How to Stop Giving the Rich a Special Boost in College Admissions

In 1978 the Supreme Court held that the University of California’s race-based admissions quota was unlawful. After that ruling, many schools adopted holistic admissions processes, in which they used race as a factor when assessing a candidate, without a formal quota. In June, the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority ruled, in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, that even these holistic affirmative action processes are broadly unconstitutional.

But what about quotas based on economic background? Unlike admissions distinctions based on race, affirmative action based on socioeconomic status is broadly constitutional. That broad permissibility extends to quotas, guaranteeing the proportional admission of members of each socioeconomic stratum. And such quotas are desperately needed.

Advertisement

The current system of college admissions doesn’t just fail to account for the unique struggles faced by students from lower-income backgrounds. It gives the rich a special boost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent study, economists at Harvard and Brown demonstrated that, among students with comparable test scores, those from high-income backgrounds are twice as likely to be admitted to elite colleges as those from low- or middle-income backgrounds. How do these colleges end up with these results? By discriminating in favor of the super wealthy: through legacy admissions, athlete recruitment, and emphasis on “soft” credentials, which are much easier to build for kids who go to posh private schools.

Related From Slate Everyone at West Virginia University Knew Something Was Up. I Hate That We Were Right. Read More

The study makes irrefutable what most of us already knew. When my private-school friends met with their counselors, they received tailored advice to prepare for college admissions. When I met with mine, it was to make sure I wasn’t drinking at school.

Advertisement

The study authors found that low- and middle-income students are disadvantaged among students with the same test scores, but we also know that those test scores themselves are correlated with family income. Many of my private-school friends took SAT classes. I studied for the SAT on my own, along with five AP classes that my school didn’t offer.

Elite colleges likely take some of these hurdles into account when deciding whom to admit. But 38 colleges—including five Ivies—have more students from the top 1 percent than the bottom 60 percent combined. And across all elite colleges, not even a dismal 4 percent of students come from the bottom 20 percent.

Advertisement

Nor is the trend promising. From 2002 to 2013, the share of graduating students from the top 1 percent actually increased at elite colleges. As inequality throughout the country has continued to soar, elite colleges have been part of the problem, not the solution.

Advertisement

To change that, colleges need a quota system. No student has control over what family income bracket they are born into, nor do the opportunities that they receive by virtue of that bracket reflect their full potential. The only way to account for these facts—the only way to reach a fairer system—is to ensure that students from across the socioeconomic spectrum are proportionally represented. Anything short of that will continue to grossly perpetuate inequality.

Advertisement

In addition, equalizing the proportion of students at elite colleges from lower socioeconomic strata will produce a generation of leaders that is more receptive to the needs and struggles of the majority of the country. It will produce a generation that is more humble, more multiculturalist, and more intelligent. Just as many of us have long recognized the benefits of racial diversity in higher education, so too must we acknowledge the importance of socioeconomic diversity in creating healthy institutions to train the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

What would an economic quota look like? In its simplest form, a school extending 1,000 admissions invitations could ensure that 200 of those are from the bottom family-income quintile, 200 from the next quintile, and so on. For example, under Harvard’s current admissions process, the school convenes admissions subcommittees who “evaluate[] all applicants from a particular geographic area.” Harvard could similarly convene subcommittees to separately evaluate applicants in each income quintile.

Or, to take a more fluid approach, schools could evaluate their existing admissions data to determine the “boost” that applicants currently receive as a function of their family income. For example, Harvard assigns students a score from 1 (best) to 6 (worst) in six categories: academic, extracurricular, athletic, school support, personal, and overall. Combining data on applicants’ family income with assigned scores, Harvard could then construct a simple regression that estimates a student’s score in each category based on family income, and use that regression to adjust students’ scores accordingly such that students from different socioeconomic backgrounds are proportionally represented.

Advertisement

Either method would be easy to implement and would require only schools promising need-blind admissions to give up that guarantee. In a world where rich kids get a boost, need-blind admissions might be a positive thing. But if schools commit to economic quotas, they won’t be necessary, and the economic data can instead help us all hold colleges to their promise.

Advertisement

As mentioned, economic quotas would also be legal, as distinctions drawn on the basis of income in the provision of education are common and broadly permissible. And they wouldn’t be legally problematic “proxies” for increasing racial diversity: Ending economic apartheid is a goal in its own right, even if racial diversity increases alongside it, as it almost certainly will.

Advertisement

On the other hand, class-based affirmative action—even a proportional quota system—is no panacea for the special hurdles that underrepresented minorities face in college admissions, many of which persist even when you’re controlling for class. Nor can it close the rifts between well-funded Ivy Leagues, public universities, and struggling community colleges. But the fact that socioeconomic quotas might not be enough is no reason to oppose them—it’s reason to advocate for them and then demand more.

If colleges are serious about remedying inequality in admissions, they’ll have to prove it. They can tell us as much as they want how much we belong here, no matter our background. But when almost everyone around us comes from wealth, how are we supposed to believe them?