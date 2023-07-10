The Cynical View of What Happened With Student Debt Relief

Jed Shugerman is a law professor at Boston University. And he was not exactly surprised by the big Supreme Court decision last month that upended the president’s student debt relief plan. In fact, he wanted this outcome—sort of.

Allow me to explain. While most progressives interested in forgiving student debt spent the past year saying the president had every right to magic away billions of dollars of loans, Shugerman saw this plan and thought, This will never work. That’s because of Biden’s reasoning here. The administration said COVID was a national emergency, and a national emergency meant the secretary of education could “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision,” including those dealing with loan repayments. This is laid out in a 9/11-era law known as the Heroes Act. It’s the same justification President Donald Trump used to pause loan repayments back in 2020. But Shugerman couldn’t help but wonder, COVID? Is it really still an emergency? He wrote an amicus that basically said that the student debt forgiveness program was an example of executive overreach.

“I was using this as an opportunity to say, ‘Hey, conservatives and progressives, we can agree that there is a danger of presidents abusing emergency powers. Let’s have a narrow ruling on this case,’ ” Shugerman said. “That was an alternative, not ammunition.”

The thing is: His amicus brief was kind of ammunition. At oral arguments, Justice Brett Kavanaugh cited it from the bench. But Shugerman says the conservative justices only seemed to focus on half of what he had to say. Because if the administration had moved a bit more slowly, justified what they were doing with another law, or left the whole “national emergency” out of things, that would have been fine.

“This was an opportunity to have a consensus across the court for a limited opinion in this case,” Shugerman said. We all know what happened next. And who should Americans who are concerned about student debt relief and disappointed in this decision blame?

“They should be mad first and foremost at the Roberts court for many reasons,” Shugerman said. “At the same time, the Biden administration wasted a year and made this policy much harder to accomplish by setting it up in a way that didn’t pass the emergency smell test.”

On a recent episode of What Next, I asked Shugerman whether the Biden administration had a hand in spiking their own student debt relief program? Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Mary Harris: Before the Biden administration finally settled on the HEROES Act to justify its student debt relief program, there was talk of using a different law, the Higher Education Act of 1965. It was passed as part of Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” initiative, and it gives the Department of Education the power to “enforce, pay, compromise, waive, or release” federal loans.

Jed Shugerman says the HEA would have been a more straightforward, legally sound way to tackle student debt relief, but for the Biden administration, there was a little problem.

Jed Shugerman: The problem with the Higher Education Act of 1965, even though it was a much better fit for this general long-term problem of higher education finance, is that during the Clinton administration, Congress required something called negotiated rulemaking, which is very slow. There’s no way around taking a year to propose a rule and then have the stakeholders in a room fighting over it and needing consensus.

Instead of going slowly, what did the Biden administration decide to do instead?

It decided to go fast but weak. They decided to use the faster but legally weaker Heroes Act of 2003, a post-9/11 emergency provision on student debt.

And you say it’s weaker because it basically involves the executive branch saying there’s a national emergency, therefore we need to lift the debt on all of these people. And it’s just basically a big move for the executive branch to make. Correct?

Either one’s a big move. I don’t have any problem with Congress delegating power to the executive branch in open-ended ways. The problem is when the policy doesn’t actually fit the emergency. The Heroes Act, both in its text and in its context, was about being in the middle of an emergency. I don’t think it has to be just about a military situation, but the text of the Heroes Act talked a lot about active duty and active service. And the problem is that the Biden administration’s purposes were part of a long-term nonemergency set of goals. It didn’t pass the smell test that the student debt waiver was actually about being in the middle of a COVID emergency.

Almost immediately after the plan came out, you wrote this article titled “Biden’s Student-Debt Rescue Plan Is a Legal Mess.”

Mary, can you read the subtitle, please?

Give me the subtitle, Jed.

“The good news is there’s still time to fix it.”

In your perfect world, the administration would have said, “OK, we released this plan for student debt relief, and we said it was going to be all about the Heroes Act. But actually, we’re going to change that up. We’re going to make it about the Higher Education Act, and we’re going to initiate this rules process, which will take a little time, but it will be a firmer place to stand.”

That’s explicitly what I was calling for in that essay. They had time then. They wanted to announce the policy in the fall of 2022 in time for the midterm election, and they could have done the same thing, announcing the start of this program in the fall of 2022. They couldn’t have finalized it, but at least they could have announced it on a stronger basis. Then by about now, like, July of 2023, the policy would have gone through negotiated rulemaking. Even if that panel of stakeholders couldn’t have reached consensus or they reached a smaller proposal, there’s a provision in the process that allows the secretary of education to reject what the consensus was and adopt a different rule as long as they gave them that year to work on it.

Oh, so the executive branch could have maintained its control over this.

That’s my reading of the statute. As long as they gave a year of negotiated rulemaking, the secretary could have still adopted a different and broader rule. It gets complicated, but that certainly was in the cards. And then there would have been a stronger statutory basis for the program that would have been announced now. We don’t know if that alternative universe would have happened, but it certainly had a better chance of working, obviously with the benefit of hindsight.

Do you think the Biden administration took the threat of the Supreme Court seriously enough?

Frankly, if I’m being a little cynical here, I think maybe they took it so seriously that it was part of their own political gameplan.

Like, they were building this to fail.

It’s not outside of the realm of possibilities that the Biden administration looked at it as a win-win. Either they would get the program through the Roberts court, and they would have student debt relief or the Roberts court would strike it down, and they could blame the Roberts court.

Wow. I do think that’s really cynical, but it’s hard not to have some version of that feeling just by looking at John Roberts’ opinion on student debt relief and what he said, because some of the most damning parts of it involve him quoting Democrats themselves, whether it’s the president saying the national health emergency is over or Nancy Pelosi in a press conference in 2021 saying people think the president of the United States has the power to forgive debt, but he does not. And you listen to that and you just think, like, Huh? It doesn’t seem like Democrats have been committed to this plan for all that long.

Exactly. Nancy Pelosi herself said this has to go through Congress. Now, that could have been strategy where she’s saying, “Hey, in case you want to punt this to the administration, no Democrats, we have to do this.” But you’re exactly right. There were Democrats saying lots of things about how this had to go through Congress and how the emergency was over. There’s another damning point where Biden says sometime around March, “We’re going to extend the national emergency for COVID because we still have stuff to do.” That’s not about the emergency. That’s about we still have stuff to do. Never let a crisis go to waste. So I guess, maybe I’m being cynical or maybe it was actually the Biden administration that was being cynical.

Some have argued that Biden, if he was going to do student debt relief this way, should have moved faster—like, just lifted student debt on everyone. No means testing. Just do it. And that wouldn’t have given Republican advocates the time to do what they did here, which is gin up some cases and rush them to the Supreme Court. I get the sense you probably disagree with that, but I’m curious of your take?

Well, I don’t know how procedurally that could have bypassed the legal process, because it was immediate after the program was announced. We saw that the plaintiffs stepped forward very quickly and courts enjoined the Biden administration. So there really was no way to snap fingers and waive debt immediately. And that’s a good thing.

This is my point about the history of the abuse of executive power. When the shoe is on one foot, when one ox is being gored, when I like the policy, I would love it to be fast. But when we don’t like the policies, such as building a stupid wall, or separating families at the border, or banning Muslims from the country for racist and religiously discriminatory purposes, it’s good that plaintiffs can get into court and block those things. If it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander. That’s my main message to the supporters of the Biden administration and the waiver process: Be careful what you wish for.

So, right after the Supreme Court released its opinion toppling Biden’s student debt plan, the president had this press conference where he started to lay out what he might do now. Is it clear what he does now?

There have to be three steps. And I’m clear about one step—that they’re going to try and use the Higher Education Act of 1965. I support that because I think that is the right reading.

This is your original plan. Let’s make some rules on a bipartisan basis and move forward.

And at the same time, whether or not this happened because they started with the wrong statute, the Roberts court has made it clear that the Higher Education Act is insufficient for this program. It doesn’t specify this kind of waiver. In fact, on Page 17 of the Roberts majority, they describe the Higher Education Act’s provisions as being limited. That was not an accident. They were firing a shot across the bow, foreseeing that the Biden administration would now try the Higher Education Act. So I think it’s the right thing to do because it’s the right read of the law. And the Roberts court would strike that down too.

You’re saying this is Quixote-esque quest on Biden’s part?

Well, but 90 years ago, the Roosevelt administration, during the New Deal, ran up against an ideologically right-wing court. It struck down New Deal statutes. And instead of just packing it up and going home, the New Deal Democrats went back to the drawing board and passed new statutes. This is a little bit like that. And going back to the drawing board and issuing a new waiver, a new executive program, even if it might get struck down, part of the point is, Hey, we’re not going to just surrender to whatever the imperial judiciary that Roberts and the supermajority are constructing. We want to challenge it. And that will highlight the issue.

Didn’t the president back then also threaten the Supreme Court? Like, talk explicitly about how the Supreme Court shouldn’t be functioning the way it was.

Well, now we’re talking, Mary. What next? How about court expansion? The framing of this term as Roberts moderating the court is nonsense. Whether it was the affirmative action decision, or the student debt decision, or the plaintiffs’ fictional claim on the LGBT rights versus religious accommodation—one decision after the other, they were very ideologically conservative. That should be what Biden and Democrats run on: court reform. It’s just too important. And if not now, when?

But everything you’re talking about now is really long-term sounding. If I’m a student debtor, I’m listening to you, and I’m thinking, Hey, what about me?

Advertisement

The answer is what happens in a democracy is that all of us have to form coalitions and fight this out politically. Unfortunately, the Democrats did not have enough votes for passing a statute that would have addressed this, and Democrats hadn’t passed these measures in the past when they had majorities. There are some good reasons why when Democrats had large majorities in Congress under Obama, they focused on dealing with the economic crisis and passing the Affordable Care Act. With Biden’s majorities, they focused on the Build Back Better/Inflation Reduction Act. Nevertheless, part of the reason why it was such a struggle to pass those statutes was because there was such a slim majority of Democrats, and these issues were not as central to the governing coalition. The answer has to be the democratic process.

Oof. But I think you’re telling student debtors you’re going to be left behind for now.

Yes, I’m telling them that, but it’s because this is what the Roberts court has already done. The fundamental problem right now is the Roberts court supermajority that is loading the dice and stacking the deck against all kinds of measures that help debtors of all kinds. This is part of a democratic process and a constitutional democracy. The Higher Education Act should be the basis for giving them relief. The problem is that the Roberts court is going to stand in that way. And they just said so.

The Biden administration has said they’re going to try to have some sort of gentle restart of the student loan repayment process. What will that look like?

Well, one part of that process could include using some existing regulations, sometimes called the settlement process, where if someone owes debt—and this is not just about student debt—there are several provisions about settling debt and waiving debt if there is hardship and an unlikelihood of being able to collect upon it. It would be case-by-case. It would be slow. And it would also depend upon winning the 2024 election.

Why?

Because it’s a case-by-case process. And even if it wasn’t about having full-blown hearings, you’d still have to have a case-by-case application for the Biden administration to review that debtor’s circumstances. There’s a lot more discretion in that process. This is step three of what the Biden administration should do. Step one is the Higher Education Act of 1965 and that long process that would take a year. Step two is running on this issue in 2024. But in the interim, step three is using these existing regulations on a settlement process to invite student debtors to show the Education Department that repaying these debts would be a hardship, that it would be too costly to try and enforce these debts, and the Biden administration could possibly waive or settle those debts on a case-by-case basis.

I wonder what this ruling from the Supreme Court says about big swings from President Biden or anyone in the executive branch. Looking beyond student debt, how does this ruling change how the executives function?

That should be the headline. The Roberts court could have reached across the bench to the other side and written a narrower opinion on this particular policy, on this particular statute, on this particular use of COVID and the use of emergencies. And instead the six arch-conservative justices and their supermajority announced a much more sweeping rule. It’s a shot across the bow against any big swings. Anything major now has to be specified by Congress. And that’s A, not how Congress has worked for the last two centuries. B, there’s no strong evidence as a matter of history or originalism that the founders didn’t want Congress to delegate questions with open-ended ness. This is not originalism. This is ideology. The Roberts majority opinion has very little historical evidence to support it, except for some ideological assumptions about how Congress operates or what Congress is supposed to do.