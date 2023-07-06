This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

On the morning of Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza pulled a rifle from the closet and shot his mother in the head.

Then he grabbed four more firearms and headed to the local elementary school in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. It took him 11 minutes, using a semi-automatic rifle, to kill 26 people—20 of them only 6 or 7 years old.

Clearly, Lanza was not a typical young man. But he was a typical mass shooter. Because while assuredly not every domestic abuser is a terrorist or mass shooter, the vast majority of terrorists and mass shooters have a history of committing domestic violence, from Osama bin Laden and Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen to white supremacists Anders Breivik and James Alex Fields (who mowed down Heather Heyer during the Charlottesville nationalist rally) to Uvalde school shooter Salvador Ramos. Indeed, a 2021 Johns Hopkins study of mass shootings between 2014 and 2019 found that in 68 percent of cases, the killer had a history of domestic violence. When it comes to terrorism, the percentage is even higher.

“If we ask what mass killers have in common, we note that they are almost all men, and that they have a history of controlling and abusing their wives and girlfriends—and sometimes other family members—before ‘graduating’ to mass killings,” Lisa Fontes, a researcher, recently told CBS news.

So let’s be clear: the U.S. Supreme Court decision last week to consider the case of United States v. Rahimi, determining whether someone with a history of domestic violence may own a gun, is about far more than domestic abuse and its victims. It’s about America’s national security. Our national security.

In truth, most mass shootings—shootings in which at least four people besides the gunman are killed—are directly related to domestic disputes. Often, bystanders or other family members may be shot as well, either as part of a deliberate playing-out of an abuser’s vendetta or tragic cases of simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The history is known. The numbers are clear and well recognized.

But less well recognized is why this connection is so strong The answer to that is based in the psyches of men for whom violence is a form of power, a means to force respect; who view guns as symbols of manhood, and manhood as requiring power over women. Machismo, male supremacy, guns, violence, power, and respect are all interlinked, so that, for such men, neither respect nor power nor manhood can be achieved without violence, and the use of violence against those—especially women, but also nonwhites and other minorities—over whom they demand power. (Without which, to complete the circle, they cannot truly be men.) And guns, with all their phallic force, are the best possible means. Not for nothing has the Anti-Defamation League declared misogyny the “gateway” to white supremacy.

Now, with a Supreme Court majority that echoes these misogynistic views and that has already issued decisions that threaten the lives of women, their decision in this case could put all our lives at risk. The case the court has agreed to hear has been brought by Zackey Rahimi, now serving a six-year sentence in a Texas prison, who is contesting whether he deserved to end up there.

Granted, Rahimi is neither a mass murderer nor a terrorist. But he did, in 2019, threaten his then-girlfriend with a gun, and was seen dragging her into his car at a public parking lot before firing a gun at an eyewitness. Soon after, in February 2020, his girlfriend, who had ended the relationship, filed a restraining order against him.

Yet despite laws barring those under such orders from owning or using a firearm, he continued using his, shooting at strangers in episodes of road rage, threatening a new girlfriend, and firing shots in the air when he felt thwarted, such as when a companion’s credit card was declined. Both literally and figuratively, Rahimi was making it clear: He called the shots. Except legally, he didn’t. In May 2021, Rahimi pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm while under a restraining order.

Then last February, the U.S. 5th Circuit reversed the decision, based on new Supreme Court rulings that expanded rights to gun ownership to those “consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.” Since the Founding Fathers hadn’t specifically mentioned domestic violence, they argued, domestic abusers should be free to own the weapons of their choice.

In response, the Biden administration objected, noting that historically, government has refused arms to people who pose a public danger.

So now it is up to the Supreme Court—the same Supreme Court that includes one judge credibly accused of sexual assault, another with a history of sexual harassment, and a third whose Pentecostal religion holds that women are to obey the demands and orders of men—to decide. It is also the same Supreme Court that has loosened gun restrictions already, and that so mercilessly overturned Roe v. Wade, putting the lives of countless American women at risk.

But the point is not the women, or that two-thirds of women killed by a partner are murdered by gun—nearly two every day in America, or that, according to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, “a woman is five times more likely to be murdered when her abuser has access to guns.”

The point is that while not every domestic abuser becomes a mass shooter or terrorist, there is no easy way to identify the ones who would. But there is something incredibly simple that could be done to stop them: Don’t let domestic abusers own guns. The question now is whether the judges on this Supreme Court understand this—and whether or not they care.