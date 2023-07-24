Think you’re pretty smart? Prove it with our daily quiz.

You wanted more quizzes, and we’ve delivered! Now you can test your wits every day of the week. Each weekday, your host, Ray Hamel, concocts a challenging set of unique questions on a specific topic. At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, and Slate Plus members can see how they stack up on our leaderboard. Share your score with friends and compete to see who’s the brainiest.

Today’s topic is vocabulary. Can you ace the quiz and beat the average? Good luck!

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.

Please enable Javascript in your browser to view Slate interactives.

More Trivia From Slate

Which variety of grape shares its name with the capital of an Arab country?