On Thursday evening, Donald Trump strode into Georgia’s Fulton County Jail to turn himself in for 13 criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results—his fourth time doing so this year. The former president was expected to follow typical procedure, just as his fellow co-defendants did earlier this week.

In typical Trump fashion, the 2024 presidential candidate teased his surrender on Truth Social, “ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.,” which was prearranged by his legal team so that his booking would be televised during prime TV viewing hours, according to the Guardian (Trump was required to surrender no later than noon Friday, Aug. 25). As he entered the jail, he was flanked by Secret Service and his legal team, including new lawyer Steven Sadow, who was hired the same day Trump planned to turn himself in.

Despite Thursday’s surrender becoming almost routine at this point, it was the first time he had to actually turn himself into a jail. (For his prior three indictments, Trump was booked at a courthouse.) Here’s what likely happened once he got there:

He was booked

Typically, defendants enter a jailhouse and undergo fingerprinting and a medical screening. According to jail records, Trump is 6’3” and weighs 215 pounds—20 pounds lighter than what was disclosed during his last official White House physical, according to the Washington Post.

A mugshot was taken

So far Trump has been able to evade a mugshot. Ahead of Trump’s booking, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told the media that the former president would be treated just like anyone else accused of a crime. “Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you.”

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office typically releases booking information, including mugshots, at 4pm ET everyday. This week the public got to see the mugshots of Rudy Giuliani, John Eastment, Sidney Powell and other co-defendants—which means Trump’s is expected to come out Friday afternoon.

Bail was posted

Willis and judge Scott McAfee set a $200,000 bail for Trump, the first time a prosecutor set bail for the former president among his four indictments too. Here’s how it breaks down: $80,000 is for the racketeering charges, and then $10,000 apiece for each of the other counts he faces. Trump used an Atlanta-area bonding company to cover that bail, only paying 10 percent of it upfront on Thursday.

The release came with specific conditions. As part of Trump’s consent bond order, his attorneys agreed that he would not “intimidate any person known to him to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice” which includes anything he puts on social media, including reposts. It is likely going to be contentious: Just last week, Trump posted on Truth Social that Georgia’s former lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan “shouldn’t” testify to a grand jury. He’s already made risky comments on social media about his other indictments, which resulted in Department of Justice special prosecutor Jack Smith requesting a protective order that limits what Trump and his attorneys can do with the evidence given to them during discovery.

An arraignment is coming

Willis has also requested that all 19 codefendants be arraigned the week of Sept. 5. They will have the option to appear virtually, so it’s not clear if Trump will make another trip to Georgia then.

Willis initially requested a trial date in March 2024, but after codefendant Kenneth Chesebro filed a motion for a speedy trial, she bumped up her date up to Oct. 23. Trump’s lawyer has already pushed back on that, since his team wants to delay it as long as possible and preferably until after the election. At any rate, they’ll have to schedule it around all the other possible trials.

Before Trump boarded his private jet back to his Bedminster residence in New Jersey, he addressed reporters and repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged and affirmed, yet again, “I did nothing wrong.”