Oh, what tangled threads Zuck weaves, when he … tries to eat Elon Musk’s lunch?

Mark Zuckerberg took advantage of Twitter’s rate-limiting troubles this week to launch his competing microblogging app, Threads. The user experience leaves much to be desired, but it might just bury Twitter anyway, Alex Kirshner writes.

Overall, might Meta be making a comeback? Nitish Pahwa takes stock of the situation.

And Shannon Palus scrutinizes Zuck’s accidentally ominous July 4 Instagram post, and asks: If even the social media mogul is hiding his kids’ faces, what are the rest of us doing?

Court sides with stalkers

The Supreme Court has basically decided that stalking is protected by the First Amendment, Mary Anne Franks writes. She takes apart the flawed logic behind the opinion, and its terrifying implications.

Talk SCOTUS with us

Come hang out with Slate’s jurisprudence team tomorrow!

Slate executive editor Susan Matthews, Amicus host and Slate legal correspondent Dahlia Lithwick, and Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern will unpack this bonkers Supreme Court term on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. ET Friday.

You have to be a Slate Plus member to attend—but you can become one right here! It’s easy and fun.

A conspiracy theory–based injunction

A federal judge just acted on a conspiracy theory that’s gained traction among some Republicans, and it’s hard to overstate just how awful the resulting injunction is, Leah Litman and Laurence H. Tribe write. They explain how the ruling cuts short “an essential dialogue between the government and social media companies about online speech and potentially lethal misinformation.”

In other legal news: New Jersey just made it much harder for police to snoop on social media. Julian Melendi catches us up on an important decision that has seemingly flown under the radar.

How trauma migrates

Thousands of women cross the border to flee trauma—but it tends to follow them. Alexandra López Sánchez Mendoza and María Fernanda González de Aragón Bustani look at an overlooked government program that could help.

Weird flex

Miami mayor Francis Suarez, who is running for president as a Republican, wants to know if any other candidates can knock out an eight-minute mile. Honestly, probably! (Especially given the number of people in this race, pun intended.)

More importantly: What’s with presidential candidates bragging about their middling fitness accomplishments? Ben Mathis-Lilley takes a closer look at what’s going on here.

Cocaine in the White House

The White House was briefly evacuated on Sunday night after some white powder was discovered—which, in the end, turned out to be cocaine! Dan Kois dreamed up a historically semi-plausible list of the most shocking illicit substance one could imagine hidden in each president’s White House.

One seltzer to rule them all

There’s a seltzer brand that towers over all the others—and it’s not even close. Josh Gondelman explains what makes it so special.

“Sure, that’s great,” you might be saying, “but what about the world’s best hard seltzer?” Donny Bridges and Kate Doyle went on a slightly cursed, data-driven quest to find out.

Today, Slate has a … * MUCH MORE MODEST WOO-WOO QUOTIENT

… much like Marianne Williamson, when compared side by side with RFK Jr. Don’t miss Alexander Sammon’s essay on why the 2024 primary field is looking so … odd, right now.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.