Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a politics newsletter that is terrified of getting shot in Jason Aldean’s small town.
This week, the fingers were fully extended and the antisemitism accusations flying, though only some of them were recorded by House vote. Donald Trump wants Kevin McCarthy to “expunge” his impeachments; McCarthy just wants to get to the end of the day. Alabama Republicans are treating a federal court ruling more like a suggestion. Oh, and whatshisface is facing more federal indictments, for crimes.
Let’s begin, though, with a consideration of what Joe Manchin, gallivanting in New Hampshire, is possibly up to.
1. Joe ManchinA man without a plan.
The West Virginia Democratic senator joined former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. this week at a No Labels–sponsored event in New Hampshire to talk commonsense policy ideas and the group’s plans to screw up the 2024 election on behalf of unknown donors. No Labels, which is trying to secure a ballot line for a third-party candidate in the event of a Biden-Trump race, has come under withering pressure from Democrats for its willingness to play spoiler and throw the election to Trump; No Labels insists it wouldn’t run a candidate if its polling suggests that would be the outcome. But what is Joe Manchin’s role in all of this? He still refuses to say whether he wants to be the No Labels presidential candidate, or whether he’ll run for Senate reelection. “I haven’t made any decision, nor will I make a decision until the end of the year,” he told CNN. This sounds like a man who still would like to be in public office come 2025 but doesn’t know how to get there. His only hope for reelection to the Senate is if Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex Mooney do unspeakable things to each other in the Republican Senate primary; more likely, Justice will just win and then beat whoever his Democratic opponent is. There’s no guarantee that Joe Manchin would be No Labels’ candidate if the party followed through with it, or that that third-party candidate wouldn’t win the presidency. But he hasn’t made a decision yet because he doesn’t want to make the obvious one: retire.
2. Ron DeSantisDipping a toe into Jan. 6 criticism, and getting immediately swatted.
You might think that the front-runner of the Republican presidential primary getting indicted every six minutes would be a blessing for his competitors. It could prove that way in the long run. In the short term, though, it’s a complete frustration. The indictments don’t hurt Trump’s polling advantage; they keep the spotlight on Trump and away from those challengers who could use the earned media, and they force Trump’s competitors to defend their top adversary against corrupt President Biden and the “weaponized” Justice Department. After the news earlier this week that Trump was a target of Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 probe, though, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attempted to criticize Trump’s Jan. 6 conduct just a wee bit. “I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on,” DeSantis said Tuesday of Trump’s hourslong refusal to call off the Capitol riot. “He should have come out more forcefully.” (He then added, for good measure, that “to try to criminalize that, that’s a different issue entirely.”) The Trump team responded to this gentle suggestion that perhaps Trump didn’t act perfectly on Jan. 6 with ferocity. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called it “a disqualifying take from an unserious candidate in the last throes of his failed candidacy.” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that “DeSantis is now echoing Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney talking points because he now fully recognizes that his only chance of winning the nomination is if the Biden DOJ takes Trump out.” It’s a tough spot! Trump’s monthslong effort to overturn the 2020 election is arguably the greatest political scandal in American history, and (viable) Republican primary candidates can’t even touch it without getting burned.
3. Pramila JayapalThis week in Apologizing to Israel.
It’s roughly a quarterly ritual: A member of Congress—and it’s about 50-50 Democratic or Republican—says something deemed either antisemitic or anti-Israel, it blows up, and the House quickly votes on a resolution condemning antisemitism and affirming that Israel is the bee’s knees. This time it was Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, who called Israel a “racist state” in remarks over the weekend. (The Surge sees the opportunity to litigate the validity of this claim but will choose to sprint in the opposite direction.) Everyone, in the days ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address to a joint session of Congress, got all worked up. Republicans used Jayapal’s statement to show that Dems hate all Jews and Israel; a whole host of Democrats criticized Jayapal’s descriptor as well. Jayapal issued a quasi-apology statement, noting that “I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist,” but that wasn’t enough. The House voted Tuesday on a brief resolution supporting the belief that Israel is “not a racist or apartheid state,” which passed 412–9. Jayapal voted for it, while most of the left-wing “Squad” voted against it. Expect another such resolution by the end of the year after someone—but who?—calls Israel “a little on the blah side.”
4. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.Ooh, a bonus antisemitism apology!
While we knew by this time last week that Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had recently attended an elite farting dinner in New York, more scandalous information from the dinner came out this week. On a surreptitiously filmed clip, Kennedy tells the Fart Dinner–goers that “there’s an argument” that COVID-19 is “ethnically targeted” and “attacks certain races disproportionately,” and that it’s “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” (Watch the clip for the woman next to Kennedy who immediately goes for her wineglass after this.) Kennedy pushed back against the story, originally reported by the New York Post, saying that he does “not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered.” What he said in the clip, though, was “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not,” suggesting that it could’ve been. Within a couple of days, he was telling the Jewish News Syndicate that he has “to learn a lesson from this,” that “the words that I use have impact, and they can be misused and misinterpreted,” and that the state of Israel absolutely rules. Kennedy, as an invited guest of House Republicans, testified in a Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday. And while he was challenged about his comments about supposed Jewish immunity to COVID, those comments did not prompt a vote on another House resolution.
5. Kevin McCarthyWe, too, make quickie promises to expunge someone’s record when in a pinch.
Last month, GOP Reps. Elise Stefanik and Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced resolutions to “expunge” Trump’s two (2) impeachments, making it “as if such Articles had never passed the full House of Representatives.” Now: Is this a thing? Not really. The impeachments happened; it’s history; they’re in the Congressional Record and the journals of previous Congresses. But Trump would still very much like for them to be passed so he can say on the campaign trail that he was never impeached. Politico reported this week that Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a promise to Trump that he would put the expungements up for a vote before August recess, at a moment when Trump was furious at McCarthy for not having endorsed him yet. (McCarthy’s side suggests that it was more of a promise to Trump that he’d look into it.) It’s an open question, though, whether either could pass—especially the resolution covering the second impeachment. And what moderate or vulnerable Republican wants their own speaker to force a vote on them to relitigate Donald Trump’s bullshit? Voting on simple resolutions “expunging” Trump of wrongdoing is not the kind of messaging week Republicans would like to have heading into August recess. But given Trump’s hold over McCarthy, it might be the messaging week they get.
6. The Alabama Republican PartyBut would violating the Voting Rights Act a little bit less be OK?
Last year, a federal court ruled that Alabama’s new congressional map violated the Voting Rights Act by containing only one majority-Black district in a state with a substantial enough Black population to earn two. The Supreme Court, in somewhat of a surprise decision this term, upheld the decision. Now, in that original opinion, the court said that Alabama would need to “include two districts in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.” In its newly released map this week, the Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature truly hung its hat on that “or something quite close to it” aside. It created one district in which the Black voting-age population was 51 percent … and a second one where that population was in the low 40s. Per FiveThirtyEight’s calculations, the second district would still retain a Republican edge, allowing them to preserve their current 6–1 majority. This is an attempt for not just Alabama, but states like Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, and South Carolina to see what they can get away with after a surprisingly adverse ruling. Justices like John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh, who upheld the lower court’s decision, used that ruling as a public-relations move to say, See? We’re not just a bunch of hacks, before eliminating affirmative action. We’ll see if they’re now willing to enforce that decision against an immediate cutesy attempt to sidestep it.
7. Donald TrumpSame old, same old.
Nothing else out of the ordinary going on. The sun rose in the morning and set at night. Conditions were hot and partly cloudy. Traffic was bad around 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. You ate and drank some combination of breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, water, coffee, soda, and alcohol. You threw dirty clothes in the hamper, put them in the wash, and wore them again. Some people had to work but others were on vacation or out sick. The local news broadcasts talked about murder. People went to bars and argued about sports and politics or complained about their lives. Former President Donald Trump prepared to be indicted for new federal crimes. New movies opened in theaters with Thursday night showings. It was just another, regular week.