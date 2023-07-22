The West Virginia Democratic senator joined former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. this week at a No Labels–sponsored event in New Hampshire to talk commonsense policy ideas and the group’s plans to screw up the 2024 election on behalf of unknown donors. No Labels, which is trying to secure a ballot line for a third-party candidate in the event of a Biden-Trump race, has come under withering pressure from Democrats for its willingness to play spoiler and throw the election to Trump; No Labels insists it wouldn’t run a candidate if its polling suggests that would be the outcome. But what is Joe Manchin’s role in all of this? He still refuses to say whether he wants to be the No Labels presidential candidate, or whether he’ll run for Senate reelection. “I haven’t made any decision, nor will I make a decision until the end of the year,” he told CNN. This sounds like a man who still would like to be in public office come 2025 but doesn’t know how to get there. His only hope for reelection to the Senate is if Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex Mooney do unspeakable things to each other in the Republican Senate primary; more likely, Justice will just win and then beat whoever his Democratic opponent is. There’s no guarantee that Joe Manchin would be No Labels’ candidate if the party followed through with it, or that that third-party candidate wouldn’t win the presidency. But he hasn’t made a decision yet because he doesn’t want to make the obvious one: retire.