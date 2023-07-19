Fallout From the Supreme Court’s Dobbs Ruling Just Hit Trans People

It seemed clear last year what the Supreme Court’s decision to end the right to abortion in Dobbs would mean for other constitutional rights. Justice Clarence Thomas was not shy about his plans: Dobbs, which concluded that only fundamental rights recognized in 1868 enjoyed protection, could be applied to destroy any privacy right, from same-sex marriage to same-sex intimacy to birth control. But this year, a different possibility has emerged: Dobbs will undermine protections against sex discrimination.

To understand Dobbs as the symbol of a conservative overhaul of equality law requires a close look at Geduldig v. Aiello, the 1974 case that the conservative majority relied on to reject sex equality claims as a justification to uphold the right to an abortion. Geduldig rejected the claim that pregnancy discrimination qualified as sex discrimination because there was no perfect alignment between sex and pregnancy. (Not all women, for example, were pregnant all the time.)

At the time and ever since, commentators across the ideological spectrum recognized that the court had missed the point: stereotypes about pregnancy were at the root of a great deal of sex discrimination. Congress recognized the same thing when it passed the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978. And so, for years, Geduldig was a sort of awkward constitutional afterthought—rarely cited and better forgotten.

The Dobbs court had other plans. Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion focused mostly on why there was no privacy right to abortion, but briefly rejected what many still view as the strongest constitutional argument for abortion—that abortion bans constitute sex discrimination.

The conservative majority could not be bothered to write much more than a few lines to address this major line of argument, and at the center of its reasoning was Geduldig. Precedent, the Dobbs court explained, established that the “regulation of a medical procedure that only one sex can undergo does not trigger heightened constitutional scrutiny unless the regulation is a ‘mere pretex[t] designed to effect an invidious discrimination against members of one sex or the other.’ ” Regulations of abortion, the court suggested, were about biology, not discriminatory stereotypes, just like laws regulating pregnancy considered by Geduldig.

Critically, Dobbs and Geduldig play a central role in the defense of laws targeting transgender Americans. School districts made such a claim in defending trans-exclusionary bathroom policies and laws prohibiting minors from accessing hormones or puberty blockers. States like West Virginia, Florida, and North Carolina have relied on a related claim to defend the exclusion of gender-affirming care from state Medicaid or other health insurance coverage.

And earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit relied on Dobbs to uphold Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors under this same logic. Courts had generally blocked enforcement of these laws, noting that they interfered with parents’ constitutional interests in directing the upbringing of their own children. Courts also focused on sex equality. In 2020, in Bostock v. Clayton County, the Supreme Court held that under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity was sex discrimination. Lower courts have applied the same insight to bans on gender-affirming care for minors.

As the 6th Circuit saw things, though, Dobbs had taken that argument off the table by reviving the reasoning of Geduldig. If a state could package a law as reflecting biological difference, then there was no constitutional problem. “If a law restricting a medical procedure that applies only to women does not trigger heightened scrutiny, as in Dobbs,” the 6th Circuit reasoned, “a law equally applicable to all minors, no matter their sex at birth, does not require such scrutiny either.”

Sex-equality scholars have argued convincingly that sex stereotypes have fueled the push for laws that regulate abortion and pregnancy. In the years before Dobbs, the Supreme Court’s decisions had even suggested that states couldn’t rely on sex stereotypes in the context of pregnancy either.

Not after Dobbs, the 6th Circuit explained. As the court saw it, Dobbs resurrected and supercharged a kind of biological determinism. Anything that could be passed off as law focused on biological differences between the sexes—or on specific medical procedures related to sex or reproduction—was probably fine.

The 6th Circuit even floated the possibility that Dobbs had made it easier for states to discriminate on the basis of sex in any context. Generally, the Supreme Court applies intermediate scrutiny to sex classifications, which requires that states have an exceedingly persuasive purpose for relying on sex. The 6th Circuit cited an older case applying a much more deferential standard. Perhaps, the court suggested, Dobbs had made it easier to pass any kind of sex classification, even when gender identity or abortion wasn’t involved.

There is more than a little irony in Dobbs’ new life as a precedent that takes aim at sex equality while also claiming its mantle. For starters, the court itself had so little to say that it’s a minor miracle conservative litigants and judges have made Dobbs stand for so much.

But Dobbs’ embrace of Geduldig—and its role in a new conservative vision of sex and sexuality—is even more telling. For years, Geduldig was an object of ridicule for Americans with varying views on abortion because it ignored the obvious truth that stereotypes about biology were at the very heart of sex discrimination. If some conservative states have their way, Geduldig won’t be an embarrassing reminder of the past. Thanks to Dobbs, it just might be part of a radical rethinking—and dismantling—of equality in the future.