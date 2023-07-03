Here at Slate, we’ve been looking toward the 2024 presidential election, wondering how America will feel about a Biden-Trump rematch. Alexander Sammon has some thoughts:

“A recent CNN poll pretty aptly describes the current state of play of the 2024 presidential cycle: Presumed Democratic nominee and current President Joe Biden is seen favorably by just 32 percent of Americans, while 56 percent view him unfavorably. Presumed Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump is viewed favorably by 33 percent of Americans, and unfavorably by 59 percent. Let that sink in. These are the favorites for the presidential nominees of the two major parties. Have we ever—in this modern, political, poll-tested era—seen two favorites be so thoroughly loathed this early in the process?”

That’s why this week we are running a little series called Two Bad, exploring Americans’ lackluster enthusiasm for the 2024 election and the problem of the third-party candidates. First up is Alex’s essay exploring the “big third party energy” this cycle is already giving off.

Next, Addison Bauer and Molly Olmstead dug into the history of third-party candidates, dating all the way back to the 19th century, to try to understand why they got into races and what happened when they did, from Eugene V. Debs to Teddy Roosevelt to Strom Thurmond.

And finally for today, Lee Drutman asks the question you may have been wondering too: “How do we escape this doom loop of escalating binary partisan warfare?” he writes. “The way out is to change our voting rules so more parties can play a productive—not destructive—role in our politics.” Drutman explains some of the benefits, and even outlines how we could get there.

Tomorrow, the Slatest is off, but we’ll be publishing the rest of our package, and Drutman will be on What Next on Wednesday making his case for multiple parties.

It’s the Roberts’ Court again

The beginning of June this year had court watchers wondering if SCOTUS was going back to moderating itself a little bit, after overturning Roe v. Wade last year. Don’t underestimate just how catastrophic the losses were this year, though. The Roberts court is back, write Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern.

Give up on grades

The end of affirmative action is already prompting institutions of higher education to rethink how they do things. Tyler Austin Harper has an idea: Get rid of grading as we know it. “Research has consistently shown that traditional grading is not objective, it largely fails to predict future success, and it tends to reflect racial bias,” he writes.

“Death Bridge”

Why has the Williamsburg Bridge gotten such a horrific new nickname? More and more teens are trying to take video of themselves subway surfing, often with catastrophic results. Aymann Ismail thinks through the phenomenon with understanding—after all, it wasn’t so long ago he was drawn to the bridge himself.

Longing for Loehmann’s

Dressing rooms are where Slate senior editor Paola de Varona learned how to live in and love her body, even if it often meant a lot of big emotions in a small space. Now, with online shopping taking up more and more of our purchases, de Varona mourns what we might be losing as the dressing room experience starts to go away.

Idol finale

The Idol aired its finale last night, and just like so many other parts of the season, it didn’t quite land. Sam Adams has the review.

Today, Slate is … * SWEPT INTO THE DUSTBIN OF HISTORY

A week after the coup in Russia, Fred Kaplan writes that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s effort will likely be forgotten. But the mercenary leader did expose cracks in the system that are likely to last.

Thanks so much for reading. The Slatest is off tomorrow. We’ll see you on Wednesday.