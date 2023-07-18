Alabama Republicans are basically daring the Supreme Court to enforce its recent Voting Rights Act decision. “In Allen v. Milligan, Chief Justice John Roberts ordered the state to draw an additional congressional district that gives Black voters a meaningful opportunity to elect the representative of their choice,” Mark Joseph Stern writes. “Instead, Republican legislators have drawn a white-majority district that Donald Trump would have handily carried in 2020.” Stern puts the move in context of other challenges to redistricting maps across the South, and explains what might happen next.

Advertisement

Plus: Did a New York court just hand Democrats control of Congress in 2024? Alexander Sammon walks us through the implications of that court’s decision in a big gerrymandering case.

Manchin, maybe

The centrist group No Labels held a town hall event in New Hampshire with Joe Manchin and Jon Huntsman last night. It seemed an awful lot like a thing you would do if you were about to launch a presidential campaign—but they’re staying noncommittal on the question for now (as they are on offering … specific solutions to the problems they’ve identified). Ben Mathis-Lilley looks at the group’s platform and its prospects of meeting its own criteria for launching a presidential campaign.

Barbenheimer vs. Oppenbarbie

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Should you see Barbie or Oppenheimer first? It’s been a matter of much debate! “Forget your sun/moon/rising, your Enneagram, and your Myers-Briggs type—this weekend, there’s only one personality indicator that matters: Are you Barbie-Oppenheimer, or are you Oppenheimer-Barbie?” Heather Schwedel writes. She examines the possible existential implications of your answer.

Closing the racial wealth gap

Now that the Supreme Court has gutted affirmative action, how can we close the racial wealth gap? Darnell Epps suggests one place to start.

Ultraprocessed panic

Advertisement

Do we really need to freak out about ultraprocessed foods? While the science isn’t settled, Tim Requarth reminds us of a few practical things to keep in mind.

Escape the outrage machine

Don’t wait for the tech companies to maybe improve social media, someday, Laura Miller writes. There’s a simple fix you can make right now to transform your online life.

Today, Slate is … * CURSED IN THE MOST UNUSUAL OF WAYS

… much like the FBI headquarters relocation process! Jim Newell breaks down the whole saga here.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.