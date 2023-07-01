Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s politics newsletter, that is proud to share some great news: We don’t have to worry about the long-term effects of climate change anymore because we all have cancer from soda pop. Phew!





This week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy got in trouble with Donald Trump, and the entire classroom ooooohed as he was sent to the principal’s office. Mike Pence is hunkering down in an abortion bunker—anyone wanna join? And remember that guy who marched on Moscow? He’s not getting near a window anytime soon.





Let us begin, though, with the Surge Legal Review, which, with insights like “these law nerds need to calm down,” is the crown jewel of Slate’s decorated legal coverage.