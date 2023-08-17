Maui Has an Impossible Choice to Make About Its Future

The Hawaiian island of Maui just suffered the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, incinerating about 2,200 structures and killing at least 111 people as of Thursday. Aid has been flowing in from the federal government and private donations, but in the aftermath, many locals are grappling with a critical question: Will recovery efforts prioritize rebuilding Hawaii’s storied culture with better resources for locals, or bend to the power of tourism, which has enriched the island, but also at times exploited it?

Within days of the fire, while bodies were still being identified in the ruins, Hawaii residents started receiving messages from developers to see if they’d be interested in selling their fire-damaged homes and property. It prompted Gov. Josh Green to intervene, pledging to “invest state resources to preserve and protect this land for our people; not for any development, for our people locally.” Green said he’s also exploring a moratorium on any sales of damaged or destroyed properties.

The situation is a culmination of a yearslong problem in Hawaii: The rich history and culture and idyllic land- and seascape of the archipelago have given way to overtourism. Tourists have driven up costs while also hurting the local environment. In 2021, the Guardian reported that about 30,000 travelers were flying into Hawaii each day, clogging historic beaches and disturbing critical wildlife. At the same time, the state earned the top spot for the highest cost of living in the country; in January, the median price for a single-family home topped $1 million in Honolulu. It’s made affordable housing a big issue, with residents in Maui County having to spend upward of 30 percent of their income on housing. Hawaii’s government calculated that fewer than 1 in 3 households can afford a single-family home, and it’s forcing droves of Native Hawaiians to leave the state altogether.

On the one hand, a survey conducted by the Hawaii government last year showed that 67 percent of residents feel the island is being run for tourists at the expense of local people, and only 37 percent feel tourism has been “mostly positive” for themselves and their families. But the benefits of tourism to Hawaii’s economy are hard to ignore; tourism generated $18 billion in visitor spending in 2022 and another $2 billion in tax revenues. It has also created a lot of jobs for locals. From 2015–2019, about 35 percent of Native Hawaiian workers were employed in the tourism sector.

But now that large swaths of prime Hawaiian property have been wiped out, it’s an open question whether the island will rebuild for the benefit of those already on Maui, or with an eye toward drawing in more wealthy outsiders. “This reduction in supply of housing is going to put upward pressure on house prices,” said Steven Bond-Smith, an economics professor at the University of Hawaii. “And you’re already seeing some of that with people making these sorts of offers to locals.” Any new housing built in Hawaii will end up adhering to stronger building standards than before the fires, creating higher-quality homes but with an even steeper price tag.

The disaster comes on the heels of a critical announcement the governor of Hawaii made just last month about an affordable housing initiative. He said the state would construct thousands of low-income and market-rate for-sale rental units, but it’s unclear if the current wildfire damage will impact the plan. (Slate has sent an inquiry to the governor’s office about this and will update this article if we receive a response.)

Aside from housing, the fire also has western Maui reeling from the loss of historic landmarks that date back to the 19th century, including a church where Hawaiian royals were buried and a 150-year-old banyan tree believed to be the largest in the U.S. Those cultural sites may be impossible to replace. “We need time to grieve and heal, “ said Kaniela Ing, who was born and raised in Maui and is the national director of the Green New Deal Network, “and we want to organize the ‘Rebuild Maui’ campaign before disaster capitalists do.”

Well before the Maui wildfires, almost all of the islands of Hawaii were experiencing an abnormally dry season, in part because of a warming climate, creating peak conditions for wildfires. In fact, the National Integrated Drought Information System says drought durations and severity have increased over the past century in Hawaii. And the trend seems likely to only get worse. “Hawaii’s dry regions will get drier, heightening the fire risk,” explained Kevin Hamilton, a meteorologist at the University of Hawaii, in a blog post. “At the same time, its wet areas will become wetter.”

For right now, estimates indicate that rebuilding the fire-impacted areas of Hawaii will cost around $5 billion, but how the recovery money will be spent remains to be seen. Locals will be counting on Green to stick to his recent pledge: “For my part, I will try to allow no one from outside our state to buy any land until we get through this crisis and decide what Lahaina should be in the future.”