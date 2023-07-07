There is a clear pattern linking domestic abuse and broader violence, including mass shootings. And yet the Supreme Court has decided to consider, next term, whether someone with a history of domestic violence may own a gun. This case is “about far more than domestic abuse and its victims,” Abigail R. Esman writes. “It’s about America’s national security. Our national security.” Read her full take on what’s at stake.

Plus: Brandon Hasbrouck explains how the Supreme Court’s YOLO approach to guns is about to be put to the test, and Craig Konnoth reflects on the one remaining identity the court is willing to protect.

What France found in the rubble

Youth riots engulfed France following a brutal police killing. Henry Grabar tries to tease out what the country has—and hasn’t—learned about its civic problems in the aftermath.

Magic mushroom chocolate bar

Imagine popping down to the store for some casual magic mushrooms, the way you might pick up a case of craft beer. If one Jamaican company has its way, Heather Tal Murphy writes, mind-expanding high-end chocolate bars might become normal.

Preserved in amber (Taylor’s version)

Taylor Swift’s version of Speak Now is out in the world, and she’s made one very noteworthy change: editing a misogynistic lyric in “Better Than Revenge.” Madeline Ducharme makes the case for why Swift should have left the lyric as it was, “preserved like a disgusting little prehistoric bug in amber.”

Whither Waltine?

Trump’s valet, Waltine Nauta, was arraigned in the classified documents case yesterday. What did he (allegedly) do, again? And what exactly is a valet in the year 2023, anyway? Shirin Ali has the answers to your questions.

A 21st-century Mark Twain

No one writes better dialogue or chronicles American weirdos with more delight than novelist Patrick deWitt, Laura Miller writes—and he’s back with his warmest novel yet.

