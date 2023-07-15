Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge—an elite political newsletter, to be sure, but nowhere near elite enough to be invited to one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Fart Dinners.





This week, the federal government spent millions of dollars to determine that it was a ghost who brought cocaine to the White House. Joe Manchin is going to New Hampshire and insists it has nothing to do with politics. Tommy Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions is forcing him to talk to the press more, which isn’t working out well for Tommy Tuberville. One person likes Ron DeSantis, and that makes Trump mad.





Let’s begin, though, with the newest member of the Conservative Sellout Establishment Swamp Creature Club. It’s … wait, who?