On Friday, Justice Samuel Alito unwittingly demonstrated why we probably need a Supreme Court code of conduct. Steven Lubet explains how Alito’s latest foot-in-his-mouth Wall Street Journal op-ed shows what’s wrong with our current system.

Plus: In case you missed it, Dahlia Lithwick and Anat Shenker-Osorio look at the broad support for ethics reform.

Israel’s dark future

Joe Biden has spent 50 years championing Israel—but that’s about to change. Bradley Burston argues that Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial coup undoes all of Biden’s ideas about the prime minister, the nation, and its democracy.

Plus: What Next asks whether Netanyahu has lost control.

Prager YIKES

Last week, PragerU, an organization devoted to combating “leftism” in education, was cleared as an official vendor for Florida public schools. Its “educational” materials include a video comparing climate denialism to the Jewish resistance in the Warsaw Uprising. Molly Olmstead watched a bunch of PragerU’s other videos to get a sense of just how bad it is.

Sympathy for the devil

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t use to be this way, and his path is a warning. John Ehrenreich traces his descent into conspiracism.

Loose Threads

Threads positioned itself as a less-toxic Twitter, but it’s already leaning into the addiction factor. Nitish Pahwa looks at what might happen when Facebook fires up its growth machine for Threads.

Ron’s legal woes

DeSantis may be falling ever further behind Trump in the polls, but he rivals Trump in another way: He’s also spending a whole lot on legal fees. Alexander Sammon digs into DeSantis’ legal troubles.

It’s bloodsicle time

All summer, Maggie Kloza makes ice pops out of horse blood. The Dallas zoologist spoke to Dan Kois about what it takes to keep lions and tigers cool in the sweltering summer heat.

Today, Slate is … * A MIX OF IRONY AND HIGH-CULTURE REFERENCES

… much like Barbie. Cleo Levin looks at how the movie has revealed a curious truth about political polarization.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.