Donald Trump’s valet, Waltine “Walt” Nauta, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to six counts related to the mishandling of classified documents—the result of the same special counsel investigation that also recently indicted Donald Trump. His arraignment comes almost a month after Trump’s in part because Nauta had trouble finding a lawyer who could represent him in Florida.

What’s Nauta’s role in the whole saga, again? We’re here to refresh your memory.

The Department of Justice claims that Nauta helped Trump move and hide classified documents, and that he lied about it. Here’s what we know so far.

Nauta and Trump have a close relationship

Nauta, a 40-year-old military veteran, worked as a presidential valet while Trump was in the Oval Office. The job is specifically reserved for selected members of the military or regular members of White House staff, and it essentially boils down to being a president’s personal assistant. Valets have historically been tasked with all sorts of things, including picking out the president’s clothing, helping manage the president’s public image, and generally being a close confidant.

After Trump left office, Nauta stayed on as his executive assistant and got on the payroll of Trump’s political action committee, Save America PAC, which paid Nauta about $135,000 a year. Once Trump launched his 2024 presidential bid, his campaign operation also began paying Nauta, according to the Washington Post.

His loyalty appears to run deep, too—one day after Nauta was notified he was a target of a federal investigation, he was photographed dutifully fixing his boss’s collar while Trump participated in the LIV Golf tournament.

He’s a key witness

The Washington Post reported last year that Nauta provided critical evidence to DOJ investigators, telling them that Trump instructed him to move boxes from Mar-a-Lago at the same time that the government was asking for classified documents to be returned. His testimony was corroborated by Mar-a-Lago security footage.

Nauta is accused of moving a lot of classified documents

In the indictment, the DOJ alleges that Nauta took boxes of materials out of the White House and into a storage room at Mar-a-Lago at least five times. From there, Nauta allegedly removed 64 boxes from said storage room and put back only 30 of them, with the remaining boxes being unaccounted for. In that process, Nauta also discovered one box filled with classified documents that had spilled open, and documents labeled “Secret” were clearly visible, according to the indictment.

The DOJ also says that text messages between Nauta and other Trump staffers show Nauta was at many times a point person for tracking the boxes of classified documents, directing where they should be kept and relaying Trump’s instructions.

He allegedly lied about the whereabouts of classified documents

The DOJ says Nauta falsely claimed he wasn’t aware of boxes being brought to Trump’s residence for the former president to review before they were handed off to the National Archives in January 2022. They also accuse him of lying about not knowing how the boxes, which he and another Trump employee brought from Trump’s residence to be loaded onto a truck for the National Archives, had gotten to Trump’s residence in the first place.

Last, the DOJ says Nauta lied about not knowing where Trump’s boxes had been stored before they were moved to his residence, and whether they were held in a secured or locked location.

Trump is supporting Nauta … for now

On Truth Social, Trump described Nauta as a wonderful man who has done a “fantastic job,” but said that the FBI and DOJ were “trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about ‘Trump.’ ”

However, Trump’s goodwill could be short-lived—just think of Michael Cohen, a previously staunch Trump ally whose relationship with the former president turned sour. When Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for tax fraud, he told the courtroom, “I have been living in a personal and mental incarceration ever since the day I accepted the offer to work for a real estate mogul whose business acumen that I deeply admired.”

Authorities want Nauta to flip on Trump

The New York Times reported that Nauta’s lawyer, Stanley Woodward Jr., was being pressured to force his client to cooperate with the government—something Trump also alluded to in a series of Truth Social posts. He described the DOJ as trying to “bribe and intimidate a lawyer representing someone being targeted & harassed to falsely accuse & fabricate a story about President Donald Trump.”