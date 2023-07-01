Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s politics newsletter, that is proud to share some great news: We don’t have to worry about the long-term effects of climate change anymore because we all have cancer from soda pop. Phew!
This week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy got in trouble with Donald Trump, and the entire classroom ooooohed as he was sent to the principal’s office. Mike Pence is hunkering down in an abortion bunker—anyone wanna join? And remember that guy who marched on Moscow? He’s not getting near a window anytime soon.
Let us begin, though, with the Surge Legal Review, which, with insights like “these law nerds need to calm down,” is the crown jewel of Slate’s decorated legal coverage.
1. John RobertsThe return of the public-relations court.
Chief Justice John Roberts lost control of the Supreme Court last year. With a sixth conservative justice on the bench, Roberts was no longer the swing vote, and he lacked the persuasive powers necessary to keep relative rookies Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett away from the enticing pyromania of Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. So, despite Roberts’ pleading, the other five conservative justices eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. The decision dragged SCOTUS’ trust levels to half-century lows, attracted personal scrutiny into justices’ ethical compliance, and led to protests outside their homes. A year later, as the court closed out its term, a sort of pre-Dobbs feel to the court returned. As the Surge’s colleague Mark Joseph Stern wrote (better, with more smartness), the more swayable conservatives—Barrett and Kavanaugh, primarily—did seem to retreat to Roberts’ security umbrella to preserve the court’s public standing. To gut both Voting Rights Act protections against racial gerrymandering and affirmative action in higher education admissions, for example, would have been poor public relations. So Roberts got Kavanaugh to join him on upholding VRA protections to earn some good press, giving them space to blow up affirmative action and student debt relief shortly thereafter. Did this term reveal a newly “moderate” Supreme Court? Not at all. But the carefully negotiated compromises between decisions should ensure that protesters will be less likely to block the entrance to the Chevy Chase Club when Kavanaugh shows up for his tee time Saturday, and that’s what matters.
2. Mike PenceWe’ve landed on a primary lane: being the Abortion Guy.
Mike Pence is running for president because he was the last Republican vice president and feels like he deserves a shot. But under what banner? His targeted demographic is evangelical voters in Iowa. The core hiccup with that plan, though, is that a strict tenet of evangelical Christian dogma now is that Mike Pence is a wuss for refusing to overturn the 2020 election. So what else has he got? It’s all coming back to good ol’ abortion. Pence has occupied the rightward pole in the primary’s abortion debate, calling for a federal ban. The two titans in the race—Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—have expressed unease when asked about federal abortion bans, even though DeSantis signed a six-week ban as governor of Florida. Pence is pressing on this discomfort, and during a conference last week challenged his rivals to, at the very least, support a 15-week federal ban while allowing individual states to go stricter. This is something you should keep in mind if Pence ever goes after Trump on his “electability,” as he has and will continue to. Yeah, Trump has many general-election problems facing him should he win the Republican nomination. But don’t underestimate the problems the guy centering his campaign on a national abortion ban could face if he won the nomination. Speaking of Trump’s electability …
3. Kevin McCarthy[Writing on chalkboard] President Trump is the most electable candidate in history. President Trump is the most electable candidate in history. President Trump is the most electable candidate in history. President Trump is the most electable candidate in history. President Trump is the most electable candidate in history.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy got in big, big trouble this week for missing an opportunity to maximally aggrandize Trump. While chitchatting about the presidential race Tuesday on CNBC, McCarthy put his two cents on a Trump-Biden rematch like so: “Can [Trump] win that election? Yeah, he can. The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know that answer.” One thing McCarthy does know, though, is that he can lose his speakership at the snap of Trump’s fingers, and so he spent the rest of the day apologizing. He called Breitbart News to explain that what he actually meant when he said he didn’t know if Trump was the strongest general-election candidate is that Trump is perfect. He called Trump to apologize and reassure him that he’s perfect. He issued fundraising emails saying “Trump is Biden’s strongest opponent.” How else must he be punished? Perhaps he could spend the remainder of the current congressional recess in an impromptu jail cell at Mar-a-Lago. At least he’d have plenty of well-leafed coffee-table reading about nuclear secrets to flip through.
4. Yevgeny PrigozhinHe had a nice, brisk walk. Will he have a brisk fall from the hotel?
Last Friday night, a former caterer turned warlord commanding tens of thousands of convicts as mercenaries—a rags-to-riches story that brings a tear to the Surge’s eye!—turned his army, the Wagner Group, against Russian President Vladimir Putin. After months of complaints against the official Russian military, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenaries left their Ukraine assault positions and began marching toward Moscow. Before he made it within fighting distance of Moscow, though—and likely got wiped out—Prigozhin called the whole thing off and commanded his legions to return south. A deal, supposedly brokered by Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, ended the rebellion in exchange for Prigozhin’s leaving Russia for Belarus. Lukashenko claims he's talked Putin out of assassinating Prigozhin. But Putin still seems quite mad about the whole situation, and this strange thing keeps happening in Russia where powerful people are regularly falling out of windows and off of balconies. Prigozhin had reportedly holed up in one of the only hotels in Minsk with windows that don’t open. We don’t know, man. We think this guy might not make it!!
5. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.The problem with being a Democrat running against everything Democrats like.
There is not a right-wing, libertarian, or self-styled “free thinker” media appearance that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has turned down in recent weeks. It’s attuning Democratic voters who might not have known much about him beyond his famous name to his actual views. In other words, they’re learning he’s a kook. But it’s not just the especially out-there kooky ideas, like chemicals in the water giving boys “sexual dysphoria,” that they’re learning. He’s waging his campaign on issues that Democrats don’t support. Although he hasn’t excused Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, he’s argued that Russia has been acting in “good faith” to end the war but the U.S. is impeding his efforts. Democrats don’t believe that. He’s the most prominent vaccine skeptic out there. Democrats, more or less, like vaccines. What you’re seeing in his polling numbers, then, are collapses in early support among Democrats and surging support among Republicans. He may think he’s speaking to a latent form of the left that he wants to awaken. But he’s just speaking to the right.
6. Tim SheehyThe new, hands-on Senate Republican campaign arm.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee this week landed a top Senate recruit it’s been seeking for months: Tim Sheehy, a combat veteran and businessman, in the race to unseat Montana Sen. Jon Tester. Sheehy immediately earned the endorsement of Montana Sen. Steve Daines, the NRSC’s chair; Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte; and conservative senators like Tom Cotton, Marsha Blackburn, and Markwayne Mullin. What they’re trying to do here is prevent Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale—a Freedom Caucus nut who’s already lost a Senate race to Tester, in 2018—from getting the nomination. This, in other words, is not ex-NRSC chair Rick Scott’s chairmanship anymore, where Washington’s hands-off approach involved Republicans nominating ding-dongs across the country who all lost winnable races. You’re seeing it in Washington’s successful recruitment of Gov. Jim Justice in West Virginia, and the party’s hoping to clear the field for Dave McCormick to run against Sen. Bob Casey in Pennsylvania too. Senate Republicans’ appetite for getting directly involved in Senate primaries swings back and forth. There is always backlash risk against “Mitch McConnell’s hand-picked candidates.” But after the 2022 midterm debacle, Senate Republicans know that especially heavy-handed picking is in order.
7. Francis SuarezAll of the Surge’s errors are also Hugh Hewitt’s fault.
The Miami mayor who’s running for president to become slightly more famous made some headway in that regard this week during an interview with conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt. When Hewitt asked Suarez whether he would be talking in his campaign about the plight of the Uyghurs, the Muslim minority in western China persecuted by the Chinese government, Suarez said, “The what?” When Hewitt reiterated, “The Uyghurs,” Suarez said, “What’s a Uyghur?” As the interview was wrapping up, Suarez assured Hewitt that “I will search Uyghurs. I’m a good learner. I’m a fast learner.” It’s not the end of the world for someone who’s still brushing up on foreign conflicts to have a blind spot here or there. But Suarez’s cleanup was priceless. “Of course, I am well aware of the suffering of the Uyghurs in China,” Suarez tweeted. Totally, totally. The issue, he said, was that “I didn’t recognize the pronunciation my friend Hugh Hewitt used. That’s on me.” We get it. When people say Eastern words we don’t understand, it’s actually because we only know it in the proper, de-Westernized dialect and inflection from years of study. But it’s OK, Hugh. Just keep practicing, and you’ll get there.