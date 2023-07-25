The Most Desperate Attempt to Audition for Clarence Thomas’ Job Yet

It is an open secret that young Trump-nominated appellate court judges have been trying to position themselves as front-runners for the next Republican appointment on the Supreme Court. Although they would deny actually auditioning, some have aggressively showcased their ultraconservative bona fides in judicial opinions, speeches at Federalist Society meetings, and on the Wall Street Journal op-ed page. Most recently, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit’s Amul Thapar has taken campaigning to a new level by publishing a 270-page paean to Justice Clarence Thomas. Titled The People’s Justice: Clarence Thomas and the Constitutional Stories that Define Him, Thapar’s book is nominally a defense of Thomas’ jurisprudence, but the unmistakable subtext is his own claim to be Thomas’ logical successor.

It was a canny move. Thomas is revered among Republicans, with Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis calling him the “greatest living justice.” At age 75, Thomas is the oldest and longest-serving member the court, and one of the two—along with 74-year-old Samuel Alito—most likely to retire during the next Republican administration. It remains to be seen whether Thapar’s book will succeed as a job pitch, but it has already failed as a coherent argument on Thomas’ behalf.

According to Thapar, “cherry-picking” critics have unfairly characterized Thomas as “the cruelest justice,” who favors “the rich over the poor” and the “strong over the weak.” In rebuttal, Thapar just cherry-picks his own 12 cases, showing that “Thomas’s originalism more often favors the ordinary people who come before the Court.”

Twelve carefully selected cases prove nothing about a tenure that began in 1991. Even an erratic clock would be right at least a dozen times in 33 years. But Thapar’s argument is weaker than that. A central justification for originalism is that it adheres to the meaning of the Constitution when ratified, unaffected by the sympathies or preferences of contemporary judges. It is thus contradictory to believe, as Thapar insists but does not establish, that originalism more often “counsels a result for the little guy,” when its principal reference point is 1791.

The twelve chapters generally follow the same pattern. Thapar provides the extensive background of a Supreme Court case—some famous, some obscure—detailing the heart-rending story of one of the parties: a homeowner resisting condemnation, parents seeking better education for their children, crime victims hoping for justice, or a desperate patient in search of medical relief. He then discusses the Supreme Court’s ruling, often with Thomas in solo dissent, followed by just a few paragraphs asserting that originalism leads to better results.

Most of the book says almost nothing about Thomas or his jurisprudence beyond a brief summary of his rulings and dissents, and sometimes less than that. One cherry-picked chapter, covering a case where the majority callously reduced an award of punitive damages against an insurance company, is 16 pages long with only three sentences referring to Thomas.

Chapter 8 does include a substantial quote from a Thomas opinion. In City of Chicago v. Morales, Thomas dissented from a ruling that found Chicago’s anti-loitering ordinance unconstitutional because it allowed police to arrest any suspected gang member, or anyone merely in the company of a suspected gang member, who failed to “disperse” upon command. According to Thomas, the court’s disregard for originalism misguidedly focused on the “imagined ‘rights’ ” (scare quotes Thomas’) of “gang members and their companions.” After all, an 1887 police manual gave similar dispersal authority to New York cops.

Thapar likewise approves of Thomas’ reliance on historical sources in a case involving children’s access to violent video games. Dissenting from a majority holding that invalidated a California statute on vagueness and other grounds, Thomas declared that the First Amendment, as originally understood, does not apply at all to children. In support, as Thapar put it, Thomas “catalogued considerable evidence” to back up his originalist determination.

The case is Brown v. Entertainment Merchants Association, in which, as Thapar does not inform his readers, Thomas’ “considerable evidence” consisted largely of 17th- to early 19th-century child-rearing manuals, which instructed parents to exercise “absolute authority over their minor children.” From this, Thomas deduced that the founding generation did not believe that minors had any right to “access speech.”

In fact, the opposite conclusion could easily be drawn from Thomas’ sources. Advice books are typically written to change behavior, not to record or describe it. There would have been no need to urge absolute authority over children if parents were already exercising it. Under Thomas’ (and presumably Thapar’s) approach, a survey of today’s popular diet books would lead to the erroneous inference that modern Americans are all healthy eaters.

The manuscript for The People’s Justice was no doubt completed well before the recent revelations about Thomas’ decades of lavish junketing as the guest of billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow. This inconvenient timing accounts for Thapar’s repetition of the story that Thomas vacations incognito in a motor home and would “rather spend his time in Walmart parking lots than at cocktail parties.” Thapar can be forgiven for the inaccuracy, of course, given that Thomas kept secret his enjoyment of cocktails on Crow’s superyacht during expenses-paid Indonesian cruising.

Still, there is something uncomfortably obsequious throughout this encomium to Thomas, who sits in review of Thapar’s own rulings. How trustworthy is a book that showers accolades on the author’s ostensible boss?

There is also a serious ethical problem. Thapar’s acknowledgement thanks his “five amazing current clerks,” who “volunteered their time and provided me with essential help in researching, editing, [and] thinking about the cases.” And not only that: “When emergencies arose … all five would volunteer to help, day or night.”

That is a blatant violation of the Code of Conduct for United States Judges, which flatly prohibits any substantial use of “judicial chambers, resources, or staff” to engage in otherwise permissible extrajudicial activities. There is no exception for volunteering, which cannot really be voluntary given the extreme power imbalance between judges and clerks.

In his conclusion, Thapar tells us that Thomas knows, “like all originalists, that you cannot fully respect a people unless you respect their choices, too.” This is an odd claim, given Thomas’ frequent votes to invalidate democratically enacted statutes—the Voting Rights Act, New York’s gun control law, California’s agricultural labor law, and many others—in favor of his own divination of the Constitution’s original meaning. Justice Thomas, says Thapar, tries his best “to figure out what the American people understood the Constitution to mean when they ratified it,” without mentioning that the long-deceased ratifiers were all white, male, and property owners, and more than half of all Americans had no say at all. Originalism may have its virtues, but respect for living people’s choices is not among them.