How to Close the Racial Wealth Gap Now That Affirmative Action Is Dead

I have spent the past six years as a student on two Ivy League campuses, enjoying the serene background of Cornell’s Arts Quad and, nowadays, the Hogwarts-like architecture of Yale Law School. But before that, I served 17 years inside a maximum security prison in upstate New York, where my peers cared little about the prestigious clerkships and white-shoe jobs that occupy the minds of my current classmates. Like me, so many in that institution had been raised in New York City public housing, and fondly recalled those hot summers where “quarter waters” and free lunch programs helped stave off hunger. We reminisced about “skelly,” a favorite Mayor Koch–era pastime, and those citywide “summer youth jobs” that provided money for back-to-school clothes—money we often burned through quickly, as we all seemed to share a taste for Jordans and Marciano GUESS jeans. Poor and brown in a country wealthy and white, we relied on style and fashion to proclaim our dignity.

Decades removed from that childhood, I can honestly say that, as an undergraduate at Cornell and a J.D. candidate at Yale, I met only a handful students whose upbringing resembled my own—even when putting aside the fact of my incarceration. More pointedly, the expression “I grew up in the projects” is not something I’ve heard from many Ivy Leaguers. Nearly half the students on Ivy League campuses identify as white, and roughly 8 percent identify as Black. But even among the 8 percent, it is hard to find many first-generation students whose families lived below the poverty line.

At many elite colleges, like Cornell, Yale, and Harvard, classrooms are stocked with legacy admissions and affluent students whose parents are well connected and college educated. To be sure, race-conscious admissions—which the Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional last month in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard—has allowed some elite schools to achieve nominal levels of diversity. Given ongoing disparities in wealth background of students at these institutions, however, that victory has been pyrrhic. Lost in the goal of race-conscious admissions is affirmative action’s core purpose of countering the post-slavery “effects of educational deprivation and societal discrimination.” Race consciousness alone, without that remedial goal, has allowed colleges to give preference to “students of color” either from abroad or from burgeoning middle-class families, even though their ancestry may not have been as grievously affected by American slavery or Jim Crow as much as others’, or at all. In the wake of the court striking down the use of race-conscious admissions, though, there is potentially a once-in-an-era opportunity to revisit how we think about rectifying historic abuses and their resulting disparities. One avenue, written about previously by others in Slate and elsewhere, is for elite universities to focus on closing the generational wealth gap of students by considering a student’s family wealth in admissions. Another, having little to do with college admissions at all and already partially begun by the current presidential administration, is for this country to finally reinvest in the sort of working-class labor market that fueled economic success in earlier generations.

It’s important to understand the history here. The resort to race consciousness in lieu of a post-slavery-inclined affirmative action is a direct byproduct of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1978 Bakke decision. A plurality of the court in Bakke held that upending “societal discrimination,” even systemic discrimination levied at the ancestors of enslaved Black people, is not a constitutionally permissible goal. The court noted that colleges could strive for racial diversity in admissions only to the extent that such diversity facilitates a more “robust exchange of ideas.” In other words, racial diversity was an allowable goal if it enhanced the educational experience of all students, but not as a means of remedying societal discrimination. In response to Bakke, many colleges adopted affirmative-action-like admissions criteria that purportedly gave a slight edge to “students of color,” but not necessarily the underclass of Black Americans whose ancestors, like mine, were enslaved.

Bakke provided a useful but imperfect workaround for the complete unraveling of affirmative action. But the Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard has sounded the death knell for that limited diversity bargain. According to Chief Justice John Roberts, even if diversity yields certain educational benefits, those benefits are neither “sufficiently coherent” nor “measurable” to justify race-conscious admissions criteria. Consequently, schools are now banned from considering race when making admissions decisions. With both race consciousness and affirmative action off the table, many are left wondering to what extent Black Americans should continue to view college as the country’s primary means of upward economic mobility.

If ever there were a time when college would not be the sole answer to climbing the economic ladder, it’s today. The Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provide opportunities for cost-free training and well-paying jobs in growing industries like advanced manufacturing, EV production, and clean energy. They also contain express language that supports a more equitable and diverse workforce. Our current industrial policy represents a rare New Deal moment when the government is subsidizing bottom-up wealth creation—that is, wealth built not on tax breaks for corporations and the super rich, but on skills training, higher wages, and paid apprenticeships. This investment in the American middle class is long overdue. By some estimates, the skills gap in today’s advanced manufacturing sector will leave 2.1 million high-paying jobs unfilled by 2030, exacerbating supply chain problems and costing the economy—and American business owners and shareholders—an estimated $1 trillion. At the same time, the national unemployment rate for Black people remains at 6 percent (and rising), which is nearly double the national average. Those numbers are even worse in our big cities, where the loss of jobs from the pandemic has decimated lower-wage sectors that employ lots of Black workers.

Bottom line, one critical workaround for the loss of race-conscious college admissions will be for lawmakers to strive to re-industrialize our big cities and catalyze skilled labor development in Black America. This would not only reinvigorate American manufacturing and industry, but would provide high-quality jobs and the sort of long-term economic opportunity that hastens the development of generational wealth.