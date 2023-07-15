Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge—an elite political newsletter, to be sure, but nowhere near elite enough to be invited to one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Fart Dinners.
This week, the federal government spent millions of dollars to determine that it was a ghost who brought cocaine to the White House. Joe Manchin is going to New Hampshire and insists it has nothing to do with politics. Tommy Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions is forcing him to talk to the press more, which isn’t working out well for Tommy Tuberville. One person likes Ron DeSantis, and that makes Trump mad.
Let’s begin, though, with the newest member of the Conservative Sellout Establishment Swamp Creature Club. It’s … wait, who?
1. Marjorie Taylor GreeneA warp-speed transition from IRL weird internet commenter to House leadership ally.
There was likely an edition of the newsletter a couple of years ago, when Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was fresh on the scene and crawling the walls of Capitol Hill, wailing about Jewish space lasers or jet fuel’s inability to melt steel beams, when we made some go-to crack about how she’d be trashed as a RINO sellout soon enough. That time is now! After a week of mixed signals, it was confirmed that Greene is no longer part of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. Calling fellow conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert a “little bitch” on the House floor a couple of weeks ago was considered the final straw, but there is much more to the breakup. Greene has aligned herself quite closely with Speaker Kevin McCarthy this year, supporting him throughout the speakership vote process in January and trashing his conservative detractors. She sided with McCarthy most recently on the debt ceiling deal too. Greene told reporters this week that she won’t miss the caucus. “'I enjoy being a free agent a lot better,” she said. “I’m interested in getting accomplishments done, not doing things just to disrupt and fight leadership. And that’s a major difference.” LOL that is such RINO sellout talk. Ick! And here was McCarthy defending her this week: “I think Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the best members we have. I think she's the one of the most conservative members and one of the strongest legislators.” This is so gross!
2. Tommy TubervilleStill not a fan of military abortions. But white nationalists, on the other hand …
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s monthslong blockade of typically quick military confirmations, in protest of a new Pentagon abortion policy, hit a milestone this week: The Marine Corps now does not have a Senate-confirmed leader for the first time in over 100 years. The Surge can exclusively report that the Marine Corps is temporarily being led by two experimental dolphins our source describes as “advanced,” and—ahh, man, hearing now that China just defeated the dolphins and has taken control of U.S. Marine Corps. Eh, can’t win ’em all. Tuberville also made a mess of himself in an interview with CNN this week. First, he said that “there is nobody more military than me.” (One thing the Surge and Tuberville have in common is that we have done precisely zero troop work in our lives.) Second, Tuberville continues to get hung up on the term “white nationalists,” thinking that it’s a label the Woke Military will ascribe to all white people in the military to punish them. In the same interview, when host Kaitlan Collins said, “A white nationalist is a racist, senator,” Tuberville said, "Well, that's your opinion. That's your opinion.” By the following day, he was telling reporters that white nationalists are indeed racists. With the exception of perhaps the last sentence, not a thing in this entry has been bad politics for Tuberville among his home base.
3. Joe ManchinWhy would you think his visit to New Hampshire has anything to do with presidential politics?
The centrist group No Labels, which has been toying around with getting a third-party candidate on the ballot, is holding what it terms a “Common Sense Town Hall” at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire on Monday. It definitely could be worth checking out, if you’re ordered to do so at gunpoint. Headlining the event will be Jon Huntsman Jr., the embodiment of unrealized political aspiration, and one West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. It’s the latest episode of Manchin, who still hasn’t announced his 2024 plans yet, attaching himself closely with the would-be No Labels third-party bid without saying if he would seek it. When asked about the New Hampshire event this week, Manchin was Manchining especially hard. “No, no, this is nothing about a third party. This is nothing about bringing up any office at all. It’s about a dialogue for common sense, which is very hard to have here, finding commonality,” Manchin told CNN of his involvement in the event. Typical media and its wild suppositions! The man who continually refuses to rule out a presidential bid is going to St. Anselm College, the effective welcome center for the New Hampshire presidential primary, and the media thinks that this might have something to do with his presidential aspirations? Such “swamp” thinking.
4. Anonymous Washington, D.C., cocaine enthusiastYou got away with it, buddy!
The real Surge was disgusted last week to see its substitute newsletter writer place an abstraction—“anonymous Washington, D.C., cocaine enthusiast”—on this list. The Surge is a serious newsletter, not a frivolity. But alas, we’re running with it again this week because we have an update in the Great White House Cocaine Caper: The vast arsenal of the federal national security apparatus has looked into the matter of whose baggie fell out in the White House and come up with a definitive shrug. We encourage you to read the entire Secret Service statement, which goes into great depth about the expensive-sounding CSI-esque methods it used to find the culprit before determining that it had no clue whatsoever. Though the investigation is over, we have a feeling this will be a wellspring of conspiracy theorizing throughout the presidential campaign. The Secret Service said the FBI lab to which the drugs were sent couldn’t trace fingerprints or DNA, and that “there was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area.” In other words, Republicans will assume that this is a cover-up, by both President Biden and the corrupt FBI, to protect Hunter Biden. If only one of the dozen Randys who got lost on a White House tour could have left more-defined fingerprints, all this could’ve been avoided.
5. Rupert MurdochCan this guy pick ’em or what?
Over the past few weeks, there’s been consensus around the idea that Ron DeSantis doesn’t have what it takes. (Caveat: Beware when there’s consensus, six months before a single primary, around the idea that the second-highest-polling candidate will lose.) He’s just flatly unlikable, and—this is a first—we’re going to quote the New York Times’ Bret Stephens: “He makes Trump seem tolerant, Ted Cruz seem likable, Mitch McConnell seem moderate, Lauren Boebert seem mature and Rick Santorum seem cool.” Donors, both concerned about DeSantis’ viability and generally creeped out by the guy, are starting to look elsewhere. But there were also multiple reports this week that News Corp chief Rupert Murdoch, who swore he was done with Trump and assigned his media outlets to shine a favorable light on DeSantis, is also getting cold feet. DeSantis has recently received more hard-hitting interviews on Fox News than he’s accustomed to, and the New York Post and Wall Street Journal have begun to cover him less favorably. The question for Murdoch is: What’s the backup plan? The New York Times reported that Murdoch would like to see Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin get into the race. The thing about Youngkin, though, is that everyone would also make fun of him for being a stilted weirdo if he entered the race, and he, too, would lose to Trump. All roads lead to Murdoch and Trump brokering peace.
6. Kim ReynoldsTrump puts the squeeze on Iowa’s governor.
One person who hasn’t been completely creeped out by DeSantis yet is Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. And while the governor is formally staying neutral in the race, the Times reported in a piece this week that she “seems to be softening the ground in Iowa for Mr. DeSantis”—something that has not gone unnoticed by Trump and his team. On Monday, Trump confirmed the reported suspicions about Reynolds in his usual manner: by screaming about her on social media. “I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump wrote. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!” It should be noted that the playbook for winning the Iowa Republican caucuses does not suggest feuding with the popular Iowa Republican governor; aspirants typically queue to wash the governor’s feet. But Trump’s specific playbook requires him to assert dominance over the traditional political gatekeepers; once he starts sucking up to them, he’s no longer Trump. He’ll be just fine.
7. Tim SheehyThis Week in Dinky Little Oppo Hits.
We recently noted that Senate Republicans, who are playing a much more active role in primaries this cycle following their 2022 meltdown, landed their top recruit for the Montana Senate race in businessman and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy. Now, the “Washington establishment” getting its preferred candidate is always a double-edged sword. Yes, you get someone in the primary who is theoretically more electable against Sen. Jon Tester than awful Rep. Matt Rosendale. But that Washington-backed candidate immediately gets labeled Mitch McConnell’s hand-picked candidate, which invites its own messaging issues. And this week, Insider reported that a photo used on Sheehy’s “Issues” page for the agriculture section was actually taken in … Kentucky. Hey, that’s where Mitch McConnell lives! Sheehy’s campaign changed the one stock photo to another stock photo, which was actually taken in Montana, very quickly. Yup, that’s about it! We needed a seventh entry and did not want to write about Jim Jordan. Stay cool in the pool this weekend!