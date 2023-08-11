When longtime Disney CEO Robert Iger was winding down his tenure at the company in the waning years of the past decade, he considered running for president as a moderate Democrat. According to Iger, what he thought the country needed—and that he could deliver—was a sense of confidence and achievement. “I think that America is gravely in need of optimism, of looking at the future and believing that so many things are going to be all right, or that we as a nation can attack some of the most critical problems of our day,” he told Laurene Powell Jobs in 2019 at an ideas conference. He stepped down from his position at Disney in 2020.

Three years later, American optimism is empirically still in the crapper, someone else is president of the United States, and Iger is back in his old job as CEO of Disney, where he helped announce this week that a beleaguered ESPN (which Disney owns) has made a $2 billion deal with the gambling company Penn Entertainment in which Penn will rename its online sports betting operations after the so-called Worldwide Leader in Sports. Penn’s current share of the sports wagering market is relatively small and was, until this week, known as the “Barstool Sportsbook” in conjunction with the semiliterate, proudly chauvinist Barstool Sports brand. (The Barstool website’s lead story at the time of the writing of this post was about “The World’s Strongest Dwarf Who Can Squat 745 Lb.”)

The first thing to go, for Iger, were the presidential ambitions. He says his family didn’t want him to spend the time it would take to run; he also says he decided that Democratic Party voters would likely not support a “successful business person” (i.e., a very rich businessperson) in the 2020 cycle, which turned out to be very correct as far as the presidential ambitions of fellow billionaires Howard Schultz and Michael Bloomberg were concerned.

In November 2022, Iger was called back to Disney after his successor, Bob Chapek, was removed from the top spot amid huge losses in the company’s streaming business and internal criticism of his initial reluctance to denounce the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that precipitated the company’s feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Among the Disney properties whose streaming revenues weren’t satisfactory to shareholders was ESPN, which was also more or less forced to embrace gambling by the widespread legalization and cultural adoption of online betting. Sports fans looking at a gambling app like FanDuel and DraftKings are, by definition, not looking at something owned by ESPN; that’s a problem for a brand whose goal has long been total ubiquitousness and preeminence in the minds of fans.

If U.S. presidents were selected via ranked-choice voting, which tends to reward cheerful, business-friendly liberals, perhaps Iger would be leading a renaissance of the national spirit. (Or maybe he’d be like French President Emmanuel Macron, a cheerful, business-friendly liberal who is just acceptable enough to win multiparty runoff elections only to find himself disliked by nearly everyone when attempting to govern.) In our current universe, though, larger forces—and, it seems, being bored with retirement—have put Iger in the position of trying to hose the fraternity smell off a second-tier online casino. (When it comes to inspiring optimism in the American future, getting Disney into the gambling business is, on a scale of 1 to the moon landing, probably about a negative 5.) Sometimes, even the most successful among us learn that they weren’t actually meant for bigger things.