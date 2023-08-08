On Tuesday, the Supreme Court sided against criminals who wish to purchase untraceable guns online for the purpose of committing crimes. The vote was 5–4. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberals to preserve a new federal rule that restricts the sale of “ghost guns” to licensed firearm dealers. These guns can be purchased on the internet anonymously, without a background check, and assembled in less than an hour. They are heavily favored by violent offenders because they are virtually impossible to trace, and their use in the United States has spiked by more than 1,000 percent since 2017. Despite all this, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh voted to block the new ghost gun regulations nationwide on the shadow docket. And it remains unclear whether Roberts and Barrett will ultimately uphold these regulations on the merits when the court takes up the case on its regular docket.

Ghost guns pose an overwhelming threat to public safety because they carve a massive loophole into America’s (already feeble) federal gun laws. Typically, to purchase a firearm, you must be a legal adult, undergo a background check, have a clean criminal record, and not be under a restraining order for domestic violence. The gun must have a serial number, and it must be sold by a licensed dealer. When you purchase a ghost gun, however, you exempt yourself from all these rules. You need only find a seller online (which takes several seconds) and pay the fee (often less than $500). Don’t want your bank to find out? You can use a prepaid debit card bought at a convenience store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gun comes in a “kit” that’s almost fully assembled. With the help of a YouTube tutorial, the buyer can easily put the pieces together in about 20 minutes. The resulting weapon operates like a regular semi-automatic firearm. Because the weapon has no serial number, though, law enforcement almost certainly can’t trace it back to you—which is the point. Of the 45,240 ghost guns recovered from 2016 to 2021, only 445 could be traced, a success rate well under 1 percent. These guns are driving a surge in violent crime and neutering the few federal laws on the books that restrict dangerous individuals’ access to firearms.

Advertisement

Chief among those laws is the Gun Control Act of 1968, which regulates the sale of “firearms”—a definition that includes “any weapon” that “is designed to or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive.” (Emphasis added.) The law also covers “the frame or receiver of any such weapon,” two integral components of a firearm. As part of President Joe Biden’s push against gun violence, ATF issued a rule in 2022 regulating ghost guns under this law, concluding that they fall under the definition of “firearms” because they “may readily be converted” into one. The rule did not outlaw the weapons’ sale or assembly; rather, it required sellers to comply with the federal laws that govern the sale of other firearms. Ghost gun dealers would therefore need to obtain licenses, run background checks, use serial numbers, and keep certain records for law enforcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related From Slate The Supreme Court’s YOLO Approach to Guns Is About to Face a Major Test Read More

The rule prompted a flurry of litigation as conservative lawyers fanned out through the courts filing lawsuits before Republican-appointed judges most likely to rule in their favor. They hit the jackpot with U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, a George W. Bush appointee notorious for handing down sweeping, poorly reasoned decisions that enshrine GOP policies into law. O’Connor ruled that ghost gun kits contain mere “weapon parts,” which ATF has “no general authority to regulate.” And he purported to “vacate” the rule on a nationwide basis, a hotly contested remedy dubbed “nationwide vacatur.” Naturally, the far-right U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit refused to stay his ruling, so Biden’s Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court for emergency relief.

Advertisement

The justices took an unusually long amount of time to handle the DOJ’s request. (Briefing wrapped up on Thursday.) Then, on Tuesday, the court froze O’Connor’s order, allowing the ghost gun rule to take effect. Although Roberts and Barrett joined the three liberals—an unprecedented coalition—the majority did not explain its decision. Nor did any of the four ultraconservative dissenters write to defend their votes. That silence means we cannot know exactly why the majority chose to intervene on the shadow docket, or why Barrett, specifically, chose to cross over. But there are two probable explanations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First, it may simply be that Barrett believes the text of the Gun Control Act covers ghost gun kits, and that O’Connor’s decision to the contrary was egregiously, indefensibly wrong. If so, that view would be something of a surprise, since Barrett has presented herself as something of a Second Amendment hard-liner. The more obvious candidate for a swing vote in this case is Kavanaugh, who previously expressed some discomfort with a maximalist interpretation of the right to bear arms. (Roberts, too, appears more dovish on gun rights than his conservative colleagues.) Technically, this dispute hinges not on the Constitution, but on statutory text; still, the Second Amendment lurks just underneath the surface of any case about firearms. So perhaps Barrett has signaled a limit to her enthusiasm for Second Amendment maximalism, while Kavanaugh has reaffirmed his enthusiasm for it.

Advertisement

Second, Barrett’s vote may be attributable to her distaste for “nationwide vacatur.” In a recent decision, the justice cast serious doubt on the legality of this tool, which allows a lone federal judge to block a federal policy in all 50 states. She is quite right to be skeptical that this power exists, or at least that it can be used as freely as O’Connor and his fellow conservatives deploy it today. But Thomas and Gorsuch have also disclaimed “nationwide vacatur” in rather harsh terms, disputing the notion that Congress gave district courts the authority to bind the entire nation. As Vox’s Ian Millhiser has pointed out, though, these two justices frequently uphold “nationwide vacaturs” when they are used to block Democratic policy. Barrett may be more principled than her colleagues on this matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If that’s true, and Barrett’s vote was purely procedural, then the ghost guns rule is not out of the woods yet. O’Connor’s decision will remain on ice until the Supreme Court disposes of the case, no matter what monkey business the 5th Circuit pulls next. When it comes back to SCOTUS on the merits, though, Barrett could vote to strike down the rule, since the side debate over O’Connor’s use of “vacatur” would no longer be relevant. Gun rights advocates will fight this one all the way to the bitter end. And the Biden administration should not assume it has Barrett on its side as it fights for the new rule’s long-term survival.