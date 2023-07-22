Infant deaths have risen in Texas since the state banned abortion, according to state infant mortality data obtained by CNN. In 2022 about 2,200 infants died in Texas, 11.5 percent more than in 2021. The increase ended a yearslong decline in Texas’ infant mortality, which had dropped almost 15 percent since 2014.

What’s behind this terrible trend? The nearly 230 additional infant deaths in 2022 may be partially explicable by the state’s rising birth rates. In September 2021, Texas banned abortions performed after six weeks of pregnancy; after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade nine months later, another law took effect that prohibited all abortions, with an exception for medical emergencies. Some researchers estimated that the state may have seen more than 10,000 more births in 2022 than in 2021—a 3 percent increase—due to the abortion bans. More infant births would mean more infant deaths.

But that’s not the whole story. The spike in infant deaths caused by genetic and birth defects was even steeper than the rise in infant deaths as a whole: Between 2021 and 2022, such deaths increased by 21.6 percent.

This suggests that many Texas patients who would have otherwise terminated pregnancies with fatal defects are being forced to carry them to term. They are enduring the pain and possible injury of childbirth, knowing that the babies they deliver will die in a matter of hours or days. Not so long ago, faced with the nightmare of a catastrophic fetal diagnosis, they would have had the option of saving themselves the anguish of such an undertaking. For pregnant Texans unable to travel out of state for an abortion, that option no longer exists.

These ghastly consequences of abortion bans were spotlighted in a Texas courtroom this week in a hearing related to a lawsuit the Center for Reproductive Rights filed against Texas in an effort to clarify what medical emergencies would qualify for an exception under the state’s abortion ban. The 13 patients represented in the case, all of whom were denied abortions after terminal fetal diagnoses and throughout dangerous health crises, say the ban deprived them of essential medical care related to their pregnancy complications. The plaintiffs also include two OB-GYNs, who say the ban has stopped them from meeting their patients’ needs and fulfilling their ethical obligations.

Samantha Casiano, one of the plaintiffs testifying about the impact of the state ban, would have had an abortion if she could have. At 20 weeks pregnant, soon after Texas passed its former six-week abortion ban, Casiano learned that her fetus had a birth defect that would prevent the proper development of a brain and skull. The defect, anencephaly, usually leads to stillbirths or babies that die soon after birth.

On Wednesday, Casiano told the court that she was devastated by the news of the birth defect. When an attorney asked her about continuing her pregnancy after the diagnosis, Casiano vomited on the stand. The judge had to call a recess. When Casiano returned, she said she has vomited on a regular basis since the birth and subsequent death of her child, as a bodily reaction to the traumatic memory.

Casiano told the court she couldn’t afford the cost of traveling out of state for a legal abortion. Instead, against her will, she spent months carrying a fetus she knew would not survive. After she gave birth, she watched her daughter struggle to breathe for four hours, then die.

“I had to watch my daughter go from being pink to red to purple, from being warm to cold. Her eyeballs being regular to things just popping in there, bleeding,” Casiano testified. “I had to watch my baby suffer.’ ”

For a variety of spiritual and personal reasons, some patients in Casiano’s shoes would welcome the chance to carry such a pregnancy to term and spend a few hours with their infant before its demise. Some people might see the suffering of Casiano’s daughter as the best of two terrible options, a preferable alternative to the abortion Casiano would have received several months earlier. But Casiano—in addition the many other Texas patients represented in the 21.6 percent increase in defect-related infant deaths—was not afforded the right to choose what was best for her and her child. What she went through, she told the court, “was torture.”

Republicans are washing their hands of any responsibility for Casiano’s torture. Lawyers for the state of Texas argued in court this week that any harm the plaintiffs experienced—one woman developed sepsis twice and has needed multiple procedures to remove scar tissue from her reproductive organs—was the fault of their doctors, who came to an overly cautious interpretation of the abortion ban rather than provide an abortion under the law’s exception.

In the year since the overturning of Roe, this is the position Republicans across the country have taken when moments of tragedy have clarified the brutality of their abortion bans. They say the horror stories are rare and that the doctors are paranoid or political actors, motivated to withhold legal care and cause harm to their patients to exaggerate the impact of abortion bans. (Last year, after an Ohio woman passed out due to blood loss as the result of being denied miscarriage care, the president of Ohio Right to Life, which had lobbied for the state’s ban, blamed “doctors with an agenda” for her hardship.) But if the architects of these bans had wanted the “medical emergency” exceptions to be easily intelligible—if they’d wanted them to be used at all—they would have written them broadly enough to allow for medical discretion and included a clear and exhaustive list of conditions covered.

Conservatives know, however, that clarity and specificity are their enemies when it comes to unpopular laws that seize control of people’s bodies with the goal of denying them medical care. Republicans don’t want to be on the record drawing an actual line between acceptable and unacceptable bodily damage, or telling any of the women who testified in the Texas case this week that they and their infants deserved to suffer when, in another state, they could have been spared. Instead, in instances of dangerous pregnancy complications and fatal birth defects, they are attempting to outsource the blame for all that physical and emotional trauma to physicians, who are unwilling to risk prison time to provide abortions under an untested law.

In other words, right-wing lawmakers are eager to claim medical authority when they write the laws that demand patients carry a nonviable fetus for months or develop life-threatening infections before they are granted care, but plead innocence when those laws do exactly what they are written to do. Conservatives remain invested in the idea of pregnancy as a spiritual and sociopolitical pursuit, not a medical condition, such that it can easily be legislated by extremist ideologues, wielded to inflame the passions of right-wing voters, and used to reify traditional gender roles.

In the anti-abortion worldview, Casiano’s suffering is an essential element of a social hierarchy that subjugates pregnant patients to their reproductive potential. It’s not a terrible side effect to be mitigated, but a necessary, noble sacrifice. To her, continuing that pregnancy and delivering her daughter for the sole purpose of watching her perish was torture. To the Republicans who wrote the laws that dictated how it all played out, it was pro-life.