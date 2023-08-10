The first Republican presidential debate is on Aug. 23, and former President Donald Trump, the overwhelming front-runner for the nomination, has not committed to attending.

The idea that he would really turn down the opportunity to participate in a high-profile television special still strikes many as bluster.

“Can’t imagine the guy doesn’t show,” Terry Sullivan, a strategist who managed Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign, wrote to me in an email. “There will be cameras there.”

But whatever he’s decided, if he has indeed decided, is secondary to the quintessential Trumpian bit he’s performing: a will-he-or-won’t-he dance for the media that builds up the hype for weeks until, just as the clock strikes midnight, he makes the Decision. It forces his competitors to comment in the press about whether Trump should show up, just as his indictments force them all to comment on Trump, all of which serves to reinforce Trump’s centrality in the solar system. And it puts Fox News, which is hosting the first debate and would like for it to score well in the Nielsen ratings, in the supplicant position of begging him to attend.

But there is an actual, interesting strategic dilemma beyond the showmanship.

Trump is not your normal, open-field presidential primary candidate. He’s a quasi-incumbent whom most of the party’s primary voters are satisfied with as their party’s main character. As of this writing, he is maintaining a 39-point lead over his nearest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in FiveThirtyEight’s national polling average. He has comfortable margins in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina as well. President Joe Biden, meanwhile—an actual incumbent—is maintaining a 49-point lead over Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in FiveThirtyEight’s national polling average for the Democratic presidential primary. From a strategic perspective, it’s not even, and never will be, a live question about whether or not Biden should debate Kennedy.

“When you have a big lead, you don’t do it,” Trump said about debating, in mid-July. “Why would you let somebody that’s at zero or 1 or 2 or 3 percent be popping you with questions?”

As Jack Shafer wrote in a Politico column arguing that Trump should skip the debate, “For once in his life, Trump was telling the truth.”

And there would be a real downside risk for Trump in showing up: allowing the race to become a race. Aside from DeSantis falling a dozen or so points, the 2024 GOP presidential primary has been static since its inception: Trump is dominating, and nobody else can break through. A presidential debate featuring Trump would be the first time since 2016 that fellow Republicans challenge him to his face. Trump could very easily belittle, emasculate, laugh off, or insult his way past each of these efforts. But what if he doesn’t? What if there’s a disastrous headline moment for him? That could result in the one thing that Trump doesn’t want happening: an upending of the idleness that’s defined the race so far.

Another bonus for Trump, if he doesn’t show up, is that the next-best-polling candidate on stage, Ron DeSantis, would become the chief target. As ABC News reported, DeSantis has been “ramping up his prep and bracing for a potential onslaught of attacks from his rivals when he steps on stage.” He’s brought on Brett O’Donnell, the Republican debate prep coach, to get him ready for the moment. There’s a world where this works for DeSantis, and he has a smashing performance fending off attacks from all of the out-of-contention strivers. A narrative, changed! But there are other worlds in the multiverse where he continues doing what he’s done all year: underperforms.

There is, of course, substantial risk in Trump not showing up to the debate.

It’s not necessarily what the Republican National Committee or Trump’s rivals would say: that Trump risks turning off the primary electorate if he’s too arrogant or cocky to face the music. Nope. Our dude, who regularly comes onstage to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” recently felt comfortable enough before New Hampshire primary voters to tell them that he’d rather be living in the south of France. The bulk of the Republican primary electorate has given him—and will continue to give him—a rather long leash.

The risk is that Trump would be giving the competition the oxygen that he’s steadily deprived them of so far. They would have a whole, Trump-less room, and an audience of millions, to themselves! Maybe voters who were fine to stick with Trump by default catch some of Tim Scott, or Vivek Ramaswamy, or Doug “Straight Cash” Burgum, and suddenly are in the market for the Trump alternative they never knew they wanted. So many of these campaigns’ only choice to receive much-needed earned media has been to respond to whatever’s going on with Trump. Now they’d have a couple of hours to introduce themselves to the electorate as more than character actors supporting the protagonist. What if primary voters see a Trump-less primary field … and kind of like it?

Trump has skipped a debate before. In January 2016, he refused to participate in the last debate before the Iowa caucuses. The supposed issue was then-anchor Megyn Kelly’s role as a moderator. Kelly had moderated the first primary debate months earlier and asked Trump a couple of difficult questions about previous misogynistic comments; Trump was upset and suggested that Kelly had been on her period. (Kelly went on to land a mainstream gig with NBC’s Today, got canned, and is now an angry podcast host who loves Trump.)

Some of those in Trump’s camp who are advising him to participate in the August debate note that Trump went on to lose the Iowa caucuses despite entering the night with a polling lead. It was, however, a narrow polling lead, against a near-perfect Iowa organizing operation from Ted Cruz’s campaign, and at a time when there was still widespread skepticism of Trump within the party. It’s different now.

As Sullivan said, the best reason to believe that Trump will debate on Aug. 23, in spite of the compelling reasons he has not to, is the presence of cameras. But have no doubt that whether he debates or not, there will be cameras on him that night. He could host a separate event, as he did when he skipped the 2016 debate. He could get some other network (or the social media service “X”) to provide him an alternative, Manningcast-esque platform to provide running debate commentary about how Chris Christie is fat. He could host a mega-rally across town in Milwaukee with some of his biggest-name supporters. In other words, he has options. None of them involve peace and quiet.