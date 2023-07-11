Citing “Free Speech,” a Michigan Hair Salon Refuses to Serve Transgender People

When the Supreme Court ruled, on June 30, in favor of a Colorado web designer who sought to refuse to make wedding websites for (theoretical) gay couples, activists and legal experts warned it would open the door to all kinds of businesses discriminating against LGBTQ+ Americans.

Days later, at least one such case has popped up. Last week, a hair salon in Traverse City, Michigan, announced that it would not serve transgender clients, comparing them to animals.

“If a human identifies as anything other than a man/woman please seek services at a local pet groomer,” a Facebook post from Studio 8 Hair Lab read. “You are not welcome at this salon.”

In reference to a Michigan hate crime law from March that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, the salon’s owner added, “[kiss emoji] my ASS Governor Witchmere.”

The post made it clear that the salon sees discrimination as condoned under a “free speech” argument, just like the web designer. “This small business has the right to refuse services,” the post read. “We are not bound to any oaths as realtors are regarding discrimination.”

The post was accompanied by the hashtag #takeastand.

When criticized in an online review of the business, the salon’s owner, Christine Geiger, responded by sticking to her position:

LGB are more than welcome however the rest of it is not something I support. This stance was taken to insure [sic] that clients have the best experience and I am admitting that since I am not willing to play the pronoun game or cater to requests outside of what I perceive as normal this probably isn’t the best option for that type of client. There are over 800 licensed stylists in the County. There are plenty of salons/stylists willing to cater to what I will not. This is a free country and I am not a slave to any narrative.

In a July 9 comment in a local Facebook group, Geiger doubled down, asserting baselessly that queer communities were welcoming to pedophiles:

I have no issues with LGB. It’s the TQ+ that I’m not going to support. For those that don’t know what the + is for, it’s for MAP (Minor Attracted Person aka: pedophile) This stance was taken to insure that clients have the best experience and I am admitting that since I am not willing to play the pronoun game or cater to requests outside of what I perceive as normal this probably isn’t the best option for that type of client.

Geiger’s language mirrors the hateful rhetoric circulated by many right-wing politicians about trans people. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps the politician with the highest profile to baselessly label LGBTQ+ people as “groomers,” both to attract national attention for his run for president and to cater to a hard-right base.

On Tuesday, after the comments circulated on Facebook and were picked up by local news, Geiger deleted her personal and professional Facebook page and set the salon’s Instagram profile to private. (The page is described as “A private CONSERVATIVE business that does not cater to woke ideologies” on Instagram.) As of time of publication, Geiger has not responded to an email requesting comment.