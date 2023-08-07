Whence last we checked in on the perpetually rebooting Ron DeSantis presidential campaign, it was about 10 days ago and the Florida governor’s operation was purging itself of its most obvious Nazi sympathizers. It was also attempting, for, like, the third time, to introduce its candidate to voters as a Husband and a Father in an effort to arrest his slow but steady creep toward the irrelevant also-ran tier of the Republican primary.

Well, that didn’t work, or hasn’t worked yet, and on Sunday two things happened. One is that Bloomberg published yet another entry in the crowded genre of DeSantis Campaign in Disarray stories, introducing a few fresh examples of internal dysfunction into the discourse. Sources say, for example, that the candidate and his wife, Casey, have to “personally approve” many of the messages that the campaign posts on Twitter, a process that can take up to two days. (Technically speaking, Twitter is now called X.) Bloomberg also reported that people familiar with DeSantis say that “a sense of gloom permeates his Tallahassee headquarters,” which is a funny thing to report as an objective fact in a news story, but is also probably accurate.

The other thing that happened Sunday was that NBC News posted an excerpt from a one-on-one DeSantis interview, which was released in full on Monday, in which he said that Donald Trump, quote, “lost” the 2020 election and that Joe Biden is, quote, “the president.”

This subject is the third rail of the 2024 campaign: Though DeSantis may have been stating the consensus view of the American electorate as a whole, many of his party’s primary voters believe that Trump did not lose the 2020 election and that his response to being told that he did (i.e., trying to overthrow the government) was entirely appropriate. Literally none of the 319 Republican respondents in a recent New York Times/Siena College poll who said they were going to vote for Trump in the primary no matter what—a group that makes up almost 40 percent of the party’s primary electorate overall—said they believed that Trump has committed “serious federal crimes.”

Until recently, DeSantis has tried not just to avoid criticism of Trump in regard to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, but to avoid interacting at all with mainstream reporters who might ask him about it. Now he’s not only sitting down with biased MSM libs, he’s telling them (as he told NBC) that Republicans will lose in 2024 if it becomes a “referendum” on Jan. 6th “or what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago.” Having failed to persuade his party’s voters to support his candidacy on its own merits, DeSantis is now tiptoeing toward the task of challenging some 40 percent or more of them about their core factual beliefs.

It’s possible to imagine this working in the long term if a trial or related Trump tantrum causes his so-called negatives to spike in polling, as occurred after the release of the Access Hollywood tape, the Black Lives Matter tear-gas incident, and Jan. 6 itself. More to the point, it’s become impossible to imagine DeSantis winning the primary (or a subsequent general election) without acknowledging that a critical mass of Americans believe, with considerable justification, that Donald Trump has damaged the country and is unfit for the presidency.

Still, it’s probably not the rhetorical task that DeSantis wanted to be taking on in August 2023. At the moment, two-thirds of his party believes that Trump is being unfairly persecuted by the Biden crime family and DeSantis is still getting the hang of basic stuff like telling cute stories about his family in Iowa. (Apparently he played catch with his son near a cornfield and it reminded them of Field of Dreams.) Calling Trump’s sanity into question, at this juncture, is going to generate significant backlash. In the short term, at least, the forecast in Tallahassee calls for MORE GLOOM.