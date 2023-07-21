To hear Senate Republicans tell it, you might think Supreme Court ethics is a partisan issue, and that Democrats are just being unfair and mean to the justices. At least, that’s how it sounded at a hearing to mark up a Supreme Court ethics reform bill on Thursday, Dahlia Lithwick and Anat Shenker-Osorio write.

“Unfortunately for Senate Republicans, distractions and delusions about how Democratic efforts to enforce ethics rules will somehow foment attacks on the children of justices don’t change the fact that a large majority of Americans recognize self-dealing and corruption and want a court that’s actually just,” they write. They explain why the alarm over the justices’ misdeeds is widespread on both sides of the aisle.

A Jack Smith surprise

Jack Smith’s target letter to Trump named a potential charge that surprised close observers: the charge of “conspiracy to deprive people of their rights.” Norman L. Eisen, Ryan Goodman, Joshua Kolb, and Jacob Gaba explain what that means, why Trump would indeed be vulnerable to such a charge, and what would happen to him if convicted.

Missed Connections

Advertisement

There’s something off about the New York Times’ newest Wordle competitor, Heather Schwedel writes. She takes apart what’s so unsatisfying about the experience.

Cruel summer

Between anticyclones and roaming beasts, Europe’s heat wave is getting biblical. But it could have been much worse, if European governments hadn’t resolved decades ago to build resilience against the next heat disaster, Nitish Pahwa writes. He explains how they’ve achieved some notable, though limited, successes since then, and why the continent has to keep trying.

Advertisement

Plus: How hot is it in America? Hot enough to crash a grid, fry an egg, and force Americans into some strange and desperate acts. Addicen Bauer gives us an overview.

Barbenheimer weekend is upon us

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Gosling’s performances are kenfessional and kenfiding, yet he’s always exhibited pure kenfidence. Sam Adams examines how Gosling’s performance as Ken is the culmination of a career-long obsession.

Plus:

• For all of Oppenheimer’s strengths, Dana Stevens homes in on at least two ways the film is flawed.

• This Barbie apparently doesn’t want to piss off China! Fred Kaplan unpacks the international controversy hiding in Barbie.

• Jim Newell shudders at the politicians who just had to go and ruin the memes.

Sleaze appeal

Minx’s Doug Renetti is sweaty, grimy, and crushable as hell, Amy Zimmerman writes. She takes apart the sleazy-sexy appeal of Jake Johnson’s charismatic deadbeat.

Today, Slate exemplifies … * NEW JERSEY EXCELLENCE

… much like this New Jersey man who has quite a prolific track record of involvement in Ponzi schemes.

We wish you an excellent weekend, whatever state you may live in!

Thanks so much for reading, and we’ll see you on Monday.