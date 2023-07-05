They Found Cocaine in the Biden White House. That’s Nothing Compared to What Gerald Ford Was Up To!

On Sunday night, the White House was briefly evacuated due to the discovery of white powder in a work area. Apparently, the white powder turned out to be cocaine. Right-wing circles online are currently having a field day with the news, as is our former president. (The Bidens were not home at the time, and there’s no evidence the Bolivian marching powder had anything to do with the family.)

This is certainly not the first illicit substance to be found in the presidential residence! Thanks to staffers, first ladies, and sometimes presidents themselves, the White House has seen more than its fair share of stashed baggies. Mary Todd Lincoln presumably left laudanum all over the place. Poor William Henry Harrison’s doctor used an awful lot of Dover’s powder (ipecac plus opium?!?) on the president during his 31 brief days in office. And of course, Thomas Jefferson literally grew opium poppies at Monticello.

But let’s just take the past 100 or so years: Here’s a historically semi-plausible list of the most shocking illicit substance one could imagine hidden in each president’s White House.

Joe Biden’s White House: cocaine

Donald Trump’s White House: ivermectin

Barack Obama’s White House: marijuana

George W. Bush’s White House: Ritalin

Bill Clinton’s White House: Viagra filched from early FDA testing

George H.W. Bush’s White House: 2-percent milk

Ronald Reagan’s White House: diet pills

Jimmy Carter’s White House: caffeinated soda

Gerald Ford’s White House: poppers

Richard Nixon’s White House: speed

Lyndon B. Johnson’s White House: steroids

John F. Kennedy’s White House: LSD

Harry Truman’s White House: an enormous chunk of uranium

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s White House: crushed rhino horn

Herbert Hoover’s White House: the blood of the poor

Calvin Coolidge’s White House: cocaine

Warren Harding’s White House: arsenic

Woodrow Wilson’s White House: Dr. Ralph Jehosephat’s Guaranteed Pure Health Tonic, Unguent, and Memory Enhancer (cocaine)