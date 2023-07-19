As we continue to process the wild Supreme Court term that ended last month, one justice in particular stands out as the court’s intellectual lightweight, Mark Joseph Stern writes. We need to talk about Brett Kavanaugh, “the most powerful and least influential member of the U.S. Supreme Court today.” Stern breaks down just what his deal is, how his colleagues see him, and how he’s changed over his nearly five years on the court. (Yes, it has been almost five years!)

Advertisement

Plus: Mary Ziegler explains how the court’s Dobbs ruling may be utilized to harm trans people.

But what does it mean?

CNN is really straining to read the tea leaves on Jack Smith’s next possible Trump indictment. And by the tea leaves, we mean … the sandwich bags? Ben Mathis-Lilley takes a look at their latest breathless coverage of the special counsel.

A new GOP target

Last week, the Republican Party landed its latest blow against the infamous bastion of liberal decadence that is … the U.S. military? Christina Cauterucci explains why Republicans are suddenly targeting the military, and what will come of it.

Oppen-fact vs. Oppen-fiction

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

How historically accurate is Oppenheimer, anyway? Christopher Nolan’s movie mixes diligent research with artistic license. Fred Kaplan breaks down which is which.

Plus: Nadira Goffe explains why Nolan’s films are, in fact, for the girlies.

Look what you made them do

For all the Taylor Swift fans who haven’t been able to see her live on the “Eras” tour, a new way of experiencing her concerts has emerged: “Swiftball,” a kind of Taylor Swift fantasy football league. Lydia DeFusto explains how the game works, and why people love it.

Hope returns

Three decades ago, the 1994 crime bill took a sledgehammer to federal financial aid for incarcerated students. Now, as of July 1, people in prison are finally eligible to receive Pell Grants for higher education again. Four lifers spoke to Charlotte West about what it was like for Pell Grants to be taken away, and what it means that they’re back.

The default parent

Imbalances in parenting labor don’t just come from inside the house, Emily Oster writes. She examines new research that sheds light on the secret culprit turning moms into the default parent.

The curse of The Dress

Years after its viral moment, this mind-bending garment is still destroying everything it touches. Luke Winkie breaks down the twisted backstory behind the dress that “broke” the internet.

Today, Slate is … * SEAWEED-FREE

… just like Florida vacationers wish their summers could be! Russell Jacobs explains why millions of tons of algae are landing on beaches around the Atlantic, and what we should do about it.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.