The Hidden Damage GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville Is Currently Inflicting Upon the Military

The current political impasse over military nominations will result in not just an operational crisis but a cultural one.

Since February, Alabama’s Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has held the process of hiring and promoting military personnel hostage to protest the Pentagon’s decision to pay for out-of-state travel for service members seeking abortions. As a result, for 21 days now, the United States Marine Corps has been without a commandant, the title of the top military officer in that branch. It’s the first time since 1910 the Corps has lacked its commandant, an epic event that has made headlines in part because of its political motive.

It’s no wonder that on Thursday, President Joe Biden attacked Tuberville’s “extreme political agenda” in a speech at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium that emphasized the blockade’s risk to America’s “immense national security challenges.”

But the obvious truth is the Marine Corps appears to be doing just fine without a top officer. Anyone with government experience understands that major agencies, including military branches, are often run by senior officials below the “face” of the organization: chiefs of staff who do the behind-the-scenes work while the secretary or senator or bureau chief smiles for the cameras. It can be tempting to wonder if a military branch really needs its commandant, if a helmless Marine Corps really is a crisis.

I am here to tell you: It absolutely is.

Asked about the impact of not having a commandant confirmed by the normal Senate process, acting Commandant Gen. Eric Smith said it was “not ideal,” coded language for anyone who knows the understatement typical among top military brass for “total disaster.” He went on to note the “ripple effect” of the anomaly all the way down the line for the entire Corps.

He’s not kidding. The old axiom “the fish rots from the head” is more true in the military than in many other institutions. Militaries are famously hierarchical. Officers take their cues from their seniors, who set the organizational culture, passing the values of the service down to their noncommissioned officers, who in turn instill it in the enlisted corps—the workforce who carries out the day-to-day operations of a successful military. This culture doesn’t encompass only things that affect the job of the military—work ethic, commitment to operational excellence, and attention to detail—but also life in the military: how personnel treat one another, how they face personal adversity, and how they live together in the unique community that is any military installation, from the biggest domestic base to the smallest combat outpost overseas.

And in the intensely hierarchical environment of the military, this culture flows from the top—from the very top. From the commandant.

Take a look at Gen. David Berger, the outgoing Marine Corps commandant, and his service planning guidance. In it, he sets the tone for the Corps’ big-picture direction, how the force will be equipped and postured, how it will fight wars, and how it trains its personnel to win. But the guidance also covers the organization’s essential humanity, recognizing that a military service is a collection of people, a community, and how that community functions when it’s not working is just as important as how it functions when it’s hitting the beach under heavy fire. Berger succinctly but comprehensively addresses the Corps’ core values of honor, courage, and commitment, defining the terms as more than buzzwords. He stresses the importance of tackling the scourges of sexual assault, drug use, and hazing that continue to dog the military. Berger underscores this with a directness worth quoting in full:

Leaders must ensure Marines are well-led and cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually, both in and out of combat. “Taking care of Marines” means vigorously enforcing our high standards of performance and conduct, it does not mean relaxing the standard. When we fail to hold the standard, we establish new lower standards. Elite organizations do not accept mediocrity and they do not look the other way when teammates come up short of expectations. We must hold each other accountable.

Not just performance: conduct. Taking care of one another.

During my time in the Coast Guard, our Commandant Adm. Robert Papp continuously emphasized the concept of “servant leadership,” a cornerstone of the culture he sought to impart to his officer corps. I was incredibly fortunate to have Papp visit my unit when I led the Reserves at U.S. Coast Station New York during his tenure. Servant leadership is a popular concept, and a lot of ink has been spilled on it, but Papp’s visit was a rare opportunity for me to understand what the term specifically meant for him and, more importantly, his expectations for how company-grade officers like me should implement his vision throughout the entire service. I cramped my wrist taking furious notes during his brief remarks.

To Papp, servant leadership meant that you work for the people who report to you. It meant that you recognized that the people you led, not you, made the guard function. It meant that you should be the last to eat and go to sleep. It meant that you should be the last person to stop work each day. It meant that you should be visible to everyone you outranked as doing the work to the utmost. Most importantly, it meant that the well-being of every person under your command, not just professionally but personally, was your top priority. The mental and physical health of your coast guards are your responsibility—not in a way that pries into lives, but rather in a way that ensures that people have the resources they need to support themselves. It was on leaders to relentlessly communicate the availability of these resources, and to create a culture in which accessing them was not stigmatized.

This degree of detail and nuance became critical to how I led, and to how my colleagues led, throughout our service careers. We took seriously the responsibility to convey that culture to our chief petty officers, the senior-enlisted coast guards who set the tone for the service all the way down, tasking junior personnel and managing up to company-grade officers like myself.

It came from the commandant. He set the standard. Without that leader in place, that message gets diffused across multiple senior leaders, each with even slightly differing expectations, or it gets vested in an acting leader on whose term lower-level officers can’t rely, knowing they will quickly be replaced as soon as the political crisis passes. Right now this is the state of things in the Marines, and a different message must be getting relayed: confusion.

Much of the criticism directed at Tuberville’s nomination holds has centered on military readiness and national security, and that is absolutely correct, but the holds’ effects on culture and community, with impacts on job satisfaction, quality of life, and the corresponding ripples through recruiting and retention, sit at the heart of the military. I am confident this impasse will eventually resolve. But in the meantime, service members will be left waiting for the realization of acting Commandant Smith’s words to the force at Berger’s retirement ceremony: “Further guidance to the force will follow.”