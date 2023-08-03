Welcome to the Zombie Election

The 2024 presidential election is 14 months away, which means political news sites are already saturated with poll-obsessed prognostication and horse-race reporting. In this way, every election season is alike—but this year’s run-up has felt particularly repetitive.

Joe Biden, who reportedly told advisers in 2019 that he would not seek a second term if elected in 2020, is seeking a second term. Donald Trump, a former president enthusiastically campaigning in the shadow of multiple indictments, is all but certain to be the Republican nominee. The 2024 race is turning out to be a zombie contest: It’s November 2020, risen from the dead, with an abundance of ugly new boils to flaunt.

The country isn’t too happy about it. A recent CNN poll of registered voters found that 31 percent viewed neither Biden nor Trump favorably. Compare that to the 19 percent who viewed neither Hillary Clinton nor Trump favorably just before the 2016 election. That was already the only election in recorded history in which more Americans disliked the two major party candidates than liked them. Voters have spent a cumulative seven years watching Trump and Biden perform the job of president, and about a third of them don’t like what they saw.

Nevertheless, here we are on a democratic merry-go-round, doomed to repeat a presidential election that pits the same two elderly men against each other in a battle to see who can get the greatest number of voters to stomach him. Electoral déjà vu, meet electorate ennui.

Adding to the sense that we are lurching through another election season on brains-optional autopilot, two longtime senators appeared to drift into another metaphysical realm last week, raising questions about their hold on reality. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly fell silent during a press conference last Wednesday, staring into the void for 20 seconds before his colleagues ushered him away. The next day, Sen. Dianne Feinstein began to make a speech during a roll call vote on the defense appropriations bill, until she was told to “just say ‘Aye.’ ” (Earlier this year, after returning from a monthslong absence due to a bout of shingles and encephalitis, Feinstein seemed unaware that she had been gone at all. “I’ve been here. I’ve been voting,” she told Slate.)

It’s not just that our foremost political leaders are unprecedentedly old, such that we are watching their cognitive processing speed, verbal dexterity, and basic awareness decline in real time. Elderly people can make fine decisionmakers, and the wisdom that comes with experience cannot be discounted. But the way Trump, Biden, and so many other disliked elected officials are clinging to political life in this high-stakes moment for the country (to say nothing of the planet) suggests that the two major parties could use more than an infusion of new blood. They need political electroshock therapy.

Trump, in particular, has demonstrated a remarkably high-level ability to keep staggering on in spite of it all. He lost the most recent presidential election. He is slated to spend much of the 2024 campaign season in court for his alleged attempts to overthrow the 2020 election, for illegal retention of classified documents, and for illicit business practices. (In the coming weeks, he will likely be indicted in a fourth criminal case, in Georgia, related to his alleged meddling in the 2020 election.) He was recently found liable for sexually assaulting a woman in a department store changing room. Only four of Trump’s dozens of former Cabinet members have publicly endorsed his candidacy—several others are vocally opposing him, and two are running against him.

And yet, if Trump were to lose the GOP primary next year, it would be a shocking historical anomaly. A New York Times/Siena College poll this week showed him leading DeSantis by 37 points, a massive advantage that DeSantis would only be able to crack by marshalling a record-breaking surge of popularity. No candidate with Trump’s current polling lead has ever lost a presidential primary that did not include an incumbent.

Republicans remain so fully committed to the candidate who lost them the presidency in 2020 that they are lining up behind Trump across all demographic and ideological lines. As the New York Times reports, in the recent poll, Trump led DeSantis “by wide margins among men and women, younger and older voters, moderates and conservatives, those who went to college and those who didn’t, and in cities, suburbs and rural areas.” Additionally:

Mr. Trump was far ahead of Mr. DeSantis among Republicans who accept transgender people as the gender they identify with, and among those who do not; among those who want to fight corporations that “promote woke left ideology,” and among those who prefer to stay out of what businesses do; among those who want to send more military and economic aid to Ukraine, and among those who do not; among those who want to keep Social Security and Medicare benefits as they are, and among those who want to take steps to reduce the budget deficit.

And though other candidates are running to Trump’s right on abortion—including DeSantis, who instated a six-week abortion ban in Florida that Trump has called “too harsh”—70 percent of Republicans who said they strongly support such a ban also said they’d vote for Trump over the guy who signed it into law.

It’s uncanny. Even among Republicans who believe Trump has committed serious federal crimes—just 17 percent, according to this recent poll—more than 1 in 5 call Trump their preferred candidate for president.

It is dizzying to imagine that, despite all that has changed and all the country has been through since November 2020, we might be fated to live through a repeat Trump-Biden matchup. In the years since the 2020 election, we got vaccinated for COVID, endured the vaccine skepticism wars, and ended the COVID national emergency. We watched the Capitol overtaken in a deadly pro-Trump riot and Ukraine invaded by Russia. We suffered through the hottest July in recorded history and lost the right to legal abortion. Hundreds of millions of people were born or died. Is it possible that—after all that and so much more—the same two people are still the parties’ best choices for this country’s top political job?

Of course, no election is ever truly a repeat, even with the same two candidates on the ballot. But there is little consolation to be found in that knowledge. One major difference has revealed itself in recent polls: Trump is in a better position relative to Biden than he ever was in the 2020 cycle. The zombie election looms.