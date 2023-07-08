Welcome back to the Surge, Slate’s weekly political newsletter-slash-venue-for-speculation about whether a guy who is in either Belarus or Russia is going to be assassinated. (This week: Not sure! See below.) My name is Ben Mathis-Lilley, and I’ll be filling in for Jim Newell, who is camped outside a police station in Las Vegas seeking justice for Britney Spears.





This week we’ve got some behind-the-scenes movement in the Trump veepstakes, past and present New York mayors giving everyone a chuckle, and Ron DeSantis being weird and trying to justify it by using the phrase “gender ideology.” (Probably not the last time that’s going to happen.)





But first, a giant sack of cocaine in the West Wing. Or maybe a tiny dusting of cocaine in the West Wing. We’re not sure how much there was, and we also don’t know who it belonged to. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the Surge this week, as regards both Chesapeake-region cocaine possession and Eastern European geopolitics. But that’s life, isn’t it? (Is it?)