The Supreme Court’s YOLO Approach to Guns Is About to Face a Major Test

Last week, Judge Carlton Reeves of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi dismissed charges against Jessie Bullock for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Reeves determined that, under the Supreme Court’s recent precedent in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, the statute forbidding felons from owning firearms was unconstitutional—at least as it applied to Bullock. The decision marked a win for gun rights groups and opponents of mass incarceration alike. Perhaps as important, it exposed the folly of originalism as a judicial philosophy just as the Supreme Court was planning to hear a new case clarifying its Second Amendment jurisprudence and the actual extent of Bruen.

​​As a matter of constitutional doctrine, this case represents a shift—Reeves is the first judge to throw out such charges using Bruen. And as his thorough opinion makes clear, dozens of others have been asked to do so. Reeves became the first by faithfully applying the Supreme Court’s own test to the gun law in question and the evidence presented. Since the Supreme Court has demanded that the government back up firearms regulations that reach the core of the Second Amendment with extensive historical examples, Reeves asked for just that. The prosecutors failed to deliver any examples, opting instead to argue that different language from prior cases should control this outcome. It’s usually a bad idea not to give a judge what they ask for. But it’s also quite possible that the government simply couldn’t deliver—there may not be evidence of a widespread practice of disarming felons in the founding and Reconstruction eras. None of the other post-Bruen cases Reeves could find included more than a handful of examples—not enough to satisfy the reasoning of Bruen. Faithfully applying the law meant that Bullock must walk free.

​Reeves all but dared the Department of Justice to appeal his ruling. Given its track record during the Biden administration, it likely will. Also last week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a similar case, which may serve as a preview of how it might consider Bullock’s different—but related—situation. The defendant in that case, Zackey Rahimi, is subject to a protective order his girlfriend filed against him after he allegedly assaulted her, firing a gun to intimidate a bystander during the assault. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit—which would hear any appeal of Bullock’s case—ruled in favor of Rahimi when he cited Bruen to argue that the law criminalizing his possession of firearms for people subject to such protective orders was unconstitutional. The DOJ’s chief argument is that there is a long-standing tradition that the government has the authority to disarm dangerous persons. The 5th Circuit wasn’t convinced by the historical evidence the DOJ mustered. It remains to be seen whether the Supreme Court believes that any limiting principle at all should apply to the Second Amendment. With this court, if there’s any principle that could persuade the justices to back away from conceiving of the Constitution as a suicide pact, it’s tragically going to be one that contributes to the mass incarceration of Black and brown people.

​​Reeves’ insight into the Supreme Court’s methods and limitations gives us a preview of how these appeals may play out. In Bruen, the state and third parties supporting its law presented 700 years of historical examples to back up the sort of firearms regulations New York enforced. It wasn’t enough. In Bruen, originalism lay exposed for its outcome-oriented approach. It became what no less preeminent an originalist than Justice Antonin Scalia described when discussing a different but related method of judicial analysis—specifically, discussions of legislative history—a vehicle to justify policy preferences by giving arbitrary weight to different bits of history.

The Supreme Court has since used originalism to supercharge the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment. “In breathing new life into the Second Amendment,” Reeves notes, “the Court has unintentionally revealed how it has suffocated other fundamental Constitutional rights. Americans are waiting for Heller and Bruen’s reasoning to reach the rest of the Constitution.” The current YOLO court has arbitrarily applied narrow and expansive interpretations to different terms to shrink most people’s rights and expand the government’s power to violate them. Anything that carries the scent of progressive policy is ripe for the court’s unelected elite lawyers to gut.

Thursday’s college admissions case served as a prime example of the court’s anti-democracy in action. In Students for Fair Admissions, the court ruled that the 14th Amendment served as a barrier to affirmative action in university admissions. The court embraced the doctrine of colorblind constitutionalism to reach this decision, relying on the notion that in order to create an equitable society, the law needs to stop making any distinctions based on race. That’s not exactly a new trick for the Supreme Court, which has made plenty of bad law by ignoring the standard of review that Congress set out for itself in the 14th Amendment. Again, to get there, the court cherry-picked its historical examples and legislative history, the same trick pulled in Bruen and other cases. I’ve written before on some of the other, abolitionist examples available to help us understand the Reconstruction Amendments. Those amendments were the product of a Congress that trusted neither the president nor the courts to uphold the abolitionist project and reserved for itself the power to interpret those bits of the Constitution. The Supreme Court, nearly from the first time it approached the Reconstruction Amendments, has fought hard to reclaim that power, whether it has any right to it or not. In Thursday’s cases, it merely continued that tradition, ignoring any history that stands in the way of its preferred outcomes.

​​Originalism is a house of cards. Its own methods can provide no justification for its supremacy—or even use—as a method of constitutional interpretation. Reeves points out that our Constitution is often at its best when “We the People” reject older interpretations. Each generation necessarily brings its own methods, values, and interpretations to the Constitution, making change inevitable.

​​There are ways we can push back. Congress has the authority to limit and regulate the Supreme Court’s power of appellate review. Congress could also simply expand the court and let a friendly president appoint new justices who aren’t beholden to right-wing interests. Maybe just the threat of expansion or regulation would persuade some justices to reconsider their methods. Maybe that last one’s a bit too optimistic. But any of those requires a Congress willing to act, and we won’t get that without pressure from “We the People.” As Reeves concluded, the only real question is how long we’ll let this go on.