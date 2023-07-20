Barbie is trying to be a lot of things to a lot of people—too many, probably. Despite that, it still manages to be “a mostly charming, occasionally exhausting riff on the fraught delights of consumerist feminism,” Dana Stevens writes. Read her full review here.

Plus:

• Sam Adams explains why the box-office battle between Barbie and Oppenheimer is different than others before it.

• The Waves takes a close look at why Barbie has had such staying power as a cultural icon.

• And A Word … With Jason Johnson traces the history of Black Barbie.

Remember the Lost Girls

For years, police treated the Long Island Serial Killer’s victims as disposable, Laura Miller writes, though the journalists covering the story did not. She argues that the media frenzy following the arrest of a suspect threatens to lose sight of the victims.

An overlooked loophole

Clarence Thomas seems to have unintentionally left the door open to a new type of affirmative action for the vast majority of Black Americans. Jonathan Zasloff examines this overlooked wrinkle in the justice’s logic.

Sounds pretty unconstitutional!

“Few seem to have noticed that a dangerous legislative campaign is underway,” Julie Stone Peters writes. “Its aim: to shield police brutality by shutting down our cameras.” She shines a light on the push to criminalize filming the cops.

New Jersey man Ponzies again

A New Jersey man who has a track record of repeat Ponzi scheme involvement—and whose sentence was commuted by Trump before he left office—has just been arrested for … well, see if you can guess! Alan Dershowitz is also somehow involved in this story. Ben Mathis-Lilley has all the details.

Spend an evening with Slow Burn

If you’ll be in Washington, D.C., on July 25, come hang out with the crew behind Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas as they discuss Clarence Thomas’ life and career.

We’ve booked a number of exciting guests for the event, including Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid, professor Melissa Murray, Dr. Michele Goodwin, former NFL player Eddie Jenkins (who attended college with Justice Clarence Thomas), and more. You can find all the details here.

A Tate-demic

“There’s no one good phrase to describe Andrew Tate. He’s not just a podcaster, or a YouTuber, or former kickboxer, or a misogynist, or someone indicted for truly heinous crimes,” Lizzie O’Leary writes. “He’s something else—some creature of the internet, a chimera that is equal parts hate, self-empowerment, and tremendous online savvy.”

She spoke with Lisa Miller, who recently wrote a deep dive on him for New York magazine, about how Tate’s mindset infected a generation of teenage boys.

Today, Slate … * IS, IN FACT, FOR THE GIRLIES

… much like the films of Christopher Nolan! Nadira Goffe examines Nolan’s “history of casting hotties who, despite the somber nature of the films they’re in, become Internet Darlings.”

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.