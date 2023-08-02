Uh, to Be Clear, Remembering Auschwitz Is Not the Key to a Happy Marriage

Bawaal, a Bollywood movie released this year and distributed via Amazon Prime, tells the story of a husband and wife who use Auschwitz—as well as World War II history and Holocaust remembrance more generally—as a kind of couples therapy.

Whether the movie is good or not is, of course, a matter of opinion. My own opinion is that it is bad, not because it mentions or involves Holocaust remembrance, but because it makes consistently baffling choices in doing so.

This article contains spoilers, but please believe me when I say that no mere description of the movie can possibly capture the experience of watching it. The plot is as follows:

Ajay is a history teacher in Lucknow, India. He is not a good teacher, but everyone loves him because he has carefully constructed his image. He marries Nisha, who is in every way superior to him, but has epilepsy. On the night of their wedding, she has a seizure. He worries that if anyone ever saw this happen in public, it would ruin his reputation, and so he leaves her at home with his parents all the time. “I’d have definitely left you by now if I weren’t worried about my image so much,” he says to her at one point.

But Ajay’s image is about to crack anyway. His students are meant to learn about World War II, and one asks him why the prisoners were stripped down before being put into gas chambers. Ajay tells him that this will not be on the exam. The student jokes that Ajay himself doesn’t know. Ajay slaps the student. But the student’s father is a legislator, and so Ajay is suspended.

Ajay decides that what he needs to fix his rep is to “create an ambience.” People remember the scene you set, not the results. So he tells the school that while he is suspended, he will go to Europe on his own dime and record lessons from historic World War II sites for his students. In order to manipulate his father into paying for the trip, he says he wants to bring Nisha. Then he tries to leave her at home, but Nisha—who has been considering divorce (because her husband is horrible in every way) but still has hope (that maybe he will stop being horrible)—insists on going with him. And they’re off to Europe! Ajay immediately has a suitcase mix-up with someone else, and learns that Nisha is also better than him at being in a foreign country. So, first, they learn to be tourists together. Along the way, they learn how to be a couple too.

Now, as the Guardian notes, India has been used many times as a backdrop for all sorts of movies and books about Western self-love and growth. The problem isn’t that this reverses that trope; Europe and European history aren’t off limits in principle as the setting for a film about personal development. But in this particular movie, every time it seems as if the characters are going to personally develop in a way that would help them really understand a single thing about history, they immediately undercut themselves.

After first going to France, where Nisha tells Ajay, “You can get to know anything if you make an effort … places as well as humans,” they head to Amsterdam, where they visit Anne Frank’s house. Ajay, in his recording to his students, stresses that she was their age. Yes, I thought! This is good! Anne Frank was just a normal teenager, and it’s important to understand that that is who was rendered a victim by the Nazi regime! Unfortunately, Ajay then asks Nisha what she would do if she had only one day left. She gestures to a dress in a window and says she’d wear a dress like that. Then, pointing to a beer advertisement, she says she’d drink a beer like the one pictured. To this, Ajay replies—and I am not making this up, though even as I type it I wonder if maybe it was a dream—“I should have taken you to Anne Frank’s house much sooner.”

They go to Berlin, and Ajay says that Hitler was a bad guy who had his own country but wanted to take over others. Nisha does not point out that what Hitler wanted to do in Germany (including but not limited to murdering Jews) was also quite bad, but instead says, “We’re all a little like Hitler, aren’t we? We’re not satisfied with what we have?”

I do not mean to discount different interpretations of historical remembrance, but I feel pretty secure in asserting that this was not Hitler’s defining trait. It is true, of course, that world history’s worst villains were also human, and that there were Nazis who were also loving fathers and friends, and that such political programs were designed by people. “It happened, therefore it can happen again: this is the core of what we have to say,” Holocaust survivor and writer Primo Levi’s famous quote goes. “It can happen, and it can happen everywhere.” But that is a very different message from “Like Hitler, everyone can get a little too ambitious.”

The Berlin section of Bawaal also includes Ajay staring at his reflection in the glass protecting an image of Hitler in a museum while considering how an image based on lies and propaganda never lasts. Ajay, having gotten his suitcase back, ponders what he would take with him if he had to pack while being yelled at by a Nazi. It makes him realize he would try to pack a picture of him and his wife.

Perhaps the most unbelievable part of this movie comes during the “visit Auschwitz” portion. It is true, as director Nitesh Tiwari said, “they see the prisoners. They see the people, how they were stacked. They see the people, how they were exterminated and stuff like that.” It is also true that they go to hear an Auschwitz survivor speak, and that his speech somehow revolves around how, before he was brought to the concentration camp, he never took his wife out. Then they are brought to Auschwitz, where she is murdered. “Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz,” he says, as the camera pans back and forth to a tearful Ajay, for whom Nisha is translating the survivor’s speech. “I hope and pray that yours does not end up like mine.”

I paused the movie at this point and tried to give the most generous possible reading to “Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz.” But every relationship is not tested by a concentration camp, or mass murder, and a murderous regime that seeks to exterminate whole swaths of people is not—and this is important—in any way equivalent to not taking one’s wife out on dates. (Jewish people are not really mentioned at all in this movie. Neither is Hitler’s murder of disabled people, even though Ajay at one point calls Nisha “defective.”)

The next day, Nisha has a seizure while visiting the site of a gas chamber. Ajay tends to her. They go back to Lucknow together. She decides to remain his wife. Ajay offers the school his resignation, but the legislator—who has somehow become empowered to unilaterally dictate how the school should handle its personnel issues—shares that his students took a surprise test on the history they’ve learned, and they all did well, so Ajay can stay. “History teaches us we learn from our mistakes and correct them,” the legislator says.

Does history teach us that? If it did, would a character playing a legislator in contemporary India utter those words without irony in this movie? In India today, groups affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party run intimidation campaigns against Muslims; peaceful protesters are punished; those who speak out against the government are branded as “anti-nationals”; and journalists and activists are intimidated and arrested. To be very clear: I am not saying that Modi’s India is equivalent to Hitler’s Germany. But the lessons of history exist not only for us to take our spouses out to dinner.

And this, I think, is the core of what the movie gets wrong. The Simon Wiesenthal Center, dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, has said the movie should be removed from Amazon Prime. But the movie offers a solid representation, by accident, of why Holocaust remembrance is so important, and why it is not currently being done justice.

The Holocaust is often the thing people reach for to describe “something bad happened.” We saw this, for example, when Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene here in the United States compared vaccine mandates with being forced to wear yellow stars.

But the Holocaust was not an inconvenience any more than it is a backdrop for a love story. A person and political party that fundamentally did not recognize universal human dignity came to power. They set out to kill millions, and they succeeded. Many individuals were complicit in that program. Much of the world refused refuge to those who needed it most.

Everyone in this movie recognizes that the Holocaust happened and that it was bad. But so what? What do they do with this information? “Never forget,” the saying goes, and this movie technically doesn’t. But what is it remembering? The Holocaust, in this movie, has been sanded down to represent “people being selfish, greedy, and unkind.” None of those things are untrue, exactly. But “the Holocaust was a tragic historical event” should be the starting point, the foundation on top of which people learn more—more about how it came to happen, who was responsible, who was complicit, and who the victims were. This movie is not interested in doing any of that.

It is, in a way, ironic that the movie presents the Holocaust as the thing that finally gets Ajay to get over his obsession with image. Like him, Bawaal is vapid, at best, and at worst callous in its indifference to anything beyond the surface.