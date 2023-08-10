“Is Fish Meat?” One Justice’s Answer Shows Why the Supreme Court Is So Broken.

This essay is adapted from Supreme Hubris: How Overconfidence Is Destroying the Court—And How We Can Fix It by Aaron Tang, used with permission by Yale University Press.

It was lunchtime, and I should have been chained to my desk. The work of a Supreme Court law clerk had taken over my life. The justices were back in the building after their summer travels, and the term’s first set of oral arguments was drawing near. A never-ending stream of memos was due, which meant a tidal wave of briefs to read. Several stacks of those briefs sat on my desk, still unopened.

But I was not at my desk. Instead, my co-clerks and I were staring at a pricey menu in a swanky Italian restaurant in downtown D.C., wondering just how boozy lunch was going to get. That’s when Justice Antonin Scalia spoke, wineglass in hand, eyes beaming with excitement.

“Ooh, we just have to order the grilled octopus. You’ll never think of octopus the same.”

To onlookers, the table must have seemed odd: four twentysomething law clerks seated with the nearly 80-year-old Scalia. The lunch itself was part of a little-known tradition in which clerks from each justice’s chambers invite the other justices to lunch. The justices do not always accept. But if they do, they get to choose the restaurant; the clerks foot the bill.

After we finished ordering (salmon for me and steak for Scalia) and the waiter took our menus, Scalia launched directly into a slew of controversial topics with comments much like those he’d uttered in public many times before. At a widely attended conference in 2012, for example, he had said, “The death penalty? Give me a break. It’s easy. Abortion? Absolutely easy. Nobody ever thought the Constitution prevented restrictions on abortion. Homosexual sodomy? Come on. For 200 years, it was criminal in every state.”

To some, Scalia’s black-and-white approach to the law holds a refreshing appeal. It is only human to prefer simple, clear answers over difficult and complex ones. People don’t want to think that the process of settling our legal rules involves a messy tangle of ambiguous arguments that yield uncertain answers. By showing absolute confidence in his views, Scalia avoided this messiness.

Scalia’s extreme confidence did not deter me from attempting to offer my own views. I recognized that I would not be able to debate with him over the law. So I settled on a very different riddle, one that my co-clerks and I had spent an earlier lunch hour spiritedly debating. It was a question that, despite its surface frivolity, was both deceptively complex and morally freighted.

When our waiter passed out dessert menus and the table fell silent, I sprung my trap. “I’m curious what you think, Justice Scalia.”

I paused for effect when he looked up.

“Is fish meat?”

Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman defines overconfidence bias as “our excessive confidence in what we believe we know, and our apparent inability to acknowledge the full extent of our ignorance and uncertainty.” Overconfidence is problematic because it leads us to make mistakes we would have avoided had we only possessed a healthier sense of self-doubt.

Too often, these mistakes are enormously harmful. This is why Kahneman has called overconfidence the most damaging of all cognitive traps. Consider an example.

Capt. Edward Smith was a decorated naval officer and a longtime commander for a renowned British shipping company. At the time he captained the Titanic on its maiden voyage in 1912, Smith had been commanding large vessels for 25 years. Speaking to the press before the Titanic set out, he proudly declared, “I have never been in an accident of any sort worth speaking about.” Turning to his ship, Smith added, “I cannot imagine any condition which would cause [it] to founder. Modern shipbuilding has gone beyond that.”

This overconfidence contributed substantially to the sinking of the Titanic—and to Smith’s own death. A U.S. Senate committee investigation into the incident found that even after receiving reports of dangerous ice masses ahead, Smith refused to change course. Instead, Smith’s “indifference to danger when other and less pretentious vessels doubled their lookout or stopped their engines” was “one of the direct and contributing causes of this unnecessary tragedy.”

“Overconfidence,” the committee concluded, had “dulled faculties usually so alert.”

Why does overconfidence wreak such havoc? Professor Don Moore, a leading expert on the subject, offers a convincing account. Overconfidence, he explains, is a “gateway bias” that “gives the other decision-making biases teeth.” Whereas a healthy sense of humility would check these biases, overconfidence unleashes them.

To return to my lunchtime debate with Justice Scalia: Biologically speaking, the case is airtight. “Meat” refers to the flesh of an animal. Fish are animals. So when we eat their flesh, we are, by definition, eating meat.

But the biological perspective is not the only one. There is a sociocultural dimension as well. Many people view “fish” and “meat” as non-overlapping categories, akin to “yogurt” and “cheese.” Like yogurt and cheese, fish and meat share many similarities. But these do not make fish a subset of meat any more than yogurt is a subset of cheese. This is why grocery stores typically have separate seafood and meat counters. And it’s why the salmon I ordered was not on the same section of the menu as Justice Scalia’s steak.

The sociocultural dimension is complicated, however. A growing number of people are vegetarian. And for moral reasons, many vegetarians do not eat fish. Yet some do, pointing, among other things, to the lesser environmental impacts.

Each of these nuances is why I eagerly awaited Scalia’s response. Removed from the comfortable confines of legal logic, perhaps he would finally admit to some uncertainty—and even be open to persuasion.

I was wrong.

“Of course fish isn’t meat!” he boomed. “Why else do I—and millions of Catholics—eat fish on Fridays during Lent?”

“But from a scientific perspective,” I responded, “isn’t meat just the flesh of an animal? And aren’t fish animals?”

Scalia scoffed. “You’re telling me the Pope has been wrong for centuries?”

All judges who approach cases with great political and social consequences believe they do so with the aim of objectively identifying the correct legal outcome. Perhaps no comment illustrates this belief more than Chief Justice Roberts’ oft-cited remark that the job of a Supreme Court justice is to “call balls and strikes, and not to pitch or bat.”

Overconfidence serves as a gateway to a powerful set of cognitive biases that thwart this idealized judicial vision. Chief among them is the desire to advance or protect the interests of groups with which one identifies, a process known as identity-protective cognition. Human beings have a powerful, innate need to affirm their membership in culturally salient reference groups and to advance policies and beliefs favored by those groups.

The concept of identity-protective cognition helps explain Justice Scalia’s reflexive response to the question of whether fish is meat. Rather than dispassionately considering arguments rooted in biology and social practice, he jumped immediately to his group identity as a practicing Catholic. That identity led him to a clear answer that reflected his group’s moral values and shared commitments: Fish is not meat.

To be clear, Scalia was no outlier; the same identity-based bias affects us all. When human beings form opinions, our minds often skip over the logical what and why questions and jump instead to questions that begin with who. Instead of asking “what’s the best evidence,” or “why might the answer be this instead of that,” we ask “who would hold this answer, and are they members of an identity I share?”

Religion is an important group identity at the Supreme Court; six of the current justices are Catholic. But another group identity is even more prominent in present-day society—and thus even more likely to bias the judgment of overconfident individuals: partisan affiliation.

In today’s hyperpolarized political environment, few dimensions of group membership generate more intense commitments, and greater social divisions, than one’s affiliation with a given political party or philosophy. For example, when asked whether they agreed with the statement that members of the opposing party are “not just worse for politics—they are downright evil,” 42 percent of both Republicans and Democrats responded “yes.”

The result is a strong tendency for our decisionmaking to become distorted by a subconscious desire to pursue outcomes in keeping with our politics. Political scientists call this partisan-motivated reasoning. And when it comes to deciding major cases on divisive issues such as abortion, gun control, LGBTQ rights, and freedom of religion? It is hard to think of a more powerful force.

Sadly, our Supreme Court is profoundly vulnerable to overconfidence—and to the partisan-motivated reasoning it inflames. Justice Louis Brandeis captured the problem perfectly when he remarked, “the difficulty with this place is that if you’re only fifty-five percent convinced of a proposition, you have to act and vote as if you were one hundred percent convinced.”

The justices genuinely believe they can use skillful lawyerly analysis to discover objectively correct answers to the difficult controversies that divide our society. It is this inflated confidence in their abilities, however, that permits other cognitive biases—partisan-motivated reasoning in particular—to sway their judgment. And this is true even though these are Supreme Court justices we’re talking about: brilliant lawyers whose best efforts to ascertain legal meaning should theoretically be better than anyone else’s.