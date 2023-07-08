This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

The month of June has proved to be quite a ride for court watchers. In the first weeks, the Supreme Court surprised us, fracturing in major decisions in all kinds of ways that went beyond the 6–3 splits we witnessed last year. The six-justice supermajority appeared disinclined to tear down quite as much as was expected—at least, they didn’t until things really ramped up at the end of the month, and LGBTQ+ rights, race-based affirmative action, and student debt relief programs were all upended in the span of 48 hours. Now, as the justices head off for their summer vacations—and as recent reporting has shown, with at least some possibly headed for private jets and glacier martinis—the rest of us are left to sort through what it all meant and how to compare it to last year’s Dobbs-shaped black hole.

On the final episode of Amicus for this term, Dahlia Lithwick interviewed three brilliant court watchers about their reactions to various cases and their observations about where the court is headed: Jamelle Bouie, former Slate writer and current New York Times opinion columnist; Sherrilyn Ifill, former president and counsel of the NAACP and newly named head of Howard University’s inaugural Vernon E. Jordan Jr., Esq. Endowed Chair in Civil Rights; and Steve Vladeck, law professor at the University of Texas and author of New York Times bestseller The Shadow Docket. Below, we’ve excerpted their answers to her first question—lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: What does each of you clock as a unifying through-line, if one exists, about this past term? How do you connect it to the national earthquake that was the term before?

Sherrilyn Ifill: I have so many thoughts rushing through my head that it’s hard to pick which one. But I think as a top line, it is calling me back to the very first opening session of the Biden Supreme Court Commission. At that time, we had testimony from different experts, and people submitted testimony, and so forth. Niko Bowie testified first, and he offered an incredibly powerful and important and scathing account of the Supreme Court’s counter-democracy role over the course of its existence. He started out by popping the balloon of the idea that the Supreme Court is the place of last resort that has brought us to a more perfect union. And I remember, a number of my colleagues on the commission seemed quite shaken, or maybe some were offended. But there was no doubt that everything that he was saying was true.

And yet, we were doing this task of performing on this commission without seriously engaging the charge for change. And I think we see the consequences of that this year. Obviously, this was a devastating term, but I think really important for our maturation as a democracy in understanding that things are out of balance. And I think it’s time for us to take a very close look at the way in which we have allowed the mythology of the Supreme Court to set itself on top of our democracy, as opposed to being within our democracy. And I think this term best exemplifies that. I think it’s a historic term. I think it’s a term that will define the Roberts Court. And I don’t think it’s the kind of definition that he anticipated or wanted when he took the job.

Steve Vladeck: I’m going to pick a slightly provocative word, but the more I think about it, the better I think it is. The word of the term, for me, is arrogance. This is a profoundly arrogant institution, and I mean that in multiple respects. Arrogant from the sense of sort of picking and choosing the cases it wants in ways that are not necessarily advancing what the lower courts need, as opposed to the agendas of the justices. Arrogant in the sense of handing down decisions in major cases that really are punts, making you wonder why they took the case in the first place. Like what was the point of granting cert in Moore v. Harper if that was the decision we were going to get out of the court?

Arrogance in sort of turning its back collectively and individually on the idea that it ought to be accountable as an institution, and the justices ought to be accountable. Chief Justice Roberts’ letter in response to Chairman Durbin’s invitation to testify is, I think, actually one of the more important single documents of the term.

And arrogance in the sense that the chief’s majority opinion in the student loan case, I think, is really the bough on the tree of arrogance. Because it says: We are allowed to disagree with each other without you guys telling us that we are somehow undermining the institutional arrangements that guide our country. So, I just can’t get over the arrogance of both the court as a whole and the justices in the majority, for the most part. What’s related to that is that I think that arrogance is a lot more visible now.

The end-of-term recaps have been remarkably nuanced, and remarkably skeptical of what might have recently been the conventional view—that they’re not that conservative. They’re getting the kind of scrutiny that I don’t remember them getting not so long ago. And so I think the majority’s arrogance is increasingly being seen as such.

Jamelle Bouie: My view is very similar to Steve’s. This an arrogant court. And I want to double down on the observation that Roberts’ letter to Congress is just one of the most important documents, I think, not just of this past year, but in recent political history. It really marks a break with what are supposed to be constitutional norms. There’s no rule that says the chief justice or any justice has to go before Congress. But generally speaking, when the chief representative body of the American public asks you to come talk for a second, you’re supposed to go talk. It’s a recognition of not just separation of powers, but a recognition of the proper role of each institution in the American political system. So, Roberts essentially saying, “No thanks, I don’t want to come,” is quite significant.

I think the arrogance serves a particular, you know, ideological purpose that I think you see across this term, which is not just the court. The majority of the court is pursuing its own policy interests, but also disparaging other parts of government and their ability to make decisions and their ability to interpret the Constitution. The court is taking decisions out of the hands of other branches, other agencies, other courts, and then saying: Well, we’re going to decide.

This was what was so striking about Moore v. Harper, right? At the end of that opinion, Roberts writes: “Well, at the end of the day we’re going to decide,” which is a new development. And it is Roberts, I think, pursuing this larger project of not just having a court that’s willing to overturn past precedent and pursue an ideological agenda. It’s also a court that’s really putting itself at the center of American governance and making itself not simply a court of last resort for people, but the final decision-maker in the American system.

And it’s doing that with quite a degree of discretion. No one can tell me that if President Trump had pursued the student loan forgiveness program, that the Roberts Court would’ve said: “You can’t do that.” We all know that’s not the case. The mere exercise of discretion in that way is also a way of simply stating to the entire political system that at the end of the day, we are the ones who really do count and really do matter, and we cannot trust you to do anything correctly without our ultimate assent. Which is just a fundamental inversion of the American political system, a fundamental inversion of what is supposed to be self-government and popular sovereignty. It really is what Lincoln called government by tribunal.