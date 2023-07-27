More than 30 years ago, Sinéad O’Connor tore up a picture of the pope on live TV. In the wake of the singer’s death on Wednesday, Molly Olmstead looks back at the fallout that ensued, and how many Catholics have since changed their minds about that iconic moment.

Plus, from our archives:

• Tim Grierson reviewed a documentary that finally gave O’Connor her due.

• Ed Power looked back on the time O’Connor bet him a Happy Meal that he’d change his mind about her music.

Teflon Don no more?

Trump has been indicted twice so far this year, and a third indictment seems like it will come down any day now. But which of the legal cases against Trump is the strongest? Could any of them stick? Researchers surveyed hundreds of political scientists to see what they think, and Shirin Ali gives us a rundown of their findings.

Smart on crime

Connecticut has done something remarkable: The state cut incarceration in half, and crime plummeted at the same time. Wayne D’Orio examines what’s going on here.

To keep on trucking …

… truckers need more parking!

Henry Grabar explains why the shortage of parking for trucks is such a big deal, and what we can do about it.

Cat fight

Why is Doja Cat at war with her fans these days? Nadira Goffe looks at what happens when an unstoppable force (a trolling-prone rapper) meets an immovable object (overly invested supporters).

Today, Slate … * DOES A LOT OF HEAVY LIFTING, SEMIOTICS- AND VIBES-WISE

… much like the word “Mamas” in Mamas for DeSantis. Elissa Strauss reflects on the word’s power, and the role Casey DeSantis will be playing in her husband’s presidential campaign.

