As soon as the Supreme Court struck down the president’s student debt forgiveness plan last month, advocacy groups began pressuring the Biden administration to find another way in. And so far, the White House seems to be acting as fast as it can to solve the problem, in a variety of other ways.

On Friday, the administration announced that it would be canceling $39 billion in student loan debt for some 800,000 people. The relief will be available in the next few weeks to borrowers who enrolled in income-driven repayment plans or who would have qualified for it if they had enrolled. It is likely to be the first of many smaller debt-relief announcements in the weeks and months to come.

And speaking at the White House on the afternoon the Supreme Court decision came down, President Biden announced a temporary repayment plan that won’t penalize borrowers for missing monthly payments, and a rulemaking process that will lean on the Higher Education Act to push through widespread debt relief.

Legally, the HEA is Biden’s best bet for making a big difference. It has a statute that gives the education secretary the power to essentially wipe out any amount of debt—for any borrower—without exceeding $1 million. (If the debt being relieved exceeds $1 million, it requires review from the attorney general.) Progressive student debt advocates have been pushing the HEA approach from the get-go, and as our colleague Mark Joseph Stern wrote, the action is less likely to get struck down by the Supreme Court. (The plan the court struck down was going to be accomplished through executive action as part of COVID emergency relief.)

The only problem? Debt relief under the HEA must go through “negotiated rulemaking,” meaning it will have a lot of steps and will require many rounds of public comments. And Biden needs to get this done fast—both because he has another presidential campaign coming up and because, under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, borrowers will be exempted from crushing taxation on their student debt forgiveness only through 2025.

Plus, advocacy groups including the Debt Collective, Student Borrower Protection Center, and the Student Debt Crisis Center are demanding that things move faster this time around. After announcing the now-defunct student debt forgiveness plan last year, it took the White House nearly two months to launch applications, which, advocates asserted, allowed sufficient time for legal challenges to mount.

“Just using this specifically legal authority is not enough to guarantee success. How he uses it, and how fast, matters too,” wrote Astra Taylor, cofounder of the Debt Collective, in an essay for the Nation. She also argued that though the White House can’t completely ward off all future litigation, it would be better off fighting those battles “from the high ground of relief having already hit people’s accounts.”

Conservatives, the Supreme Court, and the odd think tank have suggested another approach: push student debt relief through Congress. Per Chief Justice Roberts’ majority opinion, Biden’s initial debt-relief proposal fell under the “major questions” doctrine, which holds that issues of “economic and political significance” must be made with explicit permission from Congress.

But the reason these entities are pushing the congressional route is because it will never happen. Congress, of course, is currently controlled by Republicans. They have a small, unruly, but very real majority. On top of that, there is a nontrivial chunk of moderate Democrats who couldn’t care less about student loan debt cancellation. They’re not motivated enough to defy the White House publicly on the issue, but they’re also not going to volunteer to put in the effort behind the scenes to make it happen. (There are also several Democrats who are actually willing to defy the White House and team up with Republicans on this, making the Republican majority even stronger.)

Even before the Supreme Court’s decision, the current Congress made its opinion on all this very clear. Just a few months ago, both the House and the Senate passed a bill, via the Congressional Review Act, that would have blocked the Biden debt forgiveness plan altogether, going so far as to reinstate already-forgiven debt for those who qualified for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. That proposal got Democratic votes in both chambers before Biden vetoed it in early June. As part of the debt ceiling negotiations, congressional Republicans got Biden to sign on to a formal end to the three-year-long payment pause for federal student loans.

So the White House, despite having plenty of vocal support from some progressive representatives like Ro Khanna, will have to go it alone. Biden’s first try had the advantage of being quicker and a lower-effort lift, but this second try looks much more difficult for the Supreme Court to derail.

If Friday’s announcement is any indication, it seems as if the strategy is for the Biden administration to spend the next 12 months gradually chipping away at student debt, in hopes of those efforts culminating in pushing through a bunch of relief all at once. The question, of course, is just how much the all in “all at once” will encompass. While the administration settled on $10,000 and $20,000 per borrower for its initial proposal, the HEA authority is expansive, and groups like the NAACP want to see the White House relieve much more debt per person. It’s possible that we could see a push from activist groups to get that figure back up to $50,000 per borrower, a number that was floated early in the debt relief process. Despite the opposition from the court and an uphill climb ahead, what we are seeing, plainly, is some optimism on this issue.