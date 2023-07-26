The Slatest

July 26: Texas’ Attempt to Challenge Biden on Immigration Isn’t Going as Planned

By
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tried to take immigration enforcement into his own hands by creating a 1,000-foot barrier in the Rio Grande designed to block anyone crossing from Mexico. He was looking for a showdown with the Biden administration over illegal immigration. Instead, he’s getting a legal battle over the intricacies of the permitting process—and he’s going to lose. Mark Joseph Stern takes apart the legal theory at play in this conflict and what might become of the case.

We need to talk about Hunter

A black-and-white image of Hunter Biden with a background of Joe Biden and ballot boxes.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA, Win McNamee/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images and Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
Every president has family members who create an image problem for them. But Hunter Biden’s saga comes at a unique time—and it seems far from over. Molly Olmstead and Christina Cauterucci examine the issue too many Democrats don’t want to touch.

Plus: Martin J. Sheil used to investigate tax crimes for the IRS. He explains why Hunter Biden didn’t actually get a “sweetheart deal.”

Between a Trump and a hard place

Why is Kevin McCarthy suddenly so interested in expunging Trump’s impeachments? Jim Newell explains what’s going on, and whether that’s actually possible.

A glaring Oppenheimer omission

A collage of desert photos, nuclear warning signs, and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images and Universal Pictures.
Christopher Nolan’s movie depicts the land that became Los Alamos as an empty vista. Nadira Goffe explains how that erases a disturbing truth about the bomb’s development.

Plus: Inspired by the film’s spicy reading scene, Goffe brings you seven recommendations for books to read aloud during intercourse.

A hostage situation

The social networking site formerly known as Twitter is on fire—and you only get a hose if you pay up. Alex Kirshner examines the platform’s questionable new business model.

Today, Slate is … * AN ACCIDENTAL METAPHOR

The blue Twitter bird seen in a red splat on a black background, with Unicode X's for eyes.
Photo illustration by Slate

…much like the ones present in the launch of Twitter’s bizarre rebrand! Nitish Pahwa runs down X things that have already gone wrong on X.

