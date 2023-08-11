The twists and turns in U.S.-China relations are enough to make one’s head spin—or at least to wonder whether the two countries are inching toward some new détente or toward the brink of war.

On the one hand: Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Chinese counterparts and with President Xi Jinping for what both sides called “candid, substantive, and constructive discussions” on how they might pursue common interests and prevent disputes from erupting into conflict.

Just last week, senior Chinese diplomat Li Hui joined officials from 40 other countries in Saudi Arabia for talks on the Russia-Ukraine war (he’d skipped a previous meeting) and, during a break, held one-on-one talks with national security adviser Jake Sullivan about broad bilateral matters.

On the other hand: Shortly after the Saudi meeting, nearly a dozen Russian and Chinese warships held joint naval exercises near the Aleutian Islands (though they never entered U.S. waters).

On Wednesday, President Biden issued an executive order restricting—in some cases, banning—U.S. investments in China on advanced technology that might be used for military purposes, a move that Beijing denounced as weaponizing trade.

Then there are these mixed messages:

After last week’s Saudi meeting, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi assured Russia that the partnership between their two countries was still strong (one can imagine Vladimir Putin heaving a sigh of relief) and that Beijing will remain “independent and impartial” on the war with Ukraine (one can imagine the heave stopping short, as “independent and impartial” falls well short of the support that Putin must keep hoping for).

A few weeks earlier, Biden’s climate emissary John Kerry met with his counterparts in Beijing after a long stretch of silence between the two sides, but the talks resulted in no new agreements on policy or the pace with which both countries would combat climate change.

Hopes are held out for a Biden-Xi summit later this year and continued signs of a “thaw” in U.S.-China relations, though diplomatic initiatives beyond simply talking are not yet within sight. (Talking, after many months of silence, is still worth noting.)

The situation is roughly this: U.S.-China relations are complicated, rife with conflicting and converging interests, which require a mix of engagement and containment, even sometimes confrontation, though not of the sort that spills into armed conflict. These are the shoals that Biden and his team are trying to navigate. Whether Xi is trying to do the same—and whether or not he’s interested in deep diplomacy, once the two leaders meet—is not yet clear, which makes policies enacted in the meantime even harder to devise.

In some ways, Biden is the first American president to grapple with these complexities directly. Barack Obama was eager to engage with Beijing in a “pivot” of U.S. foreign policy, turning more toward the modern dynamics of Asia-Pacific (and away from the ancient squabbles of the Middle East) and, perhaps as a result, reacted less firmly than he might have when Xi stepped up his unfair trade practices and his aggression in the South China Sea. Donald Trump took notice but responded with a sledgehammer, starting a trade war (which he said would be “easy to win“) that inflicted as much economic hardship on the U.S. as it did on China.

Biden is trying to carve out a middle course. Take his executive order restricting U.S. companies from investing in critical technologies in China. The order is worded with an eye toward avoiding confrontation—both with U.S. companies and with Beijing. In a press conference on Wednesday, three senior U.S. officials, all speaking on background, emphasized that this was a “national security” policy, not an “economic” one. The technology restricted would be “very narrow”—a “small garden with high walls,” as some have put it since internal debates began more than a year ago. The order, they said, was merely a “first step” toward defining what was in the garden—precisely what technologies and investments would be banned, restricted, or let loose, so everyone can enter the marketplace with “clarity.” The order was written after talks with more than 170 “stakeholders” in the issue—officials, lawmakers, investors, and corporations—who will now have an untold number of months more to make comments and propose changes.

In other words, Biden is trying to turn down the temperature and decouple the policy from broader bilateral relations (the order doesn’t mention China by name, except in an annex). For this reason, some China hawks have complained that the order doesn’t go far enough.

Beijing is, predictably, suspicious. The Chinese Embassy released a statement complaining that the U.S. “habitually politicizes technology and trade issues and uses them as a tool and weapon in the name of national security.” However, it went on, “we will closely follow the developments and firmly safeguard our rights and interests.” That strikes a tone that is more wait-and-see pragmatic than presumptively belligerent.

The fact is that China needs U.S. technology at least as much as the United States needs Chinese markets, and it is reasonable for Washington to place limits—or figure out how to place limits—on technology that can improve Chinese weapons. The executive order singles out investments in microelectronics, quantum computers, and some artificial intelligence applications. These are precisely the areas where China’s military falls short. (They are also very broad categories, so the “stakeholders” commenting on the order are going to have a lot to argue about.)

Even before—and quite apart from—Biden’s order, Chinese imports of microchips have fallen by 17 percent so far this year. This is the result of a striking effort by companies—especially American companies—to reduce their supply lines’ dependency on China. This move toward decoupling (or, in the gentler euphemism, “de-risking”) is due in part to COVID (when lockdowns made it hard to obtain many vital parts and supplies) but also to domestic political pressures, especially from the recently formed House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, which has become a powerhouse expressing and acting on a bipartisan consensus—one of the few bipartisan stances in Congress—on limiting Chinese influence on U.S. businesses and limiting U.S. investments in Chinese businesses.

Biden’s executive order is but the latest pressure point in this trend. The question is whether he can leverage any diplomatic initiatives—whether some mix of “sticks and carrots” can improve U.S.-China relations, striking a balance between engagement and containment, where both sides maintain the balance through talk, not war.