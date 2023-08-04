Why China Is Crucial to What Happens in the War in Ukraine

About 30 countries are attending Ukrainian peace talks in Saudi Arabia this weekend. If that seems like a strange sentence, it is. If the talks themselves—involving so many players in such a distant land—seem frivolous or doomed to failure, well, they’re actually a bit more intriguing.

I should stress “a bit more intriguing.” Champagne won’t be flowing at the end of the proceedings, and not just because alcohol is banned from the royal palace. But some diplomatic progress might be made.

Most intriguing is the cast of characters, which includes National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan—suggesting that President Joe Biden views the summit as important enough to send his top aide on his second 12-hour plane ride to Jeddah in a 10-day span. (He last flew there for talks about a possible Israeli peace deal with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.)

But more interesting is the presence of Li Hui, China’s special diplomat for Eurasian affairs. (Li is a senior official, having once been ambassador to Russia and vice minister of foreign affairs.) When a similar meeting took place in Copenhagen two months ago, China declined the invitation. The fact that Li is coming this time means something.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China is crucial, for good or ill, to whatever happens with the war in Ukraine. If U.S.-China relations were better, they could go a long way toward jointly imposing an end to the fighting—Biden pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (and providing security guarantees if the peace breaks down), Chinese President Xi Jinping doing the same with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But relations are dim, so for now such an idea is fantasy.

In any case, Xi isn’t so interested in ending the war for the moment. His “no-limits” partnership with Russia—which he and Putin signed just before the invasion—has turned out to have plenty of limits after all. Xi hasn’t sent Putin any weapons, though he has purchased Russian oil and supplied Chinese technology. He sees an alliance of some sort with Putin as a bulwark against U.S. influence, and he sees the war as a welcome sinkhole for America’s military arsenal (and thus a diversion of U.S. weapons and attention from the Asia-Pacific region).

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, there are signs that Chinese officials are growing weary of this war. They see it as dragging on for a long time to come, and they see their support for Russia—however limited—as harming their image in Europe, where they would like to make economic and political inroads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xi may be sending Li to the meeting in Jeddah out of concern for China’s standing with the rest of the world. Zelensky has called the meeting in hopes of drawing support for his aims from the “global south”—countries such as Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, and Chile, which have stayed neutral on the war, not wanting to alienate the U.S., Russia, or China. He particularly hopes to push India and Brazil off the fence. Xi wants China to have a voice at the table and, in any case, to see if Zelensky is succeeding—if the neutral countries are moving closer toward an alignment with Kyiv, which means, in effect, an alignment with Washington.

Advertisement

In other words, this meeting might tell the Chinese how expensive their support of Moscow is getting—which might also tell them how much they could save, in money and prestige, by playing a role in ending the war.

Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Fund, is pessimistic that China will change its stance anytime soon. Chinese experts have recently told her the time “isn’t right to push for a settlement,” she said in an email on Thursday.

Advertisement

For one thing, they told Glaser, Putin would resist any pressure to stop fighting at least until next year’s U.S. presidential elections. If Donald Trump is reelected, Washington would likely end—or drastically cut back—its military support for Ukraine, putting Putin in a much better position either to win the war outright or propose a peace that would put Russia in a much better position to annex more territory. (For this same reason, a Trump return is a huge worry of many throughout Europe.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. officials, while continuing to voice full support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” are also worried, not just about the effects of domestic politics but also about the course of the war. Hopes for a quick breakthrough in Ukraine’s counteroffensive—which were probably unrealistic to begin with—have not borne fruit. As a result, Ukrainian officers have shifted back to a more familiar strategy of attrition warfare, and they are gaining some ground—but by definition this means a long war, especially since Russia’s defensive lines are proving firmer than expected. (Both sides have proved to be quite good on the defense and not so good on the offense.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In other words, while neither Li nor Sullivan is likely to announce any major steps toward a cease-fire, they may well be probing possible openings for a settlement of some sort in the future—and testing the winds for how much support they would have from the rest of the world by continuing or modifying their present policies.

Advertisement

Related From Slate Why Did Xi Jinping Suddenly Call Zelensky? Read More

Xi would gain much if China were seen as a major power that could broker peace from an intractable war. The weekend’s meeting may prompt some calculations of the risks and benefits of digging in deeper with Moscow or backing away at least a little.

Russia will not be attending the meeting, but the Kremlin spokesman says that Putin will monitor what goes on there—acknowledging that he has stakes in this game.

Glaser doesn’t rule out the possibility that, even at this meeting, the Chinese “will do specific things, like encourage Moscow to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, especially because Chinese interests are directly at stake.” Whether such moves set the stage for further developments in the near future remains to be seen.

Several more U.S.-China meetings are set to take place in the near future. Sullivan will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in September. A Biden-Xi summit could follow from there. If the war plods on in a deadly, destructive stalemate, the two leaders might come to see mutual benefit in doing something to force things to an end. Either way, this weekend in Jeddah may be a harbinger of things to come.