Blue Dog Mary Peltola, who also ran on abortion rights, didn’t vote for the NDAA bill that restricted abortion access, for example. Nor did Peltola vote for the Republican student loan policy. Trump carried Alaska, which Peltola represents in its entirety, by more than 10 points—more than double the margin of Gluesenkamp Pérez’s district.

Maybe there’s a deeper strategy here. But the 2022 midterms election cycle proved that when Democrats try to out-Republican Republicans these days, they don’t often do very well. And a number of leading Blue Dogs were run out of office in 2022 after taking exceptionally unpopular votes to gouge Biden’s agenda, including on measures to cut prescription drug prices. In one of the districts nearby and similar to Gluesenkamp Pérez’s, progressives beat the incumbent and Republicans ended up taking the seat.

Gluesenkamp Pérez is looking at a fierce reelection campaign, and she’s going to need some Democratic groups to support her. Her district, though rightly described as rural, is mostly the suburbs of Portland, Oregon; her auto body shop is smack in the middle of downtown.

“Marie promised to be an independent voice for her constituents in Southwest Washington, and those are the only voices she listens to before casting her votes,” her office communicated in an email statement. “She is delivering on her campaign promises, and anyone who is surprised by her record simply wasn’t paying attention during the campaign.”

Perhaps anticipating rising frustration or negative sentiment, Gluesenkamp Pérez availed herself to the New York Times for a recent interview about a series of negative Yelp and Google reviews that were left over the past month on pages for her auto body shop.

The auto body shop, called Dean’s Car Care, “has become the target of vicious online trolling from the left,” the paper claimed. “Progressives from around the country are review-bombing the establishment with posts expressing their ire at the first-term congresswoman for siding with Republicans on a bill to repeal President Biden’s student loan relief initiative.”

I read through the Google reviews of Dean’s Car Care and couldn’t find a single one related to her student debt posture. On Yelp, I found six negative reviews pertaining to the congresswoman’s voting record. Four more reviews had been removed over “community standards” around the time of the now-infamous student debt vote—it’s possible they were student debt–related but I couldn’t read them. I found seven five-star reviews defending Gluesenkamp Pérez from the “woke mob.” I also found plenty of talk about successful hipster van conversions.

Melissa Byrne, the executive director of We, the 45 Million, a student debtor advocacy group based in D.C., scoffed at the idea of a coordinated campaign to “review-bomb” Gluesenkamp Pérez. “If we were doing a coordinated campaign, it would have been thousands of reviews,” Byrne said.

“It’s bad on so many levels,” Byrne said, speaking more broadly about Gluesenkamp Pérez’s metamorphosis. “She’s a Kyrsten Sinema wannabe. How many votes has she taken that Joe Kent wouldn’t have?”