The One Remaining Identity the Supreme Court Is Willing to Protect

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

Coming out as gay can be hard, even with a supportive family. It involves laying claim to a multifaceted, ever-changing identity. My crush on an oblivious college classmate, my timid first steps into a New York gay bar, the briefs I have filed to defend LGBTQ+ rights, the teaching I do as a law professor—these threads that I share with so many in my community come together to form a complex gay identity that is unique to me. My gay identity is no less complicated than my racial one. I was born in India and was raised Catholic. In the United States, colleagues, my school’s Black Law Students Association, and, more troublingly, a police officer who stopped me on the streets of St. Louis all thought I was Black.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The story of identity formation is deeply personal, based on the sedimentation of experience, self-understanding, and the ascriptions of others. In a pair of major decisions last week, the Supreme Court inserted itself into this story. The shorthand version of the decisions will be familiar to many. On Thursday, the court invalidated affirmative action programs at Harvard, the University of North Carolina, and, by extension, at institutions of higher education across the nation. On Friday, it held that a wedding website designer in Colorado—who has yet to design a single wedding website—could decline to build sites for same-sex couples.

The justifications for both decisions turned heavily on questions of identity. In the affirmative action case, the court criticized the imprecision of the identity categories the universities allegedly used to make their decisions. A century ago, the court held that a soldier from India who enlisted to fight for the United States in World War I did not count as Caucasian. Because the law (until 1952) allowed only white people to immigrate, he could not become a citizen. With similar racial exactitude, Justice Neil Gorsuch demanded to know how universities would classify individuals from Middle Eastern countries. The majority opinion—written, again, by Gorsuch—criticized the schools for not precisely delineating Asian, Latin American, and other forms of racial identity. Never mind (as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pointed out at oral argument) that applicants now voluntarily pick their racial classifications for themselves.

Advertisement

Although discrimination based on self-identified race is race discrimination, the court’s opinion holds, colleges can still make decisions based on whether candidates “overcame racial discrimination” because of their “courage and determination.” In other words, college decisions that turn on the experience of race are not improper race discrimination.

Related from Slate Mark Joseph Stern John Roberts Is Already Frustrated With the Response to SCOTUS Killing Student Debt Relief Read More

Even as the court demands race-relevant experience be identified and centered for affirmative action, in the wedding website case it held that the experience of marrying someone of the same sex was irrelevant to the question of discrimination. The website designer, the court’s majority notes, would make websites for gay people—including wedding websites. But she has a right to refuse making websites that advertise gay weddings. This, the majority claims, is not anti-gay discrimination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That claim directly conflicts with the court’s 2015 decision upholding marriage equality, Obergefell v. Hodges. The liberty to marry someone of your choice—whatever your sex or theirs—was held as key for “defin[ing] personal identity and beliefs.” Marriage, it should be obvious, is related to sexual identity, and same-sex marriage is related to gay identity.

On the surface, the court’s approach in both the affirmative action and the wedding website cases might seem symmetrical—affirmative action based on experience with racism is allowed because it is not improper race discrimination, but affirmative action simply because someone is Black is improper discrimination. Similarly, turning away a customer that is in love with and wants to marry their same-sex partner is not anti-gay discrimination, but turning them away simply because they are gay is discrimination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the pair of opinions actually requires racial minorities and gay people to tell diametrically opposing stories of who they are. Minority candidates for college must now recount their race in an experiential way; simply identifying as Black, for example, is not enough. Inversely, if gay people demonstrate identity in an experiential way—such as by getting married—they risk facing discrimination.

There is one group that the court does not put into an identity straitjacket—those claiming religious exemptions. Those individuals get to shape their religious identity how they want. Is the website designer truly Christian or belatedly asserting religious beliefs to excuse her bigotry? Courts are reluctant to investigate that basic question. Even if the designer is truly a Christian, is discrimination essential to her identity? Under existing doctrine, that question is insulated from constitutional investigation. Indeed, the website designer claims she received a request from a same-sex couple to build a website. That request turned out to be fake. In other words, religious “objectors” have free rein to claim what they want, how they want, when they want—free of scrutiny.

In policing identity, then, the court has picked winners and losers. Black, Latino, and gay people must conform their identity to what the court demands, rather than in ways that promote their own growth and self-worth. Individuals making religious identity claims can deploy them to harm others with minimal scrutiny. The court thus advances a caste system, subjecting one set of identities to another, and fundamentally remakes the Constitution.