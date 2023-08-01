Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 Trump Indictment Is a Prosecutorial Masterstroke

Some things long overdue are worth waiting for.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the Washington, D.C. grand jury’s indictment of Donald Trump for his role in attempting to overturn the election is a model in the art of prosecution. We know that from the selection of charges and from the grand jury’s sweeping investigation whose detail the indictment reflects.

The new indictment is at once sure-footed, streamlined and prudently aggressive. It takes on charges that must be brought and whose evidence overlaps in a careful design to ensure an efficient trial that can be completed before the November election.

The grand jury has indicted Trump for one count of conspiring to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to willfully deprive citizens of the right to vote, one count of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, and one count obstructing the Congressional certification of President Biden’s election.

Although an indictment is but an accusation and Trump is innocent until proven guilty, Jack Smith would not have brought this case, and surrounded the charges in the indictment with such exquisite detail, if he did not have overwhelming evidence to convict.

In at least four respects, the Jan. 6 charges matter even more than Smith’s gravely serious national security indictment in Florida.

First, our revolution was fought, and our constitution written, to prevent any American from installing himself as king. In reality, that is what Trump was seeking to do by overturning the voter’s will and the constitution itself.

To state the obvious, no president has ever done such a thing. No American president has been so self-serving as to try to undermine the foundational principles underlying our republic, the rule of law and the peaceful transition of presidential power.

Indeed, America’s first president, George Washington, voluntarily stepped down after two terms, putting in place the principle that presidential power cannot be perpetual and that we have no kings here.

Second, had Trump succeeded, the jeopardy he would have posed to the nation’s security and the world’s stability would have far exceeded the retaining and display of Top Secret documents alleged in the Mar-a-Lago indictment.

Third, this indictment is likely to have Trump’s political boat taking on more water among independents and the general public. That is for the reasons just described, and because people have seen the violence that Trump’s actions led to and know that Capitol police died as a result of January 6. In addition, three (and ultimately, quite likely four) successive indictments can have an accumulating, alienating political effect on independent voters.

Fourth, this indictment, going before D.C. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, a President Barack Obama appointee, may well have a better chance of going to trial before the 2024 election. This trial will not involve all the complications and likely delay that dealing with classified documents entails. And virtually every fact cited in the indictment goes to all four charges, elegantly simplifying the government’s task of proving each.

The new indictment’s surest charge may be the count alleging conspiracy to defraud the United States. That crime involves an agreement between two or more people to deprive the government of its lawful functions by deceptive means.

There are six other—initially unnamed—co-conspirators. They don’t need to be charged so long as the agreement with them is proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. They can also be charged later in a separate indictment.

It’s plain that the grand jury under Smith’s guidance chose to indict only Trump because a trial with multiple defendants inevitably slows it down with pretrial motions from each, cross-examination of government witnesses by each defendants’ lawyers, and additional witnesses put on by each defendant.

There’s no question that Trump’s work with others (four attorneys, a Department of Justice official, and a political consultant are named as co-conspirators in the indictment) to create a fraudulent set of fake electors in seven states was meant to eviscerate the lawful process created by the 12th Amendment for electing presidents through a Joint Session of Congress’s certification of the Electoral College’s vote.

Trump’s parallel campaign to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject or delay that certification also seems straightforward to prove. On these two fronts, assuming both are part of the count alleging a fraud against the United States, that charge would appear to be rock solid.

The maximum penalty for any federal conspiracy is five years imprisonment, at least before any possible aggravating circumstances that could possibly enhance the sentence range beyond five years.

The grand jury also charged Trump with conspiring to willfully deprive others of their constitutional rights or privileges under color of law. That is another charge that “neatly address[es] the misconduct,” as Norm Eisen has written in Just Security. The factual allegation is that Trump agreed with others to disenfranchise voters of the through multiple schemes, including the fake elector scheme, in order to steal the election from President Biden.

As recently as March, federal prosecutors convicted social media influencer Douglass Mackey for conspiring to deprive citizens of their voting rights, in his case in connection with by spreading disinformation about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election campaign.

You may appreciate the irony of charging Trump with violating a statute enacted after the civil war to protect the rights of Black Americans, the very people whose voting rights today the Republican party seeks to suppress across the country.

Trump will surely argue, that he was trying to prevent the deprivation of his voters’ rights because of election fraud. Hence, prosecutors will want to produce evidence of his knowledge of, or willful blindness, to the truth about the election.

We know of plenty of evidence to that effect. In December 2021, Trump was told as much by both Attorney General William Barr and his successor, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. Two research companies hired by the Trump campaign to discover significant ballot fraud reported they could find none.

Even more compelling was the evidence given the House January 6 committee that after the election, Trump acknowledged behind closed White House doors that he had lost the election. Allyssa Farrah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, testified she heard Trump express this exasperation after his defeat: “Can you believe I lost to this effing guy?”

Likewise, General Mark Milley testified that after the election while still president, Trump told him, in effect, “Yeah, we lost, we need to let that issue go to the next guy, meaning President Biden.”

Smith may well have more of the same, particularly because there are tantalizing hints in the indictment that Mark Meadows, Trump’s White House chief of staff, may be cooperating. Meadow testified fully in his June grand jury appearance.

Unafraid to take a risk, Smith also indicted Trump for obstructing Congress’s joint certification session, a 20-year crime. The evidence behind that charge is strong, and juries have convicted dozens of insurrectionists who participated in the January 6 violence of the offense.

It was important to both the reality and the appearance to all Americans of equal justice that the alleged mastermind be charged with the same crime for which those whom he manipulated have been convicted.

It does face a potential legal challenge because the Supreme Court has not ruled on whether the statute applies to obstructions unrelated to a charge of evidence tampering or witness tampering. Lower courts have ruled the statute applies to January 6 intruders, though two federal judges have disagreed.

Finally, we shouldn’t miss the wisdom involved in what isn’t charged. There is no count alleging Trump’s direct involvement in the January 6 Capitol siege, including incitement of the mob, as recommended by the House January 6 committee. That narrowing increases the prospects for a pre-election trial. The more complicated January 6 charges could easily have delayed the trial and aren’t needed to accomplish the primary mission.

Further, Trump was not at the Capitol when the violence occurred. And while common sense tells us he was inflaming the crowd in his speech at the Ellipse, issues around the First Amendment impose a potential barrier to a charge of incitement ever reaching a jury.

In addition, like an experienced mob boss, he also planted words like “peaceful” in his speech to include plausible deniability about inciting violence. For all these reasons, Smith may have charged in a way that makes evidence of incitement relevant without having to prove seditious conspiracy or insurrection beyond a reasonable doubt.

The bottom line is that Trump appears near-certain to be convicted in a trial for the greatest political betrayal in our nation’s history, the January 6-related crimes against democracy itself. We now have the then-president of the United States, constitutionally bound to faithfully execute our laws, charged with that monumental betrayal.

The wild cards have always lain in whether Trump would tried before the election or after it if he does not become president and end the prosecution. It is a safe assumption that the experienced Judge Chutkan, having watched defendant Trump’s attempt to delay matters before the bench in her district and elsewhere, will be willing to move the case to trial expeditiously.

Ensuring that justice delayed does not deny justice in the gravest criminal matter ever brought in our country is paramount for all of us. The bottom line on this historic day is clear: Jack Smith has created the serious prospect of accountability for the man who would be king.