It’s Been Two Years. Why Are Afghan Refugees Like Me Still in Legal Limbo?

It was two years ago on Wednesday that I arrived in the United States. After a harrowing escape from Afghanistan, my daughters and I landed at Dulles Airport, close to Washington D.C. On that last flight, we had no idea where we were going until we were in the air. We landed sick and exhausted, our emotions frayed.

More than 75,000 Afghans had been airlifted to the United States and allowed in on “humanitarian parole.” I was one of the fortunate Afghan evacuees—thanks to my work as a women’s and human rights activist, I was well connected, and within a week, I had found an experienced attorney to represent me in my asylum claim. My attorney, Lindsay M. Harris, a law professor, worked with her students around the clock to prepare and submit my asylum application close to the end of October 2021, just two months after my family’s arrival in the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

From there, things moved quickly, and I was scheduled for an interview in December 2021, far before I was mentally ready to relive all that I had endured. My daughters and I were at the asylum office with our attorney that day for more than eight hours. I left utterly broken, unable to move for a week afterward. I had been forced to dredge up memories of the very worst moments of my life—threats from the Taliban for my work to advance women’s rights, discrimination as a Hazara woman, and extreme domestic violence at the hands of my former husband. It was all too much, but I knew I had to keep going in order to secure stability and safety for myself and my daughters.

Advertisement

At that time, Congress had passed a law mandating that all Afghan evacuees be scheduled for an interview within 45 days of filing an asylum application and that the decision be issued within 150 days of filing. So my attorney and I thought that we would receive a decision by mid-March 2022. My attorney pushed and pushed, every month, to try to get the asylum office to act. In January 2023, they asked me to come in again for another interview. I dutifully attended and answered all of the questions, again reliving the trauma of what I’ve navigated in my life.

Related From Slate Kevin McCarthy Is Once Again Caught Between His Members and the Only Republican Who Matters Read More

Legally, I could file a mandamus action to urge the asylum office to make a decision in my case, but I don’t want to push them toward a negative decision, and I also felt incredible guilt at spending another $410 for the filing fee. Like so many Afghans, I have spent large sums of money filing humanitarian parole applications for loved ones in danger that have been denied or languish before U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. And those family members and loved ones, often widows and female-headed households back home, are dependent on me as Afghanistan spirals deeper and deeper into food insecurity and humanitarian crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Afghan women like me want to live in stability; we want to do what we can to fight for justice and freedom for Afghanistan and Afghans. Doing that while we are living in legal limbo, not knowing whether we can stay permanently or whether we might be asked to return, is debilitating. I spent seven years of my life as a teenager being a refugee, during which time I was deprived of the right to higher education; I don’t want to live in the same uncertainty while I am still healing from the loss of my home and country. I speak not just for myself, but for the thousands of Afghan women who were evacuated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Afghan Adjustment Act was introduced to Congress in August 2022 and gained a good deal of support, with more than 130 congressional co-sponsors, but it did not pass. It is now before Congress again. This act will not only provide a legal pathway to permanent residence for Afghans like me who have made it to the United States, it will also provide a lifeline for Afghans trapped in Afghanistan or living in untenable situations in other countries. The act would expand eligibility for Special Immigrant Visas and improve processing of Afghan applications overseas. It would also create a task force for Afghan allies, which could recommend that some of the generous and efficient immigration measures taken for Ukrainians be extended to Afghans, too. For example, I advocate on behalf of a group of Hazara women who previously worked in the security sector. These women are forced to live in hiding and in fear in Afghanistan, and in incredibly challenging circumstances for those who have fled to neighboring countries. The act would provide a pathway for these women to apply for Special Immigrant Visas, a time-consuming process, but at least a path to protection and freedom.

Forcing Afghans like me through the deeply backlogged and inherently retraumatizing asylum process doesn’t make sense. Re-parole for another two years, which USCIS has now made possible, is just a temporary stopgap measure and doesn’t provide the stability my community needs. Congress must act now and pass the Afghan Adjustment Act to honor the United States’ commitment to Afghan allies who fought for freedom and democracy alongside thousands of U.S. troops.

Yalda Royan was assisted in sharing her story by her attorney, Lindsay M. Harris.