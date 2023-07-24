Quick! What religion is Ron DeSantis? If you’re not sure, well, he probably wants it that way, Molly Olmstead writes. The Florida governor is Roman Catholic—but he’s using “spiritual warfare” language to try to convince voters otherwise. Olmstead unpacks what’s going on with DeSantis and the evangelical vote.

Plus: The DeSantis campaign needs a reboot for a third time, even though he’s only officially been in the race for two months, Ben Mathis-Lilley writes.

Meanwhile, Mike Pence still hasn’t even qualified for the GOP primary debate. Jim Newell assesses the situation.

The kind of life Texas values

A woman saw her infant’s death as needless torture. To the state, it’s a necessary sacrifice. Christina Cauterucci thoughtfully uncovers what one mother’s ordeal reveals about Texas Republicans’ worldview following the state’s abortion ban.

Bye bye birdie

In the wake of Twitter’s rebrand, Jonathan Fischer bids farewell to that little blue bird. To mark the occasion, he’s collected years’ worth of Slate illustrations featuring the iconic avian mascot. Fly safe, buddy!

Plus: X marks the delusion—namely, Elon Musk’s bad ideas about what was wrong with the app in the first place. Alex Kirshner analyzes where Musk missed the mark.

In defense of anxious moms

“Maternal worry gets at the heart of what is terrifying about being alive, and about loving,” Yael Goldstein-Love writes. She argues that moms shouldn’t give into societal pressure to downplay their strongest instinct.

Aliens?!

In a truly surreal twist, Congress is starting to take “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (formerly known as UFOs) seriously. There’s a series of public hearings scheduled and everything. Ed Simon reflects on why, despite UFOs being in pop culture for decades, this moment feels different.

Death by design

Pedestrians are dying in record numbers, and there’s nothing “accidental” about it. Lizzie O’Leary spoke with Jessie Singer, author of a book on the subject, about why these deaths are on the rise.

Slow Burn Live in D.C. is happening tomorrow! Don’t miss your chance to see Joel Anderson in person and hear from people who can provide even more insight into Clarence Thomas’ life and career.

