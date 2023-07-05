Sales of America’s favorite beverage are down, which is why, for the rest of the week, Slate is publishing Pour One Out, a series about what’s happening to the country’s famous appetite for suds—and what’s taking its place. First up? Michael Stein, no pun intended, considers the current situation.

“Making sense of the beer business can be like understanding American class structure: There are fewer people at the top than at the bottom,” he writes. “And the middle class, which once saw dramatic growth, is on the verge of contraction.”

Stein also explains what seltzer, of the hard and soft varieties, has to do with it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next, Henry Grabar contemplates how Modelo dethroned Bud Light as America’s favorite beer. It’s not all about the culture wars—it’s also about how it tastes.

And finally, Justin Peters, who has been a part-time beer vendor at Wrigley Field for 20 years, wonders why sales are down even at baseball games. Is it the overall decline in beer? The weather? Him??

Roberts v. Kagan

Why are Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan taking such intense swipes at one another’s reasoning in one of the largest cases decided this term? Richard L. Hasen has the story. “The majority in Nebraska did not like being characterized by the dissenters as usurping the judicial function and letting politics sweep in,” he writes. Even though…the majority is doing basically exactly that.

Deep dive

Eden Robins understands why people might not be feeling so great about deep sea exploration right now—the whole world just watched the rescue mission for those aboard the Oceangate Titan submersible come to a grim conclusion. But deep sea diving is actually incredibly safe, as long as you take the right precautions. Robins explains why.

Green grief

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein does not appear to have learned much from her failed run in 2016. This election cycle, she’s back and running Cornel West’s campaign for the party’s nomination. Why is the Green Party like this? Nitish Pahwa has the scoop, including the tragic observation that the more the party succeeds, the more people tend to dislike them.

Grand Old New Flag

Her child’s love of the Fourth of July has Rebecca Onion reconsidering the stars and stripes we use to decorate for it. She even has a proposal for a “leftish-of-center” symbol that Americans can get behind, now that really pronounced American flag decor feels a little MAGA-adjacent.

A separation grows in Brooklyn

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is separating from his wife Chirlane McCray—but according to the New York Times story that detailed the emotional arc of their decision, they are going to keep cohabiting in their brownstone. EIC Hillary Frey helps us process—or really set aside—these people’s personal business.

Today, Slate is … * PRODUCED WITH A LARGE MEASURE OF CYNICISM

Much like the old serials that the new Indiana Jones movie is mimicking. Read our full review.

Thanks so much for reading. We’ll see you tomorrow.